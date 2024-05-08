[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc ("the Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Notification of transactions by Directors and PDMRs

The Company has been notified of the purchase of Ordinary Shares by reinvestment of the 2023 Final Dividend by a Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.