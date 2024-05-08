[OFFICIAL]
Anglo American plc ("the Company")
Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA
Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)
LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
Notification of transactions by Directors and PDMRs
The Company has been notified of the purchase of Ordinary Shares by reinvestment of the 2023 Final Dividend by a Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Duncan Wanblad
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Executive (Director/PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares by reinvestment of the 2023 Final
dividend.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 27.54
76
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
76
Price
GBP 27.54
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-05-03
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)
a)
Name
Tom McCulley
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO of Crop Nutrients (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares by reinvestment of the 2023 Final
dividend.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 27.54
3
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
3
Price
GBP 27.54
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-05-03
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
Clare Davage
Deputy Company Secretary Anglo American plc
8 May 2024
