Anglo American : Notice of Interim Dividend

Notice of Dividend

(Dividend No. 41) Notice is hereby given that an interim dividend on the Company's ordinary share capital in respect of the year to 31 December 2022 will be paid as follows: Amount (United States currency) (note 1) 124 cents per ordinary share Amount (South African currency) (note 2) 2090.42920 cents per ordinary share Last day to effect removal of shares between the United Kingdom (UK) and South African (SA) registers Monday, 15 August 2022 Last day to trade on the JSE Limited (JSE) to qualify for dividend Tuesday, 16 August 2022 Ex-dividend on the JSE from the commencement of trading (note 3) Wednesday, 17 August 2022 Ex-dividend on the London Stock Exchange from the commencement of trading Thursday, 18 August 2022 Record date (applicable to both the UK principal register and SA branch register) Friday, 19 August 2022 Movement of shares between the UK and SA registers permissible from Monday, 22 August 2022 Last day for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) mandate forms by Central Securities Depository Participants (CSDPs) (notes 4, 5 and 6) Wednesday, 31 August 2022 Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by the South African Transfer Secretaries (notes 4, 5 and 6) Friday, 2 September 2022 Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by the UK Registrars (notes 4, 5 and 6) Friday, 2 September 2022 Last day for receipt of US$:£/€ currency elections by the UK Registrars (note 1) Friday, 2 September 2022 Currency conversion US$:£/€ rates announced on (note 7) Friday, 9 September 2022 Payment date of dividend Friday, 23 September 2022

Notes

1. Shareholders on the UK register of members with an address in the UK will be paid in Sterling and those with an address in a country in the European Union which has adopted the Euro will be paid in Euros. Such shareholders may, however, elect to be paid their dividends in US dollars provided the UK Registrars receive such election by Friday, 2 September 2022. Shareholders with an address elsewhere will be paid in US dollars except those registered on the South African branch register who will be paid in South African rand.

2. Dividend Tax will be withheld from the amount of the gross dividend of 2090.42920 Rand cents per ordinary share paid to South African shareholders at the rate of 20% unless a shareholder qualifies for exemption. After the Dividend Tax has been withheld, the net dividend will be 1672.34336 Rand cents per ordinary share. Anglo American plc had a total of 1,337,577,913 ordinary shares in issue as at Wednesday, 27 July 2022. In South Africa the dividend will be distributed by Anglo American South Africa Proprietary Limited, a South African company with tax registration number 9030010608, or one of its South African subsidiaries, in accordance with the Company's dividend access share arrangements. The dividend in South African rand is based on an exchange rate of US$1:R16.85830 taken on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, being the currency conversion date.

3. Dematerialisation and rematerialisation of registered share certificates in South Africa will not be effected by CSDPs during the period from the JSE ex-dividend date to the record date (both days inclusive).

4. Those shareholders who already participate in the DRIP need not complete a DRIP mandate form for each dividend as such forms provide an ongoing authority to participate in the DRIP until cancelled in writing. Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should obtain a mandate form from the UK Registrars, the South African Transfer Secretaries or, in the case of those who hold their shares through the STRATE system, their CSDP.

5. In terms of the DRIP, and subject to the purchase of shares in the open market, share certificates/CREST notifications are expected to be mailed and CSDP investor accounts credited/updated on or around Friday, 7 October 2022. CREST accounts will be credited on Wednesday, 28 September 2022.

6. Copies of the terms and conditions of the DRIP are available from the UK Registrars or the South African Transfer Secretaries.

7. The US$:£/€ conversion rates will be determined by the actual rates achieved by Anglo American buying forward contracts for those currencies, during the two days preceding the announcement of the conversion rates, for delivery on the dividend payment date.