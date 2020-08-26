Anglo American : Botswana sees risk of no De Beers sales deal by end-2020

* Negotiations have resumed between government, De Beers
* De Beers sales add 70% to Botswana forex earnings
* Firm holds 90% of total diamonds sales in Botswana
GABORONE, Botswana, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Botswana's government
said there is a risk it will be unable to renew a 10-year sales
agreement with De Beers before the end of December, when the
current one expires, as the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed
negotiations.
"The ideal situation would be to end the talks by December
but there are no guarantees that will happen," Mmetla Masire,
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, told Reuters in
an interview late on Monday.
He said the government had resumed negotiations, but travel
restrictions have slowed progress.
Leading diamond producer De Beers, part of Anglo American
, said it could continue to operate under the existing
agreement temporarily in the event of a delay.
"We remain focused on working with government regarding the
next agreement and seeking to finalise it," De Beers spokeswoman
Kesego Okie said in an emailed response.
A deal is necessary for the Debswana Mining Company, jointly
held by De Beers and Botswana's government, as it provides the
country with around two-thirds of its foreign exchange and makes
up a fifth of its GDP.
For De Beers, a deal would provide another 10 years of
clarity on the terms of its revenue from the source of 70% of
its diamonds and 90% of its sales.
Any delay would set back President Mokgweetsi Masisi's
efforts to create jobs in a country with high unemployment by
boosting a fledgling diamond polishing and cutting industry.
In 2011, De Beers agreed to transfer its global sightholder
sales, which account for 90% of its total sales, from London to
Gaborone, generating investment and thousands of jobs in the
southern African country.
Neither De Beers nor Masire would give details of the
current negotiations.
Avi Krawitz, an analyst from Israel-based diamond
information provider Rapaport, said a sticking point was likely
to be the government's wish to increase its share of diamonds
produced by Debswana from the 15% agreed in 2011, or to get a
larger share of bigger stones.
