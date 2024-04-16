[OFFICIAL]
Anglo American plc (the "Company")
Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA, United Kingdom
Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)
LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
Notification of transactions by a Director / PDMR
The Company announces the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares by a Director/PDMR.
The transactions are in connection with John Heasley's appointment to the Company's Board as Finance Director on 1 December 2023, as certain buyout awards were made to him as compensation for incentives forfeited from his previous employer under the Company's Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan ("NCA"), structured on a 'like for like' basis to mirror the terms of the forfeited incentives. Full details of Mr. Heasley's remuneration arrangements following his appointment as Finance Director are set out in the Directors' remuneration report of the Company's 2023 Integrated Annual Report (the "2023 remuneration report").
Vesting of shares awarded at nil cost under the NCA
As announced on 1 December 2023, an award was made to Mr. Heasley under the NCA, vesting in three tranches.
On 15 April 2024, the first tranche of the award vested and 25,659 shares were released. 12,085 of these shares were sold to cover withholding taxes and 13,574 net shares have been retained by Mr. Heasley. The vesting of each tranche remains subject to the performance underpins attached to the award being met, as publicly disclosed by Mr. Heasley's previous employer. The remaining portion of the first tranche of the award did not vest and lapsed on the same date. The net shares released under the award are subject to a further two-year holding period, during which time they may not be sold or transferred.
Award of shares at nil cost under the NCA
On 15 April 2024, following the recent publication of his previous employer's 2023 annual report, Mr. Heasley was granted an award of 7,264 shares under the Company's NCA to compensate him for the shares that would have been granted in April 2024 in relation to his 2023 bonus. The award will vest in April 2027, aligned to the vesting date of the award Mr. Heasley forfeited from his previous employer.
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)
a)
Name
John Heasley
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Finance Director (Director/PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.1
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Release of Shares awarded in December 2023 under the terms
of the Anglo American plc Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
25,659
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
25,659
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
4.2
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares released under the terms of the Anglo American
plc Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan to cover tax.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 22.2428
12,085
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
12,085
Price
GBP 22.2428
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
4.3
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Shares under the terms of the Anglo American plc
Non-Cyclical Share Award Plan in compensation for incentives
forfeited from a previous employer. This award will vest in April
2027, aligned to the vesting date of the forfeited award.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
7,264
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
7,264
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-04-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
Clare Davage
Deputy Company Secretary
15 April 2024
