  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Anglo American plc
  News
  Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/29 04:58:35 am
3259.25 GBX   +4.28%
Anglo American : Notice of Interim Dividend

07/29/2021 | 04:37am EDT
29 July, 2021

Notice of Dividend
(Dividend No. 39)
Notice is hereby given that an interim dividend and a special dividend on the Company's ordinary share capital in respect of the year to 31 December 2021 will be paid as follows:
Amount (United States currency) (notes 1 and 3) 251 cents per ordinary share
Amount (South African currency) (notes 2 and 4) 3720.82400 cents per ordinary share
Last day to effect removal of shares between the United Kingdom (UK) and South African (SA) registers Monday, 16 August 2021
Last day to trade on the JSE Limited (JSE) to qualify for dividend Tuesday, 17 August 2021
Ex-dividend on the JSE from the commencement of trading (note 5) Wednesday, 18 August 2021
Ex-dividend on the London Stock Exchange from the commencement of trading Thursday, 19 August 2021
Record date (applicable to both the UK principal register and SA branch register) Friday, 20 August 2021
Movement of shares between the UK and SA registers permissible from Monday, 23 August 2021
Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by Central Securities Depository Participants (CSDPs) (notes 6, 7 and 8) Wednesday, 1 September 2021
Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by the South African Transfer Secretaries (notes 6, 7 and 8) Friday, 3 September 2021
Last day for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) mandate forms by the UK Registrars (notes 6, 7 and 8) Friday, 3 September 2021
Last day for receipt of US$:£/€ currency elections by the UK Registrars (note 3) Friday, 3 September 2021
Currency conversion US$:£/€ rates announced on (note 9) Friday, 10 September 2021
Dividend payment date on UK principal register Friday, 24 September 2021
Dividend payment date on SA branch register Monday, 27 September 2021

Notes

1. This amount is the aggregate of the interim dividend of 171 US$ cents per ordinary share and the special dividend of 80 US$ cents per ordinary share.

2. This amount is the aggregate of the interim dividend of 2534.90400 Rand cents per ordinary share and the special dividend of 1185.92000 Rand cents per ordinary share.

3. Shareholders on the UK register of members with an address in the UK will be paid in Sterling and those with an address in a country in the European Union which has adopted the Euro will be paid in Euros. Such shareholders may, however, elect to be paid their dividends in US dollars provided the UK Registrars receive such election by Friday, 3 September 2021. Shareholders with an address elsewhere will be paid in US dollars except those registered on the South African branch register who will be paid in South African rand.

4. Dividend Tax will be withheld from the amount of the gross interim dividend of 2534.90400 Rand cents per ordinary share and the gross special dividend of 1185.92000 Rand cents per ordinary share, paid to South African shareholders at the rate of 20% unless a shareholder qualifies for exemption. After the Dividend Tax has been withheld, the net interim dividend will be 2027.92320 Rand cents per ordinary share and the net special dividend will be 948.73600 Rand cents per ordinary share. Anglo American plc had a total of 1,363,118,080 ordinary shares in issue as at 28 July 2021. In South Africa the dividend will be distributed by Anglo American South Africa Proprietary Limited, a South African company with tax registration number 9030010608, or one of its South African subsidiaries, in accordance with the Company's dividend access share arrangements. The interim and special dividends in South African rand is based on an exchange rate of US$1:R14.8240 taken on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, being the currency conversion date.

5. Dematerialisation and rematerialisation of registered share certificates in South Africa will not be effected by CSDPs during the period from the JSE ex‑dividend date to the record date (both days inclusive).

6. Those shareholders who already participate in the DRIP need not complete a DRIP mandate form for each dividend as such forms provide an ongoing authority to participate in the DRIP until cancelled in writing. Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should obtain a mandate form from the UK Registrars, the South African Transfer Secretaries or, in the case of those who hold their shares through the STRATE system, their CSDP.

7. In terms of the DRIP, and subject to the purchase of shares in the open market, share certificates/CREST notifications are expected to be mailed and CSDP investor accounts credited/updated on or around Friday, 8 October 2021. CREST accounts will be credited on Wednesday, 29 September 2021.

8. Copies of the terms and conditions of the DRIP are available from the UK Registrars or the South African Transfer Secretaries.

9. The US$:£/€ conversion rates will be determined by the actual rates achieved by Anglo American buying forward contracts for those currencies, during the two days preceding the announcement of the conversion rates, for delivery on Friday, 24 September 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Registered office UK Registrars South African Transfer Secretaries
17 Charterhouse Street
London
EC1N 6RA
United Kingdom 		Equiniti
Aspect House
Spencer Road
Lancing
West Sussex
BN99 6DA
United Kingdom 		Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited
Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue
Rosebank, 2196, South Africa
Private Bag X9000
Saxonwold, 2132
South Africa

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 140 M - -
Net income 2021 9 275 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,09x
Yield 2021 7,88%
Capitalization 53 836 M 53 738 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,21x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 43,46 $
Average target price 50,02 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC28.91%53 738
BHP GROUP23.66%183 919
RIO TINTO PLC12.01%140 850
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.55%38 339
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)69.38%22 508
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED18.10%11 603