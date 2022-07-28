Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglo American plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
2775.00 GBX   +0.87%
02:09aAnglo American slashes dividend after first-half earnings fall 28%
RE
02:08aANGLO AMERICAN : Notice of Interim Dividend (Dividend No.41)
PU
02:08aANGLO AMERICAN : Interim Results 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anglo American : Interim Results 2022

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
skip to main content

28 July, 2022

Portfolio quality supports underlying EBITDA of $8.7 billion

Financial highlights for the six months ended 30 June 2022

  • Underlying EBITDA* of $8.7 billion
  • Profit attributable to equity shareholders of $3.7 billion
  • Net debt* of $4.9 billion (0.3 x annualised underlying EBITDA): cash generation partially offset by investment in asset resilience and growth
  • $1.5 billion interim dividend, equal to $1.24 per share, consistent with our 40% payout policy
  • Quellaveco commissioned on time and on budget: multi-decade new copper operation expected to produce 300,000 copper equivalent tonnes per year on average over first 10 years

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "Anglo American's differentiated combination of portfolio quality and growth optionality, underpinned by our operating model and innovation track record, continues to position us strongly through the current market volatility and longer term cycle. Our unwavering focus is on driving consistent performance across our operations - which starts with the safety and health of our employees - and progress towards our full suite of sustainability ambitions. As we progressed through the first half, we began to regain operational momentum while also adjusting to the considerable challenges posed by Covid-19 related absenteeism, disrupted supply chains and logistics corridors, weather extremes and geopolitically-led economic volatility.

"Against that backdrop, we generated underlying EBITDA of $8.7 billion in the first six months, our second highest for a half year, albeit a 28% decrease compared to the record first half of 2021. Attributable free cash flow of $1.6 billion was driven largely by strong prices in the first quarter that declined towards the end of the period in tandem with increasing cost inflation. Despite those headwinds and our operational challenges, in steelmaking coal and iron ore in particular, that reduced our planned production output, our return on capital employed of 36% stayed well above our targeted 15% through-the-cycle return and our mining EBITDA margin remained at a healthy 52%. Our commitment to capital discipline and to a strong and flexible balance sheet is paramount to remain resilient to the external environment and retain optionality for value-adding growth. At the end of June, net debt of $4.9 billion, or 0.3 x annualised underlying EBITDA, reflects the cash generation of the business, partially offset by our investments in our existing assets and future growth. Our $1.5 billion interim dividend of $1.24 per share is in line with our 40% payout policy.

"We continue to make progress on our long term safety journey. There is no doubt, however, that the operational changes necessary to help protect the health of our employees during the last two years require us to apply additional targeted effort to regain our momentum of continuous improvement. I am also sad to report that we lost one colleague in March in an equipment lifting incident in Australia. It is simply unacceptable to lose a life at work and we are determined to eliminate workplace fatalities once and for all. This is my number one priority.

"Looking ahead, growing the value of our business by progressing asset development options is the foundation of our organic margin-enhancing volume growth potential of 30%(1) over the next decade. More than a third of this growth comes from our newly commissioned Quellaveco copper operation. With our customer proposition almost entirely oriented around future-enabling metals and minerals, we are well positioned to play a critical role in the decarbonisation of global energy and transport systems, alongside good progress in meeting our own ambitious emissions targets, thereby delivering enhanced value for our shareholders and stakeholders across society."

Six months ended
US$ million, unless otherwise stated 		30 June 2022 30 June 2021 Change
Revenue 18,111 21,779 (17) %
Underlying EBITDA* 8,701 12,140 (28) %
Mining EBITDA margin* 52 % 61 %
Attributable free cash flow* 1,564 5,641 (72) %
Profit attributable to equity shareholders of the Company 3,680 5,188 (29) %
Basic underlying earnings per share* ($) 3.11 4.30 (28) %
Basic earnings per share ($) 3.03 4.18 (28) %
Interim dividend per share ($) 1.24 1.71 (27) %
Additional returns per share ($) - 1.60
Total dividend and buyback per share ($) 1.24 3.31 (47) %
Group attributable ROCE* 36 % 49 %

Terms with this symbol * are defined as Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). For more information, refer to page 86.

(1) Copper equivalent volume growth vs. 2021 copper equivalent production.

