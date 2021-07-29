Anglo American : Notice of Interim Dividend (Dividend No.39)

ANGLO AMERICAN plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales - Registered number 03564138)

(the Company)

Notice of Dividend

(Dividend No. 39)

Notice is hereby given that an interim dividend and a special dividend on the Company's ordinary share capital in respect of the year to 31 December 2021 will be paid as follows:

This amount is the aggregate of the interim dividend of 171 US$ cents per ordinary share and the special dividend of 80 US$ cents per ordinary share.

This amount is the aggregate of the interim dividend of 2534.90400 Rand cents per ordinary share and the special dividend of 1185.92000 Rand cents per ordinary share.

Shareholders on the UK register of members with an address in the UK will be paid in Sterling and those with an address in a country in the European Union which has adopted the Euro will be paid in Euros. Such shareholders may, however, elect to be paid their dividends in US dollars provided the UK Registrars receive such election by Friday, 3 September 2021. Shareholders with an address elsewhere will be paid in US dollars except those registered on the South African branch register who will be paid in South African rand.

Dividend Tax will be withheld from the amount of the gross interim dividend of 2534.90400 Rand cents per ordinary share and the gross special dividend of 1185.92000 Rand cents per ordinary share, paid to South African shareholders at the rate of 20% unless a shareholder qualifies for exemption. After the Dividend Tax has been withheld, the net interim dividend will be 2027.92320 Rand cents per ordinary share and the net special dividend will be 948.73600 Rand cents per ordinary share. Anglo American plc had a total of 1,363,118,080 ordinary shares in issue as at 28 July 2021. In South Africa the dividend will be distributed by Anglo American South Africa Proprietary Limited, a South African company with tax registration number 9030010608, or one of its South African subsidiaries, in accordance with the Company's dividend access share arrangements. The interim and special dividends in South African rand is based on an exchange rate of US$1:R14.8240 taken on Wednesday, 28 July 2021, being the currency conversion date.

Dematerialisation and rematerialisation of registered share certificates in South Africa will not be effected by CSDPs during the period from the JSE ex ‑ dividend date to the record date (both days inclusive).

Those shareholders who already participate in the DRIP need not complete a DRIP mandate form for each dividend as such forms provide an ongoing authority to participate in the DRIP until cancelled in writing. Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should obtain a mandate form from the UK Registrars, the South African Transfer Secretaries or, in the case of those who hold their shares through the STRATE system, their CSDP.

In terms of the DRIP, and subject to the purchase of shares in the open market, share certificates/CREST notifications are expected to be mailed and CSDP investor accounts credited/updated on or around Friday, 8 October 2021. CREST accounts will be credited on Wednesday, 29 September 2021.

Copies of the terms and conditions of the DRIP are available from the UK Registrars or the South African Transfer Secretaries.