18 July 2024 Anglo American plc Production Report for the second quarter ended 30 June 2024 Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "We have delivered a strong second quarter performance overall as we continue to embed operational excellence across the asset base. Minas-Rio achieved record second quarter production, while our copper operations in Chile and Peru both performed well against our plans. We are focused on continuing to deliver our strategic priority of operational excellence - improving performance stability is driving increased confidence in operational plans, including production volumes and unit costs. "De Beers' diamond production reflects the lower revised guidance announced in our first quarter production report. Trading conditions became more challenging in the second quarter as Chinese consumer demand remained subdued. With higher than normal levels of inventory remaining in the midstream and an expectation for a protracted recovery, we are therefore actively assessing options with our partners to further reduce production to manage our working capital and preserve cash. "At the end of June, the Grosvenor mine experienced an underground fire and the workforce was safely evacuated without injury. As a result of the incident, the operation is suspended and Grosvenor's production is excluded from the Steelmaking Coal guidance for the second half of the year. "In May, we announced our plan to accelerate our strategy by simplifying the portfolio and focusing on our world-class assets in copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients. We are working at pace to execute on the asset divestments, including Steelmaking Coal - with the intention of optimising value for our shareholders, while minimising frictional costs, mitigating execution risks, and enabling the delivery of significant sustainable cost savings. Work is progressing with the aim of substantively completing this transformation by the end of 2025." Q2 2024 highlights Copper production is tracking well to our full year plan and is 2% higher than the first half of 2023, with the 6% decrease in the second quarter driven by lower throughput at Los Bronces and El Soldado, and planned lower grades at Quellaveco, partially offset by higher throughput at Collahuasi driven by the fifth ball mill.

Minas-Rio achieved a record second quarter performance, offset by a planned decrease at Kumba to align with third- party logistics constraints, resulting in flat production year-on-year for the iron ore businesses.

achieved a record second quarter performance, offset by a planned decrease at Kumba to align with third- party logistics constraints, resulting in flat production year-on-year for the iron ore businesses. Production from our Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) operations was 2% lower, reflecting expected lower volumes from Kroondal (which is reported as third-party purchase of concentrate from November 2023) and lower production at Mototolo, Mogalakwena and Unki, partially offset by 7% higher production at Amandelbult.

third-party purchase of concentrate from November 2023) and lower production at Mototolo, Mogalakwena and Unki, partially offset by 7% higher production at Amandelbult. Steelmaking coal production increased by 26%, driven by higher production from the Grosvenor underground mine and at the Dawson open cut operation, partially offset by challenging strata conditions at the Aquila underground longwall and higher waste tonnes extracted at the Capcoal open cut operation. As a result of the underground fire at Grosvenor, the operation is currently suspended and Grosvenor's production is excluded from Steelmaking Coal guidance for the second half of the year. The new guidance range for the year is 14-15.5 million tonnes, with unit costs revised to $130-140/tonne (1) .

14-15.5 million tonnes, with unit costs revised to $130-140/tonne . Rough diamond production decreased by 15%, driven by a proactive approach to manage inventory and preserve cash.

