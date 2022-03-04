Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglo American plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anglo American : NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS/PDMRS

03/04/2022 | 10:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc (the "Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA, United Kingdom

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

LEI: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Notification of transactions by Directors / PDMRs

The Company announces the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares ("Shares") by Directors and PDMRs.

Vesting of Shares awarded at nil cost under the Company's Bonus Share Plan ("BSP"), Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Non-Cyclical Share Awards Plan ("NCA").

On 2 March 2022, awards made under the BSP, LTIP and NCA vested to Directors/PDMRs and shares were released and sold to cover withholding taxes as noted below at £39.19 per share (or JSE: ZAR810.52 per share).

Awards granted under the LTIP in 2019 vested at 90% based on the extent to which the relevant performance conditions were met. Further details can be found in the Directors' remuneration report of the Company's 2021 Integrated Annual Report (the "2021 remuneration report"), published on 7 March 2022. The awards therefore vested to the following Directors/PDMRs, to the extent noted below. The remaining portion of the share awards did not vest and lapsed on the same date.

The LTIP award granted to Natascha Viljoen in 2019 was made prior to her becoming a PDMR. By prior agreement, 14,450 Shares vested in March 2020. As set out in the table below, 11,614 further Shares have now vested and the remainder of the award has lapsed.

Awards granted under the BSP to PDMRs vest in two tranches. For grants prior to 2020, the first tranche, equal to two thirds of the award, vests three years after grant. The remaining third vests as a second tranche five years from grant. First tranches of the 2019 BSP awards and second tranches of the 2017 BSP awards have vested as set out below.

Awards granted under the NCA were made to Nolitha Fakude on her appointment in September 2019 as Group Director, South Africa and a member of the Group Management Committee on the same terms as LTIP awards granted to Directors/PDMRs in March 2019.

Where applicable, Shares under award in the table below are inclusive of adjustments to existing awards under the BSP, LTIP and NCA following the demerger of Anglo American's thermal coal operations, as announced on 18 June 2021. Further details can be found in the 2021 remuneration report.

All shares were released net of shares sold to cover taxes as indicated below. The net Shares released under all LTIP awards, except for those made to Natascha Viljoen as these awards were granted prior to her becoming a PDMR, are subject to a further two-year holding period, during which time they may not be sold or transferred.

Director/PDMR

Share Plan

Shares

Shares

Shares

Net Shares

under

Vested

sold for tax

retained by

award

Director/PDMR

Didier Charreton

2017 BSP

12,979

12,979

6,101

6,878

Didier Charreton

2019 BSP

15,446

15,446

7,260

8,186

[OFFICIAL]

