Anglo American : Interim Results 2022

"Looking ahead, growing the value of our business by progressing asset development options is the foundation of our organic margin-enhancing volume growth potential of 30% (1) over the next decade. More than a third of this growth comes from our newly commissioned Quellaveco copper operation. With our customer proposition almost entirely oriented around future-enabling metals and minerals, we are well positioned to play a critical role in the decarbonisation of global energy and transport systems, alongside good progress in meeting our own ambitious emissions targets, thereby delivering enhanced value for our shareholders and stakeholders across society."

"We continue to make progress on our long term safety journey. There is no doubt, however, that the operational changes necessary to help protect the health of our employees during the last two years require us to apply additional targeted effort to regain our momentum of continuous improvement. I am also sad to report that we lost one colleague in March in an equipment lifting incident in Australia. It is simply unacceptable to lose a life at work and we are determined to eliminate workplace fatalities once and for all. This is my number one priority.

"Against that backdrop, we generated underlying EBITDA of $8.7 billion in the first six months, our second highest for a half year, albeit a 28% decrease compared to the record first half of 2021. Attributable free cash flow of $1.6 billion was driven largely by strong prices in the first quarter that declined towards the end of the period in tandem with increasing cost inflation. Despite those headwinds and our operational challenges, in steelmaking coal and iron ore in particular, that reduced our planned production output, our return on capital employed of 36% stayed well above our targeted 15% through-the-cycle return and our mining EBITDA margin remained at a healthy 52%. Our commitment to capital discipline and to a strong and flexible balance sheet is paramount to remain resilient to the external environment and retain optionality for value-adding growth. At the end of June, net debt of $4.9 billion, or 0.3 x annualised underlying EBITDA, reflects the cash generation of the business, partially offset by our investments in our existing assets and future growth. Our $1.5 billion interim dividend of $1.24 per share is in line with our 40% payout policy.

Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "Anglo American's differentiated combination of portfolio quality and growth optionality, underpinned by our operating model and innovation track record, continues to position us strongly through the current market volatility and longer term cycle. Our unwavering focus is on driving consistent performance across our operations - which starts with the safety and health of our employees - and progress towards our full suite of sustainability ambitions. As we progressed through the first half, we began to regain operational momentum while also adjusting to the considerable challenges posed by Covid-19 related absenteeism, disrupted supply chains and logistics corridors, weather extremes and geopolitically-led economic volatility.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and steelmaking coal, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

