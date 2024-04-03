[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc ("the Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Notification of transactions by Directors and PDMRs

The Company announces that on 28 March 2024, awards of GBP 3,600 of free shares were made to a Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") at nil cost under the Company's Share Incentive Plan, a UK HM Revenue & Customs ("HMRC") approved all-employee share plan. These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Duncan Wanblad

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive (Director/PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

[OFFICIAL]

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Alison Atkinson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Projects & Development Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

[OFFICIAL]

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Monique Carter

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

People & Organisation Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1. Details of PDMR / PCA

a) Name

Al Cook

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

CEO of De Beers (PDMR)

[OFFICIAL]

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)

a)

Name

Matt Daley

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Technical & Operations Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

[OFFICIAL]

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)

a)

Name

Ruben Fernandes

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Regional Director, Americas (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

[OFFICIAL]

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Tom McCulley

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

CEO of Crop Nutrients (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

[OFFICIAL]

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Themba Mkhwanazi

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Regional Director, Africa & Australia (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

[OFFICIAL]

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Helena Nonka

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Strategy & Sustainability Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

[OFFICIAL]

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Richard Price

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Legal & Corporate Affairs Director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Matt Walker

2.

Reason for the notification

[OFFICIAL]

a)

Position / status

CEO of Marketing (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of Ordinary Shares at nil cost under the Company's Share

Incentive Plan, a UK HMRC approved all-employee share plan.

These shares are subject to a three year holding period.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

187

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

187

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-28

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

Clare Davage

Deputy Company Secretary

3 April 2024

