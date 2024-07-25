Anglo American Interim Results Sustainability Performance

Sustainable Mining Plan

Anglo American's longstanding and holistic approach to sustainability helps to build trust with our employees and stakeholders across society, reduces operational risk and in many cases delivers direct financial value for our business. Our reputation as a responsible mining company supports our ability to access future resource development opportunities, both from the significant endowments within our business and more broadly - critical to delivering our growth ambitions.

Our Sustainable Mining Plan is designed to be a flexible, living plan and we continue to evolve it as we learn and make progress and as technologies develop, while also ensuring it stays relevant and suitably stretching, in tune with our employees' and stakeholders' ambitions for our business. We are reviewing the Sustainable Mining Plan to reflect the Group's future portfolio composition that was announced in May 2024. We are also using this opportunity to ensure that our sustainability ambitions deliver tangible value to our many stakeholders and will set out an update when we have completed the review, likely only once the portfolio transformation has made significant progress. Progress against the existing Sustainable Mining Plan targets is discussed below.

Zero mindset

Occupational safety

Anglo American's number one value is safety, and it is our first priority, always. We are committed to preventing our people from being harmed at work. Keeping our workforce safe is an unremitting endeavour and comes foremost in everything we do. We are unconditional about safety and train, equip and empower our people to work safely, because we believe that everybody, everywhere should return home safe and well at the end of their working day.

In 2024, we continued to focus on three key safety levers that we believe are critical to improving front line safety: supporting operational leaders to spend more time in the field; using our Operating Model principles to deliver planned work; and implementing our new Contractor Performance Management framework across the business. Following the achievement of a record low total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) of 1.78 in 2023, we continued to make solid progress in our safety journey, with our TRIFR further improving to 1.69 in the six months to 30 June 2024 (30 June 2023: 1.91). While encouraged by this continued improvement, we are deeply saddened to have lost two colleagues at Dishaba mine, part of the Amandelbult PGMs complex in South Africa, who were fatally injured after falling down a raised ore-pass. We also lost a colleague at the independently managed, joint venture Jwaneng diamond mine in Botswana. Full investigations are currently under way to understand the circumstances behind these incidents and we extend our deepest condolences to families, friends and colleagues.

Following the underground fire that started at the Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Australia on 29 June 2024, all emergency protocols were followed and the workforce was safely evacuated without injury. Our primary focus continues to be the safety and well-being of our workforce and local communities. The mine has been stabilised and we are re-establishing comprehensive underground gas monitoring, prior to being able to assess the steps towards a safe re-entry into the mine.

Alongside our continued use of innovative technologies to help make Anglo American a safer and healthier place to work, we are building an ever stronger safety culture, based on the established concept of Visible Felt Leadership. This programme is focused on ensuring all leaders, at all levels in the organisation, are spending sufficient time in the field having quality interactions with our workforce. These interactions are helping to deliver considerable improvements in work conditions and execution methods, as well as empowering our employees and contractors to speak up if they have concerns about the safety of their work activities.

Applying the principles of our Operating Model across all our activities, but particularly to our maintenance work, has played a major role in lowering injury levels across the Group. Planned maintenance allows for better identification and mitigation of risk and ensures work is appropriately resourced and executed, with the right people with the correct skills completing the work safely.

To deliver safe, responsible production, we know that we need to be better at how we work with our contractors and how we support their safety on our sites, ensuring they too feel valued and respected as a critical contributor to everyone's safety. Our Contractor Performance Management programme is a three-year initiative, started in 2023, which has been designed to ensure that the work our contractors undertake is well planned, aligned with our Operating Model and meaningfully risk assessed and resourced with the right skills.