Nickel production was broadly flat, reflecting operational stability. Production Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % vs. Q2 2023 Q1 2024 % vs. Q1 2024 Copper (kt)(2) 196 209 (6)% 198 (1)% Iron ore (Mt)(3) 15.6 15.6 0% 15.1 3% Platinum group metals (koz)(4) 921 943 (2)% 834 10% Diamonds (Mct)(5) 6.4 7.6 (15)% 6.9 (6)% Steelmaking coal (Mt) 4.2 3.4 26% 3.8 12% Nickel (kt)(6) 10.0 9.9 1% 9.5 5% Manganese ore (kt) 356 970 (63)% 784 (55)% On a copper equivalent basis, Q2 2024 was 2% higher than Q1 2024 and 3% lower than Q2 2023. Previously, Steelmaking Coal production guidance was 15-17 million tonnes with unit cost guidance of c.$115/tonne. Contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper operations in Chile and Peru only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business). Wet basis. Produced ounces of metal in concentrate. 5E + gold (platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium plus gold). Reflects own mined production and purchase of concentrate. Production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kué joint operation which is on an attributable 51% basis. Reflects nickel production from the Nickel operations in Brazil only (excludes 7.3 kt of Q2 2024 nickel production from the Platinum Group Metals business). Anglo American plc 17 Charterhouse Street London EC1N 6RA United Kingdom Registered office as above. Incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 1985. Registered Number: 3564138 Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Production and unit cost guidance summary 2024 production guidance 2024 unit cost guidance(1) Copper(2) 730-790 kt c.157 c/lb Iron Ore(3) 58-62 Mt c.$37/t Platinum Group Metals(4) 3.3-3.7 Moz c.$920/oz Diamonds(5) 26-29 Mct c.$90/ct Steelmaking Coal(6) 14-15.5 Mt $130-140/t (previously 15-17Mt) (previously c.$115/t) Nickel(7) 36-38 kt c.550 c/lb (previously c.600 c/lb) Unit costs exclude royalties and depreciation and include direct support costs only. 2024 unit cost guidance was set at: c.850 CLP:USD, c.3.7 PEN:USD, c.5.0 BRL:USD, c.19 ZAR:USD, c.1.5 AUD:USD. Copper business only. On a contained-metal basis. Total copper production is the sum of Chile and Peru: Chile: 430-460 kt and Peru: 300-330 kt.2024 unit cost guidance for Chile: c.190 c/lb and

Peru: c.110 c/lb. The copper unit costs are impacted by FX rates and pricing of by-products, such as molybdenum. Production in Chile is weighted to the first half of the year owing to the planned closure of the Los Bronces plant, which is now scheduled for the end of July; production is also subject to water availability. Production in Peru is weighted to the second half of the year as a higher grade area of the mine is accessed. Wet basis. Total iron ore is the sum of operations at Kumba in South Africa and Minas-Rio in Brazil. Kumba: 35-37 Mt and Minas-Rio:23-25 Mt. Kumba production is subject to third-party rail and port

