HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
for the six months ended 30 June 2024
25 July 2024
Anglo American Interim Results 2024
Strong operational performance delivers $5.0 billion of underlying EBITDA
- Underlying EBITDA* of $5.0 billion: improved cost performance largely offset a 10% lower product basket price
- Copper and Iron Ore performance and margins particularly strong, contributing $3.5 billion of EBITDA
- Unit costs improved by 4%, reflecting weaker currencies, operational improvements and effective cost control
- $0.7 billion loss attributable to equity shareholders, impacted by a $1.6 billion impairment of Woodsmith due to the decision to slowdown the project's development
- Net debt* of $11.1 billion, with leverage steady at 1.1x annualised EBITDA
- On track to reduce annual costs by c.$1.7 billion and reduce capex by c.$1.6 billion over 2024-26
- $0.5 billion interim dividend, equal to $0.42 per share, consistent with 40% payout policy
Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "I am very encouraged by a strong operational performance that delivered steady volumes and a 4% improvement in unit costs, while still facing weak cyclical markets for PGMs and diamonds. We are on track to reduce our annual run rate costs by $1.7 billion and reduce capital spend by $1.6 billion over the 2024-2026 period. We are moving at pace to create a much more agile and structurally profitable mining company focused on our exceptional quality Copper and Premium Iron Ore businesses, which both continue to perform very strongly, while maintaining our growth optionality in crop nutrients. We are committed to completing the key elements of this transformation by the end of 2025, creating a simpler, highly valued mining company with extensive growth options and considerable strategic flexibility.
"In the first six months of this year, I am very sad to report that we lost two colleagues who died in an accident at our Amandelbult PGMs mine in South Africa. We offer our deepest condolences to their families, friends and colleagues. We are absolutely committed to workforce safety and we are working to ensure that every colleague returns home safe and well each day. More broadly, we continue to make progress on safety, achieving our lowest ever injury rate and a 23% improvement compared to just two years ago.
"Our focus on operational performance is delivering results, most notably in our Copper and Premium Iron Ore businesses, with EBITDA margins* of 53% and 43% respectively. Copper is tracking well, Minas-Rio achieved its strongest first half production for several years, and Kumba continues to perform strongly while we work with Transnet on rail reliability. The Steelmaking Coal business has also improved its production and cost performance, though the incident at Grosvenor will set production back. Most importantly, everyone there is safe. Our process to divest that business is well under way with continued strong interest from a large number of potential new owners.
"Underlying EBITDA for the half year of $5.0 billion at a 33% EBITDA margin* reflects a 10% lower product basket price, partly offset by a 4% improvement in unit costs, with broadly flat production volumes. Net debt increasing marginally to $11.1 billion reflects tight discipline to optimise capital allocation and free cash flow. Our decision to temporarily slowdown the Woodsmith crop nutrients project and thereby push out its production timing has resulted in a $1.6 billion impairment of the project. As we progress our portfolio transformation, we expect to substantially reduce our overhead and other non-operational costs in phases, but weighted towards the end of the process to minimise business risk.
"We are transforming Anglo American by focusing on our world-class asset base in copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients, thereby accelerating the recognition of value inherent in our business. From that compelling platform, I believe our proven project delivery capabilities, global relationship networks and longstanding reputation as a responsible mining company will together help us unlock the outstanding mineral endowment options within our portfolio and other growth opportunities that we will aim to secure over time. We have taken clear and decisive action to deliver value in the long term interests of our shareholders and other stakeholders, from a portfolio that will deliver the products that underpin the energy transition, improving global living standards and food security."
Six months ended
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
Change
US$ million, unless otherwise stated
Revenue
14,464
15,674
(8) %
Underlying EBITDA*
4,980
5,114
(3) %
EBITDA margin*
33 %
31 %
Attributable free cash flow*
506
(466)
n/a
(Loss)/Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the
(672)
1,262
n/a
Company
Basic underlying earnings per share* ($)
1.06
1.38
(23) %
Basic earnings per share ($)
(0.55)
1.04
n/a
Interim dividend per share ($)
0.42
0.55
(24) %
Group attributable ROCE*
14 %
18 %
Terms with this symbol * are defined as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). For more information, refer to page 83.
