Anglo American plc ("the Company")
Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA
Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)
LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS AND PDMRS
The Company announces the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares, pursuant to a Non- Executive Directors' 'Shares in lieu of fees' scheme. The Shares were acquired in the market using after-tax Directors' fees in respect of their services to the Company relating to the period 1 April - 30 June 2024.
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)
a)
Name
Stuart Chambers
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chairman (Director/PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares, pursuant to a Non-Executive Directors'
'Shares in lieu of fees' scheme
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 24.64
694
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
694
Price
GBP 24.64
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-06-21
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Magali Anderson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director (Director/PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares, pursuant to a Non-Executive Directors'
'Shares in lieu of fees' scheme
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 24.64
280
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
280
Price
GBP 24.64
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-06-21
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Nonkululeko Nyembezi
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director (Director/PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares, pursuant to a Non-Executive Directors'
'Shares in lieu of fees' scheme
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 24.64
283
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
283
Price
GBP 24.64
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-06-21
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
Clare Davage
Deputy Company Secretary
24 June 2024
