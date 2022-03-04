Anglo American : Notification of transactions by Directors / PDMRs
03/04/2022 | 10:26am EST
Anglo American plc (the "Company")
Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA
Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
ISIN: GBOOB1XZS820
JSE Share Code: AGL
NSX Share Code: ANM
Notification of transactions by Directors / PDMRs
The Company announces the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares ("Shares") by Directors and PDMRs.
Vesting of Shares awarded at nil cost under the Company's Bonus Share Plan ("BSP"), Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Non-Cyclical Share Awards Plan ("NCA").
On 2 March 2022, awards made under the BSP, LTIP and NCA vested to Directors/PDMRs and shares were released and sold to cover withholding taxes as noted below at £39.19 per share (or JSE: ZAR810.52 per share).
Awards granted under the LTIP in 2019 vested at 90% based on the extent to which the relevant performance conditions were met. Further details can be found in the Directors' remuneration report of the Company's 2021 Integrated Annual Report (the "2021 remuneration report"), published on 7 March 2022. The awards therefore vested to the following Directors/PDMRs, to the extent noted below. The remaining portion of the share awards did not vest and lapsed on the same date.
The LTIP award granted to Natascha Viljoen in 2019 was made prior to her becoming a PDMR. By prior agreement, 14,450 Shares vested in March 2020. As set out in the table below, 11,614 further Shares have now vested and the remainder of the award has lapsed.
Awards granted under the BSP to PDMRs vest in two tranches. For grants prior to 2020, the first tranche, equal to two thirds of the award, vests three years after grant. The remaining third vests as a second tranche five years from grant. First tranches of the 2019 BSP awards and second tranches of the 2017 BSP awards have vested as set out below.
Awards granted under the NCA were made to Nolitha Fakude on her appointment in September 2019 as Group Director, South Africa and a member of the Group Management Committee on the same terms as LTIP awards granted to Directors/PDMRs in March 2019.
Where applicable, Shares under award in the table below are inclusive of adjustments to existing awards under the BSP, LTIP and NCA following the demerger of Anglo American's thermal coal operations, as announced on 18 June 2021. Further details can be found in the 2021 remuneration report.
All shares were released net of shares sold to cover taxes as indicated below. The net Shares released under all LTIP awards, except for those made to Natascha Viljoen as these awards were granted prior to her becoming a PDMR, are subject to a further two-year holding period, during which time they may not be sold or transferred.
Director/PDMR
Share Plan
Shares
Shares
Shares
Net Shares
under
Vested
sold for tax
retained by
award
Director/PDMR
Didier Charreton
2017 BSP
12,979
12,979
6,101
6,878
Didier Charreton
2019 BSP
15,446
15,446
7,260
8,186
Didier Charreton
2019 LTIP
63,469
57,122
26,848
30,274
Bruce Cleaver
2017 BSP
15,687
15,687
7,373
8,314
Bruce Cleaver
2019 BSP
19,098
19,098
8,977
10,121
Bruce Cleaver
2019 LTIP
92,560
83,303
39,153
44,150
Mark Cutifani
2017 BSP
35,377
35,377
16,628
18,749
Mark Cutifani
2019 BSP
34,647
34,647
16,285
18,362
Mark Cutifani
2019 LTIP
200,045
180,040
84,620
95,420
Nolitha Fakude
2019 NCA
46,772
42,093
18,944
23,079
Ruben Fernandes
2017 BSP
10,684
10,684
4,041
6,643
Ruben Fernandes
2019 BSP
9,399
9,399
4,359
5,040
Ruben Fernandes
2019 LTIP
86,796
78,116
36,223
41,893
Anik Michaud
2017 BSP
9,835
9,835
4,623
5,212
Anik Michaud
2019 BSP
14,158
14,158
6,655
7,503
Anik Michaud
2019 LTIP
60,012
54,010
25,386
28,624
Tony O'Neill
2017 BSP
22,009
22,009
10,345
11,664
Tony O'Neill
2019 BSP
21,970
21,970
10,326
11,644
Tony O'Neill
2019 LTIP
125,028
112,524
52,888
59,636
Stephen Pearce
2019 BSP
21,490
21,490
10,101
11,389
Stephen Pearce
2019 LTIP
120,562
108,505
50,999
57,506
Natascha Viljoen
2019 LTIP
28,961
11,614
3,415
8,199
Duncan Wanblad
2017 BSP
17,017
17,017
7,998
9,019
Duncan Wanblad
2019 BSP
22,744
22,744
10,690
12,054
Duncan Wanblad
2019 LTIP
95,282
85,753
40,305
45,448
Peter Whitcutt
2017 BSP
19,802
19,802
9,307
10,495
Peter Whitcutt
2019 BSP
21,408
21,408
10,062
11,346
Peter Whitcutt
2019 LTIP
86,400
77,759
36,548
41,211
Other transactions in vested shares by PDMRs and their PCAs
The Company further announces a transfer of its Ordinary shares by a PDMR to a person closely associated with them (PCA).
In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notifications are set out below.
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)
a)
Name
Didier Charreton
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Group Director - People and Organisation (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.1
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Release of Shares awarded in March 2017 and March 2019
under the terms of the Anglo American plc Long Term Incentive
Plan and Bonus Share Plan.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
12,979
GBP 0.00
15,446
GBP 0.00
57,122
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
85,547
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-02
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
4.2
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares released under the terms of the Anglo American
plc Long Term Incentive Plan and Bonus Share Plan to cover tax.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 39.19
6,101
GBP 39.19
7,260
GBP 39.19
26,848
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
40,209
Price
GBP 39.19
f)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-02
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)
a)
Name
Bruce Cleaver
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
CEO De Beers (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /
Initial notification
amendment
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a)
Full name of the entity
Anglo American plc
b)
LEI
549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
4.1
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Release of Shares awarded in March 2017 and March 2019
under the terms of the Anglo American plc Long Term Incentive
Plan and Bonus Share Plan.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 0.00
15,687
GBP 0.00
19,098
GBP 0.00
83,303
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
118,088
Price
GBP 0.00
f)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-02
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
4.2
Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial
Anglo American plc Ordinary Shares of USD0.54945 each
instrument
Identification Code
GB00B1XZS820
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares released under the terms of the Anglo American
plc Long Term Incentive Plan and Bonus Share Plan to cover tax.
c)
Currency
GBP - British Pound
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
GBP 39.19
7,373
GBP 39.19
8,977
GBP 39.19
39,153
e)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
55,503
Price
GBP 39.19
f)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-02
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange - XLON
1.
Details of PDMR / person closely associated (PCA)
a)
Name
Mark Cutifani
2.
Reason for the notification