availability and performance. 2024 unit cost guidance for Kumba: c.$38/t and Minas-Rio: c.$35/t. 5E + gold produced metal in concentrate (M&C) ounces. Includes own mined production and purchased concentrate (POC) volumes. M&C production by source is expected to be own mined of 2.1-2.3 million ounces and purchase of concentrate of 1.2-1.4 million ounces. The average M&C split by metal is Platinum: c.45%, Palladium: c.35% and Other: c.20%. Refined production (5E + gold) is expected to be 3.3-3.7 million ounces. Production remains subject to the impact of Eskom load-curtailment. Unit cost is per own mined 5E + gold PGMs metal in concentrate ounce. Production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kué joint operation which is on an attributable 51% basis. In light of the higher than normal levels of inventory remaining in the midstream and an expectation for a protracted recovery, we are actively assessing options with our partners to further reduce production to manage our working capital and preserve cash. Unit cost is based on De Beers' share of production. Venetia continues to transition to underground operations where production is expected to ramp-up over the next few years. Production excludes thermal coal by-product. FOB unit cost comprises managed operations and excludes royalties. A planned longwall move at Moranbah is expected to take place during Q4 2024. A walk-on/walk-off longwall move at Aquila, that will have a minimal production impact, is scheduled in Q3 2024. Production has been updated to exclude Grosvenor in the second half of the year given the current uncertainties, with a consequent revision of the unit cost guidance. Nickel operations in Brazil only. The Group also produces approximately 20 kt of nickel on an annual basis from the PGM operations. The unit cost guidance is revised lower, reflecting the benefit of lower input costs. Realised prices H1 2024 H1 2023 H1 2024 vs. H1 2023 Copper (USc/lb)(1) 429 393 9 % Copper Chile (USc/lb)(2) 437 393 11 % Copper Peru (USc/lb) 415 394 5 % Iron Ore - FOB prices(3) 93 105 (11)% Kumba Export (US$/wmt)(4) 97 106 (8)% Minas-Rio (US$/wmt)(5) 86 104 (17)% Platinum Group Metals Platinum (US$/oz)(6) 964 1,008 (4)% Palladium (US$/oz)(6) 1,006 1,532 (34)% Rhodium (US$/oz)(6) 4,619 9,034 (49)% Basket price (US$/PGM oz)(7) 1,442 1,885 (24)% Diamonds Consolidated average realised price (US$/ct)(8) 164 163 1 % Average price index(9) 109 137 (20)% Steelmaking Coal - HCC (US$/t)(10) 274 280 (2)% Steelmaking Coal - PCI (US$/t)(10) 200 236 (15)% Nickel (US$/lb)(11) 6.85 9.04 (24)% Average realised total copper price is a weighted average of the Copper Chile and Copper Peru realised prices. Realised price for Copper Chile excludes third-party sales volumes. Average realised total iron ore price is a weighted average of the Kumba and Minas-Rio realised prices. Average realised export basket price (FOB Saldanha) (wet basis as product is shipped with ~1.6% moisture). The realised prices could differ to Kumba's stand-alone results due to sales to other Group companies. Average realised export basket price (FOB Saldanha) on a dry basis is $99/t (H1 2023: $108/t), broadly in line with the dry 62% Fe benchmark price of $98/t (FOB South Africa, adjusted for freight). Average realised export basket price (FOB Açu) (wet basis as product is shipped with ~9% moisture). Realised price excludes trading. Price for a basket of goods per PGM oz. The dollar basket price is the net sales revenue from all metals sold (PGMs, base metals and other metals) excluding trading, per PGM 5E + gold ounces sold (own mined and purchased concentrate) excluding trading. Consolidated average realised price based on 100% selling value post-aggregation. Average of the De Beers price index for the Sights within the period. The De Beers price index is relative to 100 as at December 2006. Weighted average coal sales price achieved at managed operations. The average realised price for thermal coal by-product for H1 2024, decreased by 31% to $117/t (H1 2023: $169/t). Nickel realised price reflects the market discount for ferronickel (the product produced by the Nickel business). 2

Preliminary H1 2024 financial update In light of the decision to re-phase development of the Woodsmith polyhalite project, the Group is reviewing the carrying value of this asset. It is expected that any adjustment to the carrying value will be reported within 'special items' in the H1 2024 financial statements. ESG summary factsheets on a range of topics are available on our website. For more information on Anglo American's announcements since our previous production report, please find links to our Press Releases below. 30 June 2024 | Anglo American suspends production at Grosvenor steelmaking coal mine

26 June 2024 | Anglo American launches H2 Moves Europe: new hydrogen taxi fleets in Paris and Brussels, in partnership with Hype, official taxi supporter of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

