-- Anglo American's Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad said mining companies have to make "tough decisions" such as cutting costs as weak metals prices hit earnings across the sector, Reuters reports.

-- The statement comes one day after the diversified miner outlined plans to shed an undisclosed number of jobs, including head office jobs across its global operations, Reuters reports.

-- Wanblad spoke in a virtual address to a South African mining conference.

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/2p87avw4

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-23 0723ET