Anglo American plc (the "Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA, United Kingdom

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Notification of transactions by a Director / PDMR

The Company announces the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares by a Director/PDMR.

The transactions are in connection with John Heasley's appointment to the Company's Board as Finance Director on 1 December 2023, as certain buyout awards were made to him as compensation for incentives forfeited from his previous employer under the Company's Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan ("NCA"), structured on a 'like for like' basis to mirror the terms of the forfeited incentives. Full details of Mr. Heasley's remuneration arrangements following his appointment as Finance Director are set out in the Directors' remuneration report of the Company's 2023 Integrated Annual Report (the "2023 remuneration report").

Vesting of shares awarded at nil cost under the NCA

As announced on 1 December 2023, an award was made to Mr. Heasley under the NCA, vesting in three tranches.

On 15 April 2024, the first tranche of the award vested and 25,659 shares were released. 12,085 of these shares were sold to cover withholding taxes and 13,574 net shares have been retained by Mr. Heasley. The vesting of each tranche remains subject to the performance underpins attached to the award being met, as publicly disclosed by Mr. Heasley's previous employer. The remaining portion of the first tranche of the award did not vest and lapsed on the same date. The net shares released under the award are subject to a further two-year holding period, during which time they may not be sold or transferred.

Award of shares at nil cost under the NCA

On 15 April 2024, following the recent publication of his previous employer's 2023 annual report, Mr. Heasley was granted an award of 7,264 shares under the Company's NCA to compensate him for the shares that would have been granted in April 2024 in relation to his 2023 bonus. The award will vest in April 2027, aligned to the vesting date of the award Mr. Heasley forfeited from his previous employer.

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.