26 June 2024 | Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers' fifth sales cycle of 2024

29 May 2024 | Anglo American response to Rule 2.8 announcement from BHP

29 May 2024 | Anglo American response to BHP announcement and rejection of request for PUSU extension

23 May 2024 | Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers' fourth sales cycle of 2024

22 May 2024 | Anglo American rejects further BHP proposal and extends PUSU deadline to 29 May 2024

14 May 2024 | Anglo American accelerates delivery of strategy to unlock significant value

13 May 2024 | Statement re Revised Proposal from BHP

30 April 2024 | AGM 2024 - Address to Shareholders

26 April 2024 | Rejection of BHP Proposal

25 April 2024 | Statement regarding possible offer for Anglo American plc 3

Copper Copper(1) (tonnes) Q2 Q2 Q2 2024 vs. Q1 Q2 2024 vs. H1 H1 H1 2024 vs. 2024 2023 Q2 2023 2024 Q1 2024 2024 2023 H1 2023 Copper 195,700 209,100 (6)% 198,100 (1)% 393,800 387,200 2 % Copper Chile 120,400 130,800 (8)% 126,100 (5)% 246,500 249,400 (1)% Copper Peru 75,300 78,300 (4)% 72,000 5 % 147,300 137,800 7 % Copper production shown on a contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper operations in Chile and Peru only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business). Copper production is tracking well to plan, with the 6% decrease in the quarter to 195,700 tonnes, driven by an 8% decrease in Chile's production and a 4% decrease from Quellaveco in Peru. Chile - Copper production was 120,400 tonnes, reflecting lower throughput at Los Bronces and El Soldado, partially offset by higher throughput at Collahuasi. At Collahuasi, Anglo American's attributable share of copper production increased by 5% to 60,300 tonnes, due to higher throughput driven by the fifth ball mill, which started operating in October 2023, partially offset by lower copper recovery (80% vs 86%) due to processing lower grade stockpiles. Production from Los Bronces decreased by 19% to 48,400 tonnes, primarily driven by lower throughput due to plant stoppages, planned lower grade (0.48% vs. 0.51%) and ore hardness. As previously disclosed, the unfavourable ore characteristics in the current mining area will continue to impact operations until the next phase of the mine, where the grades are expected to be higher and the ore softer. Development work for this phase is now under way and it is expected to benefit production from early 2027. As planned, in line with our broader focus on improving cash generation, the older, smaller and more costly Los Bronces processing plant (c.40% of capacity) will be placed on care and maintenance, now scheduled for the end of July. Production from El Soldado decreased by 15% to 11,700 tonnes, due to lower throughput and the weather conditions in June. The central zone of Chile, where Los Bronces and El Soldado are located, experienced record levels of rain and snow - with the wettest June in the last 20 years and also the most snowfall in the last 22 years. The H1 2024 average realised price of 437 c/lb includes 72,800 tonnes of copper provisionally priced as at 30 June 2024 at an average of 432c/lb. Peru - Quellaveco production decreased by 4% to 75,300 tonnes, due to planned lower grades (0.74% vs. 0.96%), partially offset by record throughput during the quarter. Operational performance is tracking well against the revised mine plan. The H1 2024 average realised price of 415 c/lb includes 64,600 tonnes of copper provisionally priced as at 30 June 2024 at an average of 410 c/lb. 2024 Guidance Production guidance for 2024 is unchanged at 730,000-790,000 tonnes (Chile 430,000-460,000 tonnes; Peru 300,000-330,000 tonnes). Production in Chile is weighted to the first half of the year owing to the planned closure of the Los Bronces plant, which is now scheduled for the end of July; production is also subject to water availability. Production in Peru is weighted to the second half of the year as a higher grade area of the mine is accessed. Unit cost guidance for 2024 is unchanged at c.157 c/lb(1) (Chile c.190 c/lb(1); Peru c.110 c/lb(1)). The copper unit costs are impacted by FX rates and pricing of by-products, such as molybdenum. 2024 unit cost guidance was set at c.850 CLP:USD for Chile and c.3.7 PEN:USD for Peru. 4

