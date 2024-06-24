[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc ("the Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS AND PDMRS

The Company announces the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares, pursuant to a Non- Executive Directors' 'Shares in lieu of fees' scheme. The Shares were acquired in the market using after-tax Directors' fees in respect of their services to the Company relating to the period 1 April - 30 June 2024.

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.