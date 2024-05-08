[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc ("the Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Notification of transactions by Directors and PDMRs

The Company has been notified of the purchase of Ordinary Shares by reinvestment of the 2023 Final Dividend by a Director and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs").

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Duncan Wanblad

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive (Director/PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares by reinvestment of the 2023 Final

dividend.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 27.54

76

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

76

Price

GBP 27.54

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-03

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)

a)

Name

Tom McCulley

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

CEO of Crop Nutrients (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares by reinvestment of the 2023 Final

dividend.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 27.54

3

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

3

Price

GBP 27.54

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-03

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

Clare Davage

Deputy Company Secretary Anglo American plc

8 May 2024

