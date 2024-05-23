ANGLO AMERICAN : Oddo BHF raises its target

May 23, 2024 at 03:58 am EDT Share

While maintaining its 'neutral' opinion on Anglo American, Oddo BHF has raised its target price from £27 to £29, a level which 'remains slightly below BHP's last offer to take account of the residual risks of failure'.



However, the research firm considers that BHP's third offer, submitted to Anglo American's Board of Directors on Monday, is 'now sufficiently attractive', valuing it at $31.11 per share based on the latest share prices of BHP, Anglo Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore.



Oddo BHF believes that the next few days should be devoted to ironing out the remaining difficulties associated with the deal, and, judging that an acquisition is now the most likely scenario, is 'more inclined to value Anglo on this basis'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.