Anglo American plc Interim Results 2024
1
Anglo American Interim Results
Sustainability performance
Key sustainability performance indicators(1)
Anglo American tracks its strategic progress using KPIs that are based on our seven pillars of value: safety and health, environment, socio-political, people, production, cost, and financial. In addition to the financial performance set out above and our operational performance on pages 7-33, our performance for the first four pillars is set out below:
Pillar of value
Metric
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
Target
Target achieved
Safety and
Work-related fatal injuries
2
1
Zero
Not achieved
health
Total recordable injury frequency
1.69
1.91
Reduction year on year
On track
rate (TRIFR) per million hours(2)
New cases of occupational
9
3
Reduction year on year
Not achieved
disease(2)
Environment
GHG emissions - Scopes 1 & 2
5.0
5.1
Reduce absolute GHG
On track
(Mt CO2e)(3)
emissions by 30%
by 2030
Fresh water withdrawals (ML)(3)
17,261
14,096
Reduce fresh water
On track for
abstraction in water
2030 target
scarce areas by 50%
by 2030
Level 4-5 environmental
0
0
Zero
On track
incidents
Socio-
Social Way 3.0 implementation(4)
73%
66%
Full implementation of the
Behind
political
Social Way 3.0 by
schedule
end 2022
Number of jobs supported
139,300
114,500
off site(5)
Local procurement spend
6.2
6.5
($bn)(6)
Taxes and royalties ($m)(7)
2,481
2,828
People
Women in management(8)
35%
33%
To achieve 33% by 2023
Achieved
Women in the workforce
26%
25%
Voluntary labour turnover
4%
3%
< 5%
On track
- Sustainability performance indicators for the six months ended 30 June 2024 and the comparative period are not externally assured.
- TRIFR data for the prior period has been restated following adjustments to working hours identified through the year end assurance process. Prior period data related to new cases of occupational disease has been restated due to cases identified in H1 2023 that were not confirmed until H2 2023.
- Data for current and prior period is to 31 May 2024 and 31 May 2023, respectively. Prior period comparatives have been restated to reflect data model updates and the results of external assurance findings at 31 December 2023.
- Current and prior period data presented is at 31 December 2023 and 2022, respectively. While sites are assessed annually against all requirements applicable to their context, for consistency during the transition period, the metric reflects performance against the Social Way foundational requirements. For further information on progress, see Thriving Communities commentary on page 5.
- Jobs supported since 2018, in line with the Sustainable Mining Plan Livelihoods stretch goal. Current and prior period data presented is at 31 December 2023 and 2022, respectively.
- Local procurement is defined as procurement from businesses that are registered and based in the country of operation - also referred to as in-country procurement - and includes local procurement expenditure from the Group's subsidiaries and a proportionate share of the Group's joint operations, based on shareholding.
- Taxes and royalties include all taxes and royalties borne and taxes collected by the Group. This includes corporate income taxes, withholding taxes, mining taxes and royalties, employee taxes and social security contributions and other taxes, levies and duties directly incurred by the Group, as well as taxes incurred by other parties (e.g. customers and employees) but collected and paid by the Group on their behalf. Figures disclosed are based on cash remitted, being the amounts remitted by entities consolidated for accounting purposes, plus a proportionate share, based on the percentage shareholding, of joint operations. Taxes borne and collected by equity accounted associates and joint ventures are not included. Prior period comparatives have been restated to reflect data model updates.
- Management includes middle and senior management across the Group.
- Anglo American plc Interim Results 2024
Anglo American Interim Results
Sustainability Performance
Sustainable Mining Plan
Anglo American's longstanding and holistic approach to sustainability helps to build trust with our employees and stakeholders across society, reduces operational risk and in many cases delivers direct financial value for our business. Our reputation as a responsible mining company supports our ability to access future resource development opportunities, both from the significant endowments within our business and more broadly - critical to delivering our growth ambitions.
Our Sustainable Mining Plan is designed to be a flexible, living plan and we continue to evolve it as we learn and make progress and as technologies develop, while also ensuring it stays relevant and suitably stretching, in tune with our employees' and stakeholders' ambitions for our business. We are reviewing the Sustainable Mining Plan to reflect the Group's future portfolio composition that was announced in May 2024. We are also using this opportunity to ensure that our sustainability ambitions deliver tangible value to our many stakeholders and will set out an update when we have completed the review, likely only once the portfolio transformation has made significant progress. Progress against the existing Sustainable Mining Plan targets is discussed below.
