[OFFICIAL]
Anglo American plc ("the Company")
Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA
Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)
LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
Notification of transactions by Directors and PDMRs
The Company announces transactions in its Ordinary Shares by Directors and PDMRs under the Company's Share Incentive Plan, an HM Revenue & Customs approved all-employee share plan under which employees can buy Shares using monthly deductions from salary (Partnership Shares) and are allotted an equivalent number of Shares by the Company (Matching Shares).
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Duncan Wanblad
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Executive (Director/PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership and Matching Shares under the Anglo
American plc Share Incentive Plan, an HMRC approved all-
employee share plan
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 23.67
5 (Partnership Shares)
GBP 23.67
5 (Matching Shares)
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
10
[OFFICIAL]
Price
GBP 23.67
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
John Heasley
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Finance Director (Director/PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership and Matching Shares under the Anglo
American plc Share Incentive Plan, an HMRC approved all-
employee share plan
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 23.67
6 (Partnership Shares)
GBP 23.67
6 (Matching Shares)
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
12
Price
GBP 23.67
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
[OFFICIAL]
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Alison Atkinson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Projects & Development Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership and Matching Shares under the Anglo
American plc Share Incentive Plan, an HMRC approved all-
employee share plan
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 23.67
6 (Partnership Shares)
GBP 23.67
6 (Matching Shares)
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
12
Price
GBP 23.67
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Monique Carter
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
People & Organisation Director (PDMR)
[OFFICIAL]
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership and Matching Shares under the Anglo
American plc Share Incentive Plan, an HMRC approved all-
employee share plan
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 23.67
6 (Partnership Shares)
GBP 23.67
6 (Matching Shares)
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
12
Price
GBP 23.67
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Al Cook
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO of De Beers (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
[OFFICIAL]
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership and Matching Shares under the Anglo
American plc Share Incentive Plan, an HMRC approved all-
employee share plan
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 23.67
6 (Partnership Shares)
GBP 23.67
6 (Matching Shares)
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
12
Price
GBP 23.67
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Matt Daley
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Technical & Operations Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
[OFFICIAL]
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership and Matching Shares under the Anglo
American plc Share Incentive Plan, an HMRC approved all-
employee share plan
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 23.67
6 (Partnership Shares)
GBP 23.67
6 (Matching Shares)
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
12
Price
GBP 23.67
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Tom McCulley
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO of Crop Nutrients (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership and Matching Shares under the Anglo
American plc Share Incentive Plan, an HMRC approved all-
employee share plan
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
[OFFICIAL]
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 23.67
6 (Partnership Shares)
GBP 23.67
6 (Matching Shares)
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
12
Price
GBP 23.67
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Richard Price
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Legal & Corporate Affairs Director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership and Matching Shares under the Anglo
American plc Share Incentive Plan, an HMRC approved all-
employee share plan
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 23.67
7 (Partnership Shares)
GBP 23.67
7 (Matching Shares)
e)
Aggregated information
[OFFICIAL]
Aggregated volume
14
Price
GBP 23.67
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Matt Walker
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO of Marketing (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership and Matching Shares under the Anglo
American plc Share Incentive Plan, an HMRC approved all-
employee share plan
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 23.67
6 (Partnership Shares)
GBP 23.67
6 (Matching Shares)
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
12
Price
GBP 23.67
f)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-15
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
[OFFICIAL]
Clare Davage
Deputy Company Secretary Anglo American plc
17 July 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Anglo American plc published this content on 17 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2024 22:13:02 UTC.