Anglo American plc (the "Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA, United Kingdom

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Notification of transactions by a Director / PDMR

The Company announces the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares by a Director/PDMR.

The transactions are in connection with John Heasley's appointment to the Company's Board as Finance Director on 1 December 2023, as certain buyout awards were made to him as compensation for incentives forfeited from his previous employer under the Company's Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan ("NCA"), structured on a 'like for like' basis to mirror the terms of the forfeited incentives. Full details of Mr. Heasley's remuneration arrangements following his appointment as Finance Director are set out in the Directors' remuneration report of the Company's 2023 Integrated Annual Report (the "2023 remuneration report").

Vesting of shares awarded at nil cost under the NCA

As announced on 1 December 2023, an award was made to Mr. Heasley under the NCA, vesting in three tranches.

On 15 April 2024, the first tranche of the award vested and 25,659 shares were released. 12,085 of these shares were sold to cover withholding taxes and 13,574 net shares have been retained by Mr. Heasley. The vesting of each tranche remains subject to the performance underpins attached to the award being met, as publicly disclosed by Mr. Heasley's previous employer. The remaining portion of the first tranche of the award did not vest and lapsed on the same date. The net shares released under the award are subject to a further two-year holding period, during which time they may not be sold or transferred.

Award of shares at nil cost under the NCA

On 15 April 2024, following the recent publication of his previous employer's 2023 annual report, Mr. Heasley was granted an award of 7,264 shares under the Company's NCA to compensate him for the shares that would have been granted in April 2024 in relation to his 2023 bonus. The award will vest in April 2027, aligned to the vesting date of the award Mr. Heasley forfeited from his previous employer.

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)

a)

Name

John Heasley

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Finance Director (Director/PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.1

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Release of Shares awarded in December 2023 under the terms

of the Anglo American plc Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

25,659

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

25,659

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-15

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

4.2

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares released under the terms of the Anglo American

plc Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan to cover tax.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 22.2428

12,085

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

12,085

Price

GBP 22.2428

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-15

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

4.3

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Shares under the terms of the Anglo American plc

Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan in compensation for incentives

forfeited from a previous employer. This award will vest in April

2027, aligned to the vesting date of the forfeited award.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

7,264

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

7,264

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-15

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

Clare Davage

Deputy Company Secretary

15 April 2024

