Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglo American plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
2919.50 GBX   +1.41%
02:11pAnglo American Chile's CEO resigns, interim chief named
RE
07:31aFTSE 100 Index Climbs on Oil, Mining Stocks
DJ
08/24Fluor Announces First Copper from Anglo American's Quellaveco Mining Project in Peru
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anglo American Chile's CEO resigns, interim chief named

08/25/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Anglo American is seen on a jacket of an employee at the Los Bronces copper mine, in the outskirts of Santiago

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Anglo American Chile's chief executive, Aaron Puna, has resigned from his position and will be temporarily replaced by the head of the firm's Los Bronces mine, Patricio Hidalgo, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Puna will continue to work "with the management team of Chile and Base Metals in a transition period," the company added.

The resignation comes as the company seeks to reverse the rejection in early May of the environmental permit to continue operating the Los Bronces mine in the center of the country.

Environmentalists and social groups have criticized Los Bronces project, valued at $3.3 billion, for its possible impact on a nearby glacier, as well as over risks to water supply in the area.

At the end of July, Chilean authorities also rejected a project that sought to extend the useful life of Anglo American's small El Soldado copper mine until 2028.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
02:11pAnglo American Chile's CEO resigns, interim chief named
RE
07:31aFTSE 100 Index Climbs on Oil, Mining Stocks
DJ
08/24Fluor Announces First Copper from Anglo American's Quellaveco Mining Project in Peru
AQ
08/19China demand doubts darken mood as miners baulk at energy costs
RE
08/18Commodity stocks lead FTSE 100 higher; ex-dividend trade caps gains
RE
08/18ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/17ANGLO AMERICAN : Notification of transactions by Directors and PDMRs
PU
08/16FTSE 100 Rises as Strong BHP Results Help Lift Miners
DJ
08/16S.African coal exports to Europe surge, shipments to Asia decline
RE
08/15Profits soar as Europe flocks to S. African coal
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40 038 M - -
Net income 2022 6 852 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 219 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,07x
Yield 2022 7,06%
Capitalization 41 247 M 41 307 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 33,97 $
Average target price 42,14 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-4.54%41 247
BHP GROUP LIMITED27.72%146 633
RIO TINTO PLC0.81%97 534
GLENCORE PLC32.74%76 019
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)80.64%46 429
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.59%30 513