Zero mindset
Occupational safety
Anglo American's number one value is safety, and it is our first priority, always. We are committed to preventing our people from being harmed at work. Keeping our workforce safe is an unremitting endeavour and comes foremost in everything we do. We are unconditional about safety and train, equip and empower our people to work safely, because we believe that everybody, everywhere should return home safe and well at the end of their working day.
In 2024, we continued to focus on three key safety levers that we believe are critical to improving front line safety: supporting operational leaders to spend more time in the field; using our Operating Model principles to deliver planned work; and implementing our new Contractor Performance Management framework across the business. Following the achievement of a record low total recordable injury frequency rate (TRIFR) of 1.78 in 2023, we continued to make solid progress in our safety journey, with our TRIFR further improving to 1.69 in the six months to 30 June 2024 (30 June 2023: 1.91). While encouraged by this continued improvement, we are deeply saddened to have lost two colleagues at Dishaba mine, part of the Amandelbult PGMs complex in South Africa, who were fatally injured after falling down a raised ore-pass. We also lost a colleague at the independently managed, joint venture Jwaneng diamond mine in Botswana. Full investigations are currently under way to understand the circumstances behind these incidents and we extend our deepest condolences to families, friends and colleagues.
Following the underground fire that started at the Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Australia on 29 June 2024, all emergency protocols were followed and the workforce was safely evacuated without injury. Our primary focus continues to be the safety and well-being of our workforce and local communities. The mine has been stabilised and we are re-establishing comprehensive underground gas monitoring, prior to being able to assess the steps towards a safe re-entry into the mine.
Alongside our continued use of innovative technologies to help make Anglo American a safer and healthier place to work, we are building an ever stronger safety culture, based on the established concept of Visible Felt Leadership. This programme is focused on ensuring all leaders, at all levels in the organisation, are spending sufficient time in the field having quality interactions with our workforce. These interactions are helping to deliver considerable improvements in work conditions and execution methods, as well as empowering our employees and contractors to speak up if they have concerns about the safety of their work activities.
Applying the principles of our Operating Model across all our activities, but particularly to our maintenance work, has played a major role in lowering injury levels across the Group. Planned maintenance allows for better identification and mitigation of risk and ensures work is appropriately resourced and executed, with the right people with the correct skills completing the work safely.
To deliver safe, responsible production, we know that we need to be better at how we work with our contractors and how we support their safety on our sites, ensuring they too feel valued and respected as a critical contributor to everyone's safety. Our Contractor Performance Management programme is a three-year initiative, started in 2023, which has been designed to ensure that the work our contractors undertake is well planned, aligned with our Operating Model and meaningfully risk assessed and resourced with the right skills.
Anglo American plc Interim Results 2024
3
Anglo American Interim Results
Sustainability Performance
Occupational health
Our health and well-being strategy, aligned with the World Health Organization (WHO) Healthy Workplace model, has been updated to include Total Worker Health concepts that integrate actions to support the health and well- being of our workforce and host communities. This integrated strategy incorporates our WeCare well-being programme and other social performance activities, including our livelihoods support programmes. It requires us to work synergistically to support our people and achieve our health and well-being goals.
Occupational diseases
In the six months to 30 June 2024, there were 9 reported new cases of occupational disease, all of which were related to noise exposure (30 June 2023: 3, 2 of which were related to noise exposure). A significant challenge in reporting occupational disease is that many hazards do not cause immediate symptoms or measurable health harms. Occupational disease is often not detectable or definable until many years after exposure. This means cases reported in a given year are most likely to reflect accumulated past working conditions. This latency challenge underscores the importance of risk assessment and preventative management strategies, continuous environment monitoring, and comprehensive worker occupational health surveillance. These activities are an ongoing focus at Anglo American and, as we continue to improve the rigour of our reporting processes and proactive case management, we may detect further historic cases of occupational disease.
Healthy environment
Our existing Sustainable Mining Plan includes commitments to be a leader in environmental stewardship. These include our aims, by 2030, to reduce operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 30%; achieve a 50% reduction in fresh water abstraction in water scarce areas; and deliver net-positive impacts in biodiversity across our managed operations.