Didier Charreton

2019 LTIP

63,469

57,122

26,848

30,274

Bruce Cleaver

2017 BSP

15,687

15,687

7,373

8,314

Bruce Cleaver

2019 BSP

19,098

19,098

8,977

10,121

Bruce Cleaver

2019 LTIP

92,560

83,303

39,153

44,150

Mark Cutifani

2017 BSP

35,377

35,377

16,628

18,749

Mark Cutifani

2019 BSP

34,647

34,647

16,285

18,362

Mark Cutifani

2019 LTIP

200,045

180,040

84,620

95,420

Nolitha Fakude

2019 NCA

46,772

42,093

18,944

23,079

Ruben Fernandes

2017 BSP

10,684

10,684

4,041

6,643

Ruben Fernandes

2019 BSP

9,399

9,399

4,359

5,040

Ruben Fernandes

2019 LTIP

86,796

78,116

36,223

41,893

Anik Michaud

2017 BSP

9,835

9,835

4,623

5,212

Anik Michaud

2019 BSP

14,158

14,158

6,655

7,503

Anik Michaud

2019 LTIP

60,012

54,010

25,386

28,624

Tony O'Neill

2017 BSP

22,009

22,009

10,345

11,664

Tony O'Neill

2019 BSP

21,970

21,970

10,326

11,644

Tony O'Neill

2019 LTIP

125,028

112,524

52,888

59,636

Stephen Pearce

2019 BSP

21,490

21,490

10,101

11,389

Stephen Pearce

2019 LTIP

120,562

108,505

50,999

57,506

Natascha Viljoen

2019 LTIP

28,961

11,614

3,415

8,199

Duncan Wanblad

2017 BSP

17,017

17,017

7,998

9,019

Duncan Wanblad

2019 BSP

22,744

22,744

10,690

12,054

Duncan Wanblad

2019 LTIP

95,282

85,753

40,305

45,448

Peter Whitcutt

2017 BSP

19,802

19,802

9,307

10,495

Peter Whitcutt

2019 BSP

21,408

21,408

10,062

11,346

Peter Whitcutt

2019 LTIP

86,400

77,759

36,548

41,211

Other transactions in vested shares by PDMRs and their PCAs

The Company further announces a transfer of its Ordinary shares by a PDMR to a person closely associated with them (PCA).

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)

a)

Name

Didier Charreton

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Group Director - People and Organisation (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

[OFFICIAL]

4.1

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Release of Shares awarded in March 2017 and March 2019

under the terms of the Anglo American plc Long Term Incentive

Plan and Bonus Share Plan.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

12,979

GBP 0.00

15,446

GBP 0.00

57,122

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

85,547

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-02

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

4.2

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares released under the terms of the Anglo American

plc Long Term Incentive Plan and Bonus Share Plan to cover tax.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 39.19

6,101

GBP 39.19

7,260

GBP 39.19

26,848

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

40,209

[OFFICIAL]

Price

GBP 39.19

f)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-02

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)

a)

Name

Bruce Cleaver

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

CEO De Beers (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.1

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Release of Shares awarded in March 2017 and March 2019

under the terms of the Anglo American plc Long Term Incentive

Plan and Bonus Share Plan.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 0.00

15,687

GBP 0.00

19,098

GBP 0.00

83,303

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

118,088

Price

GBP 0.00

f)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-02

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

[OFFICIAL]

4.2

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares released under the terms of the Anglo American

plc Long Term Incentive Plan and Bonus Share Plan to cover tax.

c)

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

GBP 39.19

7,373

GBP 39.19

8,977

GBP 39.19

39,153

e)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

55,503

Price

GBP 39.19

f)

Date of the transaction

2022-03-02

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange - XLON

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)

a)

Name

Mark Cutifani

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive (Director/PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /

Initial notification

amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or

auction monitor

a)

Full name of the entity

Anglo American plc

b)

LEI

549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

4.1

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial

Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each

instrument

Identification Code

GB00B1XZS820

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
10:26aANGLO AMERICAN : Notification of transactions by Directors / PDMRs
PU
10:16aANGLO AMERICAN : Notification of transactions by directors/pdmrs
PU
03/03Mining companies may pause growth plans amid Ukraine war, inflation
RE
03/01South Africa's Impala Platinum posts 9% drop in half-year profit
RE
02/28Danakali Names New CFO; Shares Rise 3%
MT
02/28Colombia Cerrejon's coal output soars 89% in 2021 to 23.4 mln T
RE
02/28ANGLO AMERICAN : Mark Cutifani's presentation at the BMO 31st Global Metals & Mining Confe..
PU
02/28JPMorgan Keeps Anglo American at Neutral, Boosts PT
MT
02/25Chile copper giant Codelco profits surge on higher metals prices
RE
02/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets rebound despite Ukraine invasion
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 599 M - -
Net income 2022 7 249 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,10x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 64 214 M 64 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 92,4%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 52,93 $
Average target price 48,39 $
Spread / Average Target -8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.57%64 214
BHP GROUP LIMITED20.63%185 368
RIO TINTO PLC25.29%136 733
GLENCORE PLC27.08%83 791
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.58%43 418
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)51.34%38 964