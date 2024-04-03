[OFFICIAL]
Anglo American plc ("the Company")
Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA
Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)
LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
Notification of transactions by Directors and PDMRs
The Company announces that on 28 March 2024, awards of GBP 3,600 of free shares were made to a Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") at nil cost under the Company's Share Incentive Plan, a UK HM Revenue & Customs ("HMRC") approved all-employee share plan. These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Duncan Wanblad
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Executive (Director/PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
[OFFICIAL]
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Alison Atkinson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Projects & Development Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
[OFFICIAL]
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Monique Carter
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
People & Organisation Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1. Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name
Al Cook
2. Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO of De Beers (PDMR)
[OFFICIAL]
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)
a)
Name
Matt Daley
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Technical & Operations Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
[OFFICIAL]
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)
a)
Name
Ruben Fernandes
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Regional Director, Americas (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
[OFFICIAL]
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Tom McCulley
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO of Crop Nutrients (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
[OFFICIAL]
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Themba Mkhwanazi
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Regional Director, Africa & Australia (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
[OFFICIAL]
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Helena Nonka
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Strategy & Sustainability Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
[OFFICIAL]
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Richard Price
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Legal & Corporate Affairs Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Matt Walker
2.
Reason for the notification
[OFFICIAL]
a)
Position / status
CEO of Marketing (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share
Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.
These shares are subject to a three year holding period.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
187
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
187
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-28
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
Clare Davage
Deputy Company Secretary
3 April 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Anglo American plc published this content on 03 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2024 11:55:01 UTC.