Climate change
In addition to our existing 2030 operational emissions reduction target, we have stated our aim to achieve carbon neutrality across our operations by 2040, and an ambition to halve our Scope 3 emissions, also by 2040. We continue to make progress across the current portfolio in reducing our emissions, with our Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions lower than the prior period. Since 2023, our managed operations in South America have been supplied with 100% renewable electricity and the managed operations in Australia are scheduled to move to renewable supply from 2025. At this stage, 60% of the global grid supply for the current Anglo American portfolio would be drawn from renewable sources. We continue to make progress towards addressing Anglo American's largest remaining current source of Scope 2 emissions - our electricity supply in southern Africa. Our jointly owned renewable energy venture with EDF Renewables, known as Envusa Energy, completed the project financing for the first three wind and solar projects in South Africa in February 2024. These three renewable energy projects, known as the Koruson 2 cluster and located on the border of the Northern and Eastern Cape provinces of South Africa, are designed to have a total capacity of 520 MW of wind and solar electricity generation.
Methane emissions from the Australian steelmaking coal operations represent the largest component of our current Scope 1 emissions and we continue to work hard to capture, use and abate those emissions. We have invested significantly over several years, in excess of $100 million per annum, in methane capture infrastructure at our underground steelmaking coal operations. This investment has allowed those operations to capture gas before and during mining. In 2023, this resulted in approximately 60% of methane emissions, the equivalent of about 5.3 million tonnes of CO2e, being abated and has provided gas to adjacent power stations with our partner and operator, EDL, providing power for the local area.
We have set an ambition to achieve carbon neutrality across our controlled ocean freight activities by 2040, with an interim 30% reduction in emissions by 2030. The delivery in Q1 2024 of the final two vessels of a 10-strong chartered fleet of Capesize+ liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuelled bulk carriers, marks a significant milestone towards achieving our commitment to more sustainable shipping. The LNG-dual-fuelled vessels offer an estimated 35% reduction in emissions compared to ships fuelled by conventional marine oil fuel and are the most efficient vessels of their type today.
Water
With more than 80% of our global assets located in water scarce areas, we need to reduce our dependence on fresh water and are working on a number of projects and technologies to help us achieve our freshwater reduction targets.
- Anglo American plc Interim Results 2024
Anglo American Interim Results
Sustainability Performance
At 31 December 2023, Anglo American had reduced fresh water withdrawals by 22%, compared with the 2015 baseline. Although this is encouraging, progress is not always linear due to factors such as variable operational requirements and changing precipitation levels.
In the five months to 31 May 2024, fresh water withdrawals increased to 17,261 ML (31 May 2023: 14,096 ML), owing to higher water use across most sites, driven principally by an increase in production at Steelmaking Coal, adverse hydrological conditions at several operations and an increase in dewatering, particularly at Kumba (Iron Ore). While annual variability is expected until such time as major fresh water savings and replacement projects are delivered, we believe we are still on track to meet our 2030 target of a 50% reduction in fresh water withdrawals in water scarce areas.
Biodiversity
As custodians of the land and ecosystems around our operations, we seek to improve the footprint of our operations and direct our efforts towards delivering positive and lasting environmental outcomes for host communities and our wide range of stakeholders. Within our Sustainable Mining Plan we have a commitment to deliver Net Positive Impact on biodiversity across Anglo American by 2030, compared with the 2018 baseline.
We have now completed detailed biodiversity baseline assessments across all our managed operations, defining and assessing significant biodiversity features including key habitats and species, as well as identifying those ecosystems that require protection and restoration. Detailed biodiversity management programmes have been developed for each site and have been independently reviewed by our NGO partners.
We have continued to refine our measurement processes to develop, in partnership with two long term NGO partners, a new science-based metric called Quality Habitat Hectares (QHH) that will help us to measure our contribution to internal and global biodiversity targets, as well as nature-positive outcomes. QHH enables an objective assessment of quantity and quality that are reliable and replicable through incorporating the extent, type and condition of ecosystems and species impacted in and around our operations.
