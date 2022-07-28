Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Anglo American plc
  News
  Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-27 am EDT
2775.00 GBX   +0.87%
Anglo American slashes dividend after first-half earnings fall 28%
RE
ANGLO AMERICAN : Notice of Interim Dividend (Dividend No.41)
PU
ANGLO AMERICAN : Interim Results 2022
PU
Anglo American : Notice of Interim Dividend (Dividend No.41)

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
124 cents per ordinary share
2090.42920 cents per ordinary share
Monday, 15 August 2022

ANGLO AMERICAN plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales - Registered number 03564138)

(the Company)

Notice of Dividend

(Dividend No. 41)

Notice is hereby given that an interim dividend on the Company's ordinary share capital in respect of the year to 31 December 2022 will be paid as follows:

Amount (United States currency) (note 1)

Amount (South African currency) (note 2)

Last day to effect removal of shares between the United Kingdom (UK) and South African (SA) registers

Last day to trade on the JSE Limited (JSE) to qualify for dividend

Tuesday, 16 August 2022

Ex-dividend on the JSE from the commencement of trading (note 3)

Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Ex-dividend on the London Stock Exchange from the commencement of trading

Thursday, 18 August 2022

Record date (applicable to both the UK principal register and SA branch register)

Friday, 19 August 2022

Movement of shares between the UK and SA registers permissible from

Monday, 22 August 2022

Last day for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) mandate forms by Central Securities

Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Depository Participants (CSDPs) (notes 4, 5 and 6)

Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by the South African Transfer Secretaries (notes 4, 5

Friday, 2 September 2022

and 6)

Last day for receipt of DRIP mandate forms by the UK Registrars (notes 4, 5 and 6)

Friday, 2 September 2022

Last day for receipt of US$:£/€ currency elections by the UK Registrars (note 1)

Friday, 2 September 2022

Currency conversion US$:£/€ rates announced on (note 7)

Friday, 9 September 2022

Payment date of dividend

Friday, 23 September 2022

Notes

  1. Shareholders on the UK register of members with an address in the UK will be paid in Sterling and those with an address in a country in the European Union which has adopted the Euro will be paid in Euros. Such shareholders may, however, elect to be paid their dividends in US dollars provided the UK Registrars receive such election by Friday, 2 September 2022. Shareholders with an address elsewhere will be paid in US dollars except those registered on the South African branch register who will be paid in South African rand.
  2. Dividend Tax will be withheld from the amount of the gross dividend of 2090.42920 Rand cents per ordinary share paid to South African shareholders at the rate of 20% unless a shareholder qualifies for exemption. After the Dividend Tax has been withheld, the net dividend will be 1672.34336 Rand cents per ordinary share. Anglo American plc had a total of 1,337,577,913 ordinary shares in issue as at Wednesday, 27 July 2022. In South Africa the dividend will be distributed by Anglo American South Africa Proprietary Limited, a South African company with tax registration number 9030010608, or one of its South African subsidiaries, in accordance with the Company's dividend access share arrangements. The dividend in South African rand is based on an exchange rate of US$1:R16.85830
    taken on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, being the currency conversion date.
  3. Dematerialisation and rematerialisation of registered share certificates in South Africa will not be effected by CSDPs during the period from the JSE ex-dividend date to the record date (both days inclusive).
  4. Those shareholders who already participate in the DRIP need not complete a DRIP mandate form for each dividend as such forms provide an ongoing authority to participate in the DRIP until cancelled in writing. Shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should obtain a mandate form from the UK Registrars, the South African Transfer Secretaries or, in the case of those who hold their shares through the STRATE system, their CSDP.
  5. In terms of the DRIP, and subject to the purchase of shares in the open market, share certificates/CREST notifications are expected to be mailed and CSDP investor accounts credited/updated on or around Friday, 7 October 2022. CREST accounts will be credited on Wednesday, 28 September 2022.
  6. Copies of the terms and conditions of the DRIP are available from the UK Registrars or the South African Transfer Secretaries.
  7. The US$:£/€ conversion rates will be determined by the actual rates achieved by Anglo American buying forward contracts for those currencies, during the two days preceding the announcement of the conversion rates, for delivery on the dividend payment date.

Registered office

UK Registrars

South African Transfer Secretaries

17 Charterhouse Street

EQ (formerly Equiniti)

Computershare Investor Services (Pty) Limited

London

Aspect House

Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Avenue

EC1N 6RA

Spencer Road

Rosebank, 2196, South Africa

United Kingdom

Lancing

Private Bag X3000

West Sussex

Saxonwold, 2132

BN99 6DA

South Africa

United Kingdom

©Anglo American plc 2022. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 39 818 M - -
Net income 2022 7 351 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 296 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,71x
Yield 2022 7,22%
Capitalization 40 578 M 40 578 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 92,2%
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-7.99%40 578
BHP GROUP LIMITED-7.78%134 451
RIO TINTO PLC-2.01%97 878
GLENCORE PLC19.16%68 570
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.95%36 483
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-15.65%28 868