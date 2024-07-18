[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc ("the Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Notification of transactions by Directors and PDMRs

The Company announces transactions in its Ordinary Shares by Directors and PDMRs under the Company's Share Incentive Plan, an HM Revenue & Customs approved all-employee share plan under which employees can buy Shares using monthly deductions from salary (Partnership Shares) and are allotted an equivalent number of Shares by the Company (Matching Shares).

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.