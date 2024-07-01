By Ian Walker

Anglo American suspended productions at its Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine in Queensland, Australia, following an underground fire Saturday.

The miner said late Sunday that it expects production to remain suspended for several months given the likely damage.

Anglo's steelmaking coal business expects to produce 8 million tons in the first half of this year, of which Grosvenor will contribute 2.3 million tons, it said.

For the year as a whole, the steelmaking coal business is expected to produce 15 million to 17 million tons, of which Grosvenor was expected to contribute 3.5 million tons.

The company said that it will update on steelmaking coal production guidance once further information is available.