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q2 2024 Q2 2024 H1 H1 H1 2024 vs. Copper(1) (tonnes) vs. vs. 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2024 2024 2023 H1 2023 Total copper production 195,700 198,100 229,900 209,100 209,100 (6)% (1)% 393,800 387,200 2 % Total copper sales volumes 213,600 177,300 242,600 211,700 203,100 5 % 20 % 390,900 389,000 0 % Copper Chile Los Bronces mine(2) Ore mined 12,688,000 11,974,700 13,365,200 11,209,200 13,729,100 (8)% 6 % 24,662,700 25,855,900 (5)% Ore processed - Sulphide 10,566,600 10,330,300 11,562,800 9,695,800 12,462,800 (15)% 2 % 20,896,900 22,505,200 (7)% Ore grade processed - 0.48 0.47 0.52 0.49 0.51 (6)% 2 % 0.48 0.52 (8)% Sulphide (% TCu)(3) Production - Copper in 40,900 40,300 49,400 38,600 52,800 (23)% 1 % 81,200 96,800 (16)% concentrate Production - Copper cathode 7,500 8,400 7,800 7,200 7,000 7 % (11)% 15,900 15,700 1 % Total production 48,400 48,700 57,200 45,800 59,800 (19)% (1)% 97,100 112,500 (14)% Collahuasi 100% basis (Anglo American share 44%) Ore mined 10,336,300 10,472,200 15,892,300 15,949,200 15,232,600 (32)% (1)% 20,808,500 28,736,000 (28)% Ore processed - Sulphide 15,781,200 14,350,000 14,943,300 14,502,000 13,814,300 14 % 10 % 30,131,200 27,906,500 8 % Ore grade processed - 1.08 1.20 1.33 1.19 1.09 (1)% (10)% 1.13 1.07 6 % Sulphide (% TCu)(3) Anglo American's 44% share of 60,300 64,700 71,700 66,100 57,300 5 % (7)% 125,000 114,400 9 % copper production for Collahuasi El Soldado mine(2) Ore mined 1,805,600 1,857,400 2,190,000 633,000 2,930,200 (38)% (3)% 3,663,000 4,833,200 (24)% Ore processed - Sulphide 1,568,700 1,712,600 1,526,300 2,026,800 1,781,400 (12)% (8)% 3,281,300 3,246,400 1 % Ore grade processed - 0.94 0.94 0.62 0.60 0.94 0 % 0 % 0.94 0.84 12 % Sulphide (% TCu)(3) Production - Copper in 11,700 12,700 7,300 9,700 13,700 (15)% (8)% 24,400 22,500 8 % concentrate Chagres smelter(2) Ore smelted(4) 26,100 27,000 28,100 28,600 27,800 (6)% (3)% 53,100 66,200 (20)% Production 25,400 25,600 27,400 27,700 27,100 (6)% (1)% 51,000 55,000 (7)% Total copper production(5) 120,400 126,100 136,200 121,600 130,800 (8)% (5)% 246,500 249,400 (1)% Total payable copper production 115,700 121,300 131,000 117,000 125,500 (8)% (5)% 237,000 239,600 (1)% Total copper sales volumes 132,900 109,400 146,900 120,300 120,700 10 % 21 % 242,300 237,600 2 % Total payable sales volumes 127,600 105,200 140,000 115,600 117,100 9 % 21 % 232,800 229,400 1 % Third-party sales(6) 87,600 80,300 139,300 126,600 91,400 (4)% 9 % 167,900 177,800 (6)% Copper Peru Quellaveco mine(7) Ore mined 9,486,400 11,025,800 13,368,500 9,900,400 11,600,200 (18)% (14)% 20,512,200 18,778,100 9 % Ore processed - Sulphide 12,397,000 12,206,700 11,821,300 11,240,600 9,660,800 28 % 2 % 24,603,700 16,703,000 47 % Ore grade processed - 0.74 0.72 0.95 0.93 0.96 (23)% 3 % 0.73 0.99 (26)% Sulphide (% TCu)(3) Total copper production 75,300 72,000 93,700 87,500 78,300 (4)% 5 % 147,300 137,800 7 % Total payable copper production 72,800 69,600 90,600 84,600 75,700 (4)% 5 % 142,400 133,200 7 % Total copper sales volumes 80,700 67,900 95,700 91,400 82,400 (2)% 19 % 148,600 151,400 (2)% Total payable sales volumes 77,700 65,500 92,500 88,300 79,500 (2)% 19 % 143,200 146,200 (2)% Excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business. Anglo American ownership interest of Los Bronces, El Soldado and the Chagres smelter is 50.1%. Production is stated at 100% as Anglo American consolidates these operations. TCu = total copper. Copper contained basis. Includes third-party concentrate. Total copper production includes Anglo American's 44% interest in Collahuasi. Relates to sales of copper not produced by Anglo American operations . Anglo American ownership interest of Quellaveco is 60%. Production is stated at 100% as Anglo American consolidates this operation. 5