View full PDF of this press release (914KB, opens in a new window)


For further information, please contact:
Media Investors
UK UK
James Wyatt-Tilby Paul Galloway
Email: james.wyatt-tilby@angloamerican.com Email: paul.galloway@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8759 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8718
Marcelo Esquivel Emma Waterworth
Email: marcelo.esquivel@angloamerican.com Email: Emma.waterworth@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8891 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8574
Katie Ryall Michelle Jarman
Email: katie.ryall@angloamerican.com Email: michelle.jarman@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8935 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 1494
South Africa
Nevashnee Naicker
Email: nevashnee.naicker@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 3189
Sibusiso Tshabalala
Email: sibusiso.tshabalala@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2175

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and steelmaking coal, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Forward-looking statements and third-party information:

This document includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document, including, without limitation, those regarding Anglo American's financial position, business, acquisition and divestment strategy, dividend policy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, prospects and projects (including development plans and objectives relating to Anglo American's products, production forecasts and Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource positions) and sustainability performance related (including environmental, social and governance) goals, ambitions, targets, visions, milestones and aspirations, are forward-looking statements. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Anglo American or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Anglo American's present and future business strategies and the environment in which Anglo American will operate in the future. Important factors that could cause Anglo American's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, levels of actual production during any period, levels of global demand and commodity market prices, mineral resource exploration and project development capabilities and delivery, recovery rates and other operational capabilities, safety, health or environmental incidents, the effects of global pandemics and outbreaks of infectious diseases, the impact of attacks from third parties on our information systems, natural catastrophes or adverse geological conditions, climate change and extreme weather events, the outcome of litigation or regulatory proceedings, the availability of mining and processing equipment, the ability to obtain key inputs in a timely manner, the ability to produce and transport products profitably, the availability of necessary infrastructure (including transportation) services, the development, efficacy and adoption of new technology, challenges in realising resource estimates or discovering new economic mineralisation, the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on market prices and operating costs, the availability of sufficient credit, liquidity and counterparty risks, the effects of inflation, political uncertainty, tensions and disputes and economic conditions in relevant areas of the world, evolving societal and stakeholder requirements and expectations, shortages of skilled employees, the actions of competitors, activities by courts, regulators and governmental authorities such as in relation to permitting or forcing closure of mines and ceasing of operations or maintenance of Anglo American's assets and changes in taxation or safety, health, environmental or other types of regulation in the countries where Anglo American operates, conflicts over land and resource ownership rights and such other risk factors identified in Anglo American's most recent Annual Report. Forward-looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such risk factors and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Anglo American expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law, the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority, the Listings Requirements of the securities exchange of the JSE Limited in South Africa, the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Botswana Stock Exchange and the Namibian Stock Exchange and any other applicable regulations) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Anglo American's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Nothing in this document should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Anglo American will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share. Certain statistical and other information about Anglo American included in this document is sourced from publicly available third party sources. As such it has not been independently verified and presents the views of those third parties, but may not necessarily correspond to the views held by Anglo American and Anglo American expressly disclaims any responsibility for, or liability in respect of, such information.

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
02:09aAnglo American slashes dividend after first-half earnings fall 28%
RE
02:08aANGLO AMERICAN : Notice of Interim Dividend (Dividend No.41)
PU
02:08aANGLO AMERICAN : Interim Results 2022
PU
02:08aANGLO AMERICAN : Notice of Interim Dividend
PU
02:06aEarnings Flash (AAL.L) ANGLO AMERICAN Reports H1 EPS $3
MT
02:05aEarnings Flash (AAL.L) ANGLO AMERICAN Posts H1 Revenue $18.11B
MT
12:35aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Gain as Fed Delivers as Expected
DJ
07/27FTSE 100 Closes Wednesday Up on Positive Earnings Reports
DJ
07/27ANALYSIS : Peru's mining execs 'lose faith' in gov't despite moderate shift
RE
07/27Lloyds Banking's Scope for Shareholder Returns Improves, Says Barclays
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 818 M - -
Net income 2022 7 351 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,71x
Yield 2022 7,22%
Capitalization 40 578 M 40 578 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 33,42 $
Average target price 42,59 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.99%40 578
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.78%134 451
RIO TINTO PLC-2.01%97 878
GLENCORE PLC19.16%68 570
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%36 483
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.65%28 868