We believe that the development of a metric such as QHH represents a significant advancement in the metals and mining sector, offering a new tool for measuring and reporting on nature related impacts and dependencies. This metric can serve as a catalyst for enhancing transparency and accountability across industries, encouraging businesses to disclose their interactions with nature more openly. By adopting such measures, companies can align their approach with the mitigation hierarchy, which prioritises avoiding, minimising, and compensating for biodiversity impacts.
Thriving communities
We continue working to strengthen and broaden our social performance competencies through embedding our social performance management system - the Social Way - across Anglo American. Through the implementation of the Social Way - which we believe is one of the most robust and comprehensive social performance management systems in the mining sector - and through our collaborative regional development initiatives, we are working actively to support local and regional economies, as well as the lives and livelihoods of the communities where we operate.
Since the launch of our Sustainable Mining Plan, we have supported more than 139,000 off site jobs through livelihoods programmes. One example of where we are offering support beyond traditional social investment is our Impact Finance Network, which provides tailored technical assistance to help match third-party impact capital to host-region,non-mining impact businesses and enterprises. Since 2021, we have supported a pipeline of over 100 businesses across southern Africa and South America, having helped close deals with a cumulative value of
$65 million, and support for over 20,000 livelihoods. Building off the work in southern Africa, we now have a strong footprint in South America. We are into our third year of operation in Chile, are about to launch the post-pilot phase in Peru, and intend to roll out a pilot in Brazil before the end of 2024.
While we did not meet our ambitious goal of full implementation of the Social Way at all sites by the end of 2022, we continue to progress embedding the system and have implemented a significant majority of the core elements. In 2023, we re-baselined the site-level implementation pathways and by the end of the year, our operations reported 96% delivery against those implementation pathways. The Social Way is critical to underpinning many of our ambitious 2030 Sustainable Mining Plan targets, demonstrating our commitment to partnering with host communities and governments.
Anglo American plc Interim Results 2024
5
Anglo American Interim Results
Sustainability Performance
Trusted corporate leader
Tightly linked to our safety imperative and our Values, we strive to create a workplace that places people at its heart. We are committed to promoting an inclusive and diverse environment where every colleague is valued and respected for who they are, and has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.
By the end of 2023, we exceeded our consolidated target of 33% female representation across our management population, reaching 34%. For the six months to 30 June 2024, the percentage of females in management increased to 35%. We have also seen positive improvements in other key performance metrics such as the percentage of women in the workforce which increased to 26% in the period (30 June 2023: 25%).
To demonstrate the high standards to which we operate, we have been at the forefront of developing and adopting some of the most trusted sustainability certification programmes for the mining sector, including the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) and the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC).
Having met our Sustainable Mining Plan interim target in 2022 of having half of our operations undergo third-party audits against recognised responsible mine certification systems, we continue to work towards our 2025 target for audits of all operations.
Some of the most recent achievements for our sites that were assessed against IRMA's comprehensive mining standard include:
- Our Mototolo and Amandelbult mines in South Africa became the first PGMs mines in the country to complete the audit - achieving the IRMA 75 and IRMA 50 level of performance, respectively;
- Confirmation from IRMA that the Unki PGMs mine in Zimbabwe retained its IRMA 75 level of performance; and
- Our Minas-Rio and Barro Alto mines in Brazil are the first iron ore and nickel-producing mines in the world to complete an IRMA audit. Both mines achieved the IRMA 75 level of performance.
The success of our business is shared with a wide range of stakeholders, including national governments and host communities, through the significant corporate tax, mining tax and royalty payments that we make. Total taxes and royalties borne and taxes collected amounted to $2.5 billion, an 11% decrease compared with the first half of 2023, reflecting lower revenues and profit before tax.
- Anglo American plc Interim Results 2024
Anglo American Interim Results
Operational and financial review of Group results for the six months ended 30 June 2024
Operational performance
Production
H1 2024
H1 2023
% vs H1 2023
Copper (kt)(1)
394
387
2%
Iron ore (Mt)(2)
30.7
30.7
0%
Platinum group metals (koz)(3)
1,755
1,844
(5)%
Diamonds (Mct)(4)
13.3
16.5
(19)%
Steelmaking coal (Mt)
8.0
6.9
16%
Nickel (kt)(5)
19.5
19.6
(1)%
Manganese ore (kt)
1,140
1,811
(37)%
- Contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper operations in Chile and Peru only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business).
