Anglo American : Notification of transactions by Directors / PDMRs

Anglo American plc (the "Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

ISIN: GBOOB1XZS820

JSE Share Code: AGL

NSX Share Code: ANM

Notification of transactions by Directors / PDMRs

The Company announces the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares ("Shares") by Directors and PDMRs.

Vesting of Shares awarded at nil cost under the Company's Bonus Share Plan ("BSP"), Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Non-Cyclical Share Awards Plan ("NCA").

On 2 March 2022, awards made under the BSP, LTIP and NCA vested to Directors/PDMRs and shares were released and sold to cover withholding taxes as noted below at £39.19 per share (or JSE: ZAR810.52 per share).

Awards granted under the LTIP in 2019 vested at 90% based on the extent to which the relevant performance conditions were met. Further details can be found in the Directors' remuneration report of the Company's 2021 Integrated Annual Report (the "2021 remuneration report"), published on 7 March 2022. The awards therefore vested to the following Directors/PDMRs, to the extent noted below. The remaining portion of the share awards did not vest and lapsed on the same date.

The LTIP award granted to Natascha Viljoen in 2019 was made prior to her becoming a PDMR. By prior agreement, 14,450 Shares vested in March 2020. As set out in the table below, 11,614 further Shares have now vested and the remainder of the award has lapsed.

Awards granted under the BSP to PDMRs vest in two tranches. For grants prior to 2020, the first tranche, equal to two thirds of the award, vests three years after grant. The remaining third vests as a second tranche five years from grant. First tranches of the 2019 BSP awards and second tranches of the 2017 BSP awards have vested as set out below.

Awards granted under the NCA were made to Nolitha Fakude on her appointment in September 2019 as Group Director, South Africa and a member of the Group Management Committee on the same terms as LTIP awards granted to Directors/PDMRs in March 2019.

Where applicable, Shares under award in the table below are inclusive of adjustments to existing awards under the BSP, LTIP and NCA following the demerger of Anglo American's thermal coal operations, as announced on 18 June 2021. Further details can be found in the 2021 remuneration report.

All shares were released net of shares sold to cover taxes as indicated below. The net Shares released under all LTIP awards, except for those made to Natascha Viljoen as these awards were granted prior to her becoming a PDMR, are subject to a further two-year holding period, during which time they may not be sold or transferred.