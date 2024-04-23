22 February 2024
Contents
Main results presentation
Strategic priorities
5-11
2023 operating performance
13-14
2023 financial performance
16-26
Operational detail
28-32
Portfolio replenishment & growth
34-36
Wrap-up and footnotes to presentation
38-40
Appendix
Our investment proposition
42
Simplified earnings & guidance
44-45
Simplified earnings
Guidance
46-49
Earnings sensitivity analysis
50
Capex guidance
51-53
Appendix (continued)
Key operational outlooks
Results by business
Liquidity
Portfolio overview
Sustainability performance Sustainable Mining Plan
Active route to a more sustainable world Scope 1 & 2 emissions: roadmap Scope 3 ambition
ESG ratings reflect our leading capabilities
Processed Mineral Residue Facilities safety management ESG integrated in remuneration
Measuring our ESG progress Sustainability summary
55-58
60-70
72
74-77
76-83
Agenda
Strategic priorities
Duncan Wanblad
2023 operating performance
Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive
2023 financial performance
John Heasley, Finance Director
Operational detail, portfolio replenishment & growth
Duncan Wanblad
Strategic priorities
Duncan Wanblad
Shaping the business for the 3 major demand trends
Energy
transition
Improving living
standards
Food
security
Clear strategic priorities to deliver value through the cycle
Immediate & ongoing
1
Operational
2
excellence
Longer term
3
Growth
delivery
Continuous review
Portfolio
improvement
Execution underpinned by our differentiated capabilities
& disciplined approach to capital allocation
Operational excellence: Committed to safe, efficient, profitable production
Safe, stable & repeatable operational performance
Safety & operating performance
inextricably linked
Focus on Operating Model
Driving well-planned, efficient
operational practices
Effective cost & capital
management
~$1bn pa
Sustainable opex savings
~$1.6bn
Lower capex 2024-261
Sustainable, value-focused
production plans
Prioritising stability
at Quellaveco & SMC
Value-focused production at Los Bronces & Kumba
Ongoing asset optimisation
Improving the competitiveness of our assets is our biggest margin lever
Portfolio: Commitment to improvement & active
management
Crop
Nutrients
Manganese
Copper
Steelmaking
Production
Coal
mix from
long term
portfolio2
High
qualityNickel Iron Ore
Diamonds PGMs
Systematic asset review under way
Each business must play a portfolio role
Ongoing active management of portfolio
- always for value
Growth: Longer term, but substantial options in attractive products
Prioritising products with
strongest long term fundamentals
Aligned with megatrends
& our distinctive capabilities
Partnerships & syndication at the right time, for value
Copper
Up to 1Mtpa in mid-2030s3
Polyhalite
+13Mtpa from mid-2030s4
High quality iron ore
Potential 60Mtpa5 at Minas-Rio with up to 40Mtpa from Kumba
