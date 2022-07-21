Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglo American plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:01 2022-07-21 am EDT
2609.00 GBX   -0.67%
02:36aAnglo American Downgrades Coal Guidance; Improves View on PGM, Diamonds
DJ
02:34aANGLO AMERICAN : Production Report for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022
PU
02:31aAngloAmerican Q2 production falls 9% on lower copper grades
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anglo American Downgrades Coal Guidance; Improves View on PGM, Diamonds

07/21/2022 | 02:36am EDT
By Jaime Llinares Taboada


Anglo American PLC on Thursday downgraded its steelmaking coal guidance, raised its production outlook for diamonds and improved its forecast on platinum group metal costs.

The FTSE 100 multinational mining company cut coal production guidance to 15-17 million metric tons from 17-19 million tons, and increased cost expectations to $110 a ton from $105 a ton, reflecting longwall ramp-up timing.

In addition, Anglo American raised its 2022 production guidance for diamonds to 32-34 million carats from 30-33 million previously, due to robust demand and strong year-to-date operational performance.

The group also trimmed unit cost guidance for its platinum group metals operations to $950 per ounce from $970 on the back of a weaker South African rand.

Full-year guidance for copper, nickel and iron ore remain unchanged.

"Overall for the second quarter, production was 9% lower compared with the same quarter in 2021, primarily due to expected lower grades and water availability in copper, ramp-up of the Aquila longwall in steelmaking coal and planned maintenance at the Minas-Rio iron ore operation," Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad said.


Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 0235ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.49% 2626.5 Delayed Quote.-12.48%
FTSE 100 -0.44% 7264.31 Delayed Quote.-1.20%
PLATINUM -0.23% 852.5 Delayed Quote.-11.06%
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 40 620 M - -
Net income 2022 7 663 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,96x
Yield 2022 8,22%
Capitalization 37 875 M 37 875 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 31,19 $
Average target price 43,82 $
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.48%37 875
BHP GROUP LIMITED-11.78%127 838
RIO TINTO PLC-3.78%95 145
GLENCORE PLC11.47%65 545
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)40.38%36 377
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-13.54%29 122