- Wet basis.
- Produced ounces of metal in concentrate. 5E + gold (platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium plus gold). Reflects own mined production and purchase of concentrate.
- Production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kué joint operation which is on an attributable 51% basis.
- Reflects nickel production from the Nickel operations in Brazil only (excludes 7.3 kt of H1 2024 nickel production from the Platinum Group Metals business).
Production volumes decreased by 1% on a copper equivalent basis, as Manganese was impacted by a suspension to the Australian operations due to the impact of tropical cyclone Megan in the first half of 2024, the disposal of Kroondal at PGMs, and the decision to intentionally lower production at De Beers in response to weaker rough diamond demand. This is offset by Steelmaking Coal, as the underground operations were impacted by longwall moves in the first half of 2023, and higher throughput at Copper Peru since commercial production was reached in June 2023.
Group copper equivalent unit costs decreased by 4% driven by weaker local currencies. Excluding the favourable impact of foreign exchange, unit costs were flat as high unit costs at De Beers, due to intentional lower production and the ramp up of Venetia underground, and higher costs at Copper Peru, as the asset has now moved into commercial production, were offset by effective cost control measures at Copper Chile and favourable unit costs at Steelmaking Coal, driven by higher production.
For more information on each Business' production and unit cost performance, please refer to the following pages 16-33.
Anglo American plc Interim Results 2024
7
Anglo American Interim Results
Financial performance
Anglo American's profit/(loss) attributable to equity shareholders decreased to a loss of $0.7 billion (30 June 2023: profit of $1.3 billion). Underlying earnings were $1.3 billion (30 June 2023: $1.7 billion), while operating profit was $1.5 billion (30 June 2023: $3.0 billion).
Underlying EBITDA*
Group underlying EBITDA decreased by $0.1 billion to $5.0 billion (30 June 2023: $5.1 billion). Financial results were impacted by lower iron ore prices and sales, and the effect of the cyclone at Manganese, largely offset by higher copper prices, price-driven POC normalisation at PGMs and effective progress in our cost-out programmes. The reductions in cost and normalisation of POC drove an improvement in the Group's underlying EBITDA margin*
to 33% (30 June 2023: 31%). Our ongoing focus on cost control and cash generation has positioned us well as we execute our strategy. A reconciliation of 'Profit before net finance costs and tax', the closest equivalent IFRS measure to underlying EBITDA, is provided within note 4 to the Condensed financial statements.
Underlying EBITDA* by segment
Six months ended
Six months ended
$ million
30 June 2024
30 June 2023
Copper
2,038
1,492
Iron Ore
1,413
1,775
Crop Nutrients
(22)
(20)
PGMs
675
667
De Beers
300
347
Steelmaking Coal
592
615
Nickel
28
110
Manganese
11
138
Corporate and other
(55)
(10)
Total
4,980
5,114
Underlying EBITDA* reconciliation for the six months ended 30 June 2023 to six months ended 30 June 2024
The reconciliation of underlying EBITDA from $5.1 billion in 2023 to $5.0 billion in 2024 shows the major controllable factors (e.g. cost and volume), as well as those outside of management control (e.g. price, foreign exchange and inflation), that drive the Group's performance.
$ billion
H1 2023 underlying EBITDA*
5.1
Price
(0.6)
Foreign exchange
0.2
Inflation
(0.3)
Net cost and volume
0.7
Other
(0.1)
H1 2024 underlying EBITDA*
5.0
Price
Average market prices for the Group's basket of products decreased by 10% compared with the first half of 2023, reducing underlying EBITDA by $0.6 billion. This was driven by the weighted average realised price for iron ore which reduced by 11%, alongside the PGMs basket price which decreased by 24%, primarily driven by rhodium and palladium which decreased by 49% and 34%, respectively. The decrease was predominantly in H2 2023, with prices fairly stable through H1 2024. This was partly offset by a 9% increase in the copper weighted average realised price and the price-driven normalisation of POC at PGMs.
Foreign exchange
Favourable foreign exchange benefited underlying EBITDA by $0.2 billion, primarily reflecting the favourable impact of the weaker Chilean peso.
- Anglo American plc Interim Results 2024
