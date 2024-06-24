[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc ("the Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS AND PDMRS

The Company announces the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares, pursuant to a Non- Executive Directors' 'Shares in lieu of fees' scheme. The Shares were acquired in the market using after-tax Directors' fees in respect of their services to the Company relating to the period 1 April - 30 June 2024.

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)

a)

Name

Stuart Chambers

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chairman (Director/PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares, pursuant to a Non-Executive Directors'

'Shares in lieu of fees' scheme

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 24.64

694

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

694

Price

GBP 24.64

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-06-21

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Magali Anderson

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director (Director/PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares, pursuant to a Non-Executive Directors'

'Shares in lieu of fees' scheme

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 24.64

280

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

280

Price

GBP 24.64

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-06-21

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / PCA

a)

Name

Nonkululeko Nyembezi

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Non-Executive Director (Director/PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares, pursuant to a Non-Executive Directors'

'Shares in lieu of fees' scheme

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 24.64

283

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

283

Price

GBP 24.64

f)

Date of the transaction

2024-06-21

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

Clare Davage

Deputy Company Secretary

24 June 2024