Iron Ore Iron Ore (000 t) Q2 Q2 Q2 2024 vs. Q1 Q2 2024 vs. H1 H1 H1 2024 vs. 2024 2023 Q2 2023 2024 Q1 2024 2024 2023 H1 2023 Iron Ore 15,580 15,647 0 % 15,143 3 % 30,723 30,723 0 % Kumba(1) 9,184 9,320 (1)% 9,275 (1)% 18,459 18,745 (2)% Minas-Rio(2) 6,396 6,327 1 % 5,868 9 % 12,264 11,978 2 % Volumes are reported as wet metric tonnes. Product is shipped with ~1.6% moisture. Volumes are reported as wet metric tonnes. Product is shipped with ~9% moisture. Iron ore production was broadly flat at 15.6 million tonnes. Minas-Rio achieved a record second quarter performance, with production up 1%, offset by a planned decrease at Kumba, due to the previously announced business reconfiguration to align with third-party logistics constraints. Kumba - Total production decreased by 1% to 9.2 million tonnes, driven by a 12% decrease at Kolomela to 2.5 million tonnes due to the reconfiguration of the mine to align production to lower third-party rail capacity and alleviate mine stockpile constraints. Sishen's production increased by 3% to 6.6 million tonnes, reflecting planned operational improvements. Total sales increased by 3% to 9.7 million tonnes(1), reflecting the improved equipment performance following repairs undertaken at Saldanha Bay port in the second quarter of 2024. As a result of the logistics challenges on rail and at the port during the first half of the year, total finished stock remained elevated at 8.2 million tonnes(1), with stock at the mines increasing to 7.4 million tonnes(1), which is above desired levels. Stock at the port increased to 0.8 million tonnes(1). Kumba's iron (Fe) content averaged 64.1% (H1 2023: 63.3%), while the average lump:fines ratio was 64:36 (H1 2023: 67:33). The H1 2024 average realised price of $97/tonne(1) (FOB South Africa, wet basis) was broadly in line with the 62% Fe benchmark price of $96/tonne(1) (FOB South Africa, adjusted for freight and moisture). The premiums for higher iron content and lump product were partially offset by the impact of provisionally priced sales volumes. Minas-Rio - Production increased by 1% to 6.4 million tonnes, reflecting a record second quarter performance and continued operational improvement at the crushing circuit and beneficiation plant, despite the impact from lower mining fleet availability. The H1 2024 average realised price of $86/tonne (FOB Brazil, wet basis) was 9% lower than the Metal Bulletin 65 price of $94/tonne (FOB Brazil, adjusted for freight and moisture), impacted by provisionally priced sales volumes which more than offset the premium for our high quality product, including higher (~67%) Fe content. 2024 Guidance Production guidance for 2024 is unchanged at 58-62 million tonnes (Kumba 35-37 million tonnes; Minas-Rio23-25 million tonnes). Kumba is subject to third-party rail and port availability and performance. Unit cost guidance for 2024 is unchanged at c.$37/tonne(2) (Kumba c.$38/tonne(2); Minas-Rio c.$35/tonne(2)). Production and sales volumes, stock and realised price are reported on a wet basis and could differ to Kumba's stand-alone results due to sales to other Group companies. At the end of 2023, total finished stock was 7.1 million tonnes; stock at the mines was 6.5 million tonnes and stock at the port was 0.6 million tonnes. At H1 2023, total finished stock was 7.9 million tonnes; stock at the mines was 7.3 million tonnes and stock at the port was 0.6 million tonnes. 2024 unