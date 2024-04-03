[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc ("the Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Notification of transactions by Directors and PDMRs

The Company announces that on 28 March 2024, awards of GBP 3,600 of free shares were made to a Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") at nil cost under the Company's Share Incentive Plan, a UK HM Revenue & Customs ("HMRC") approved all-employee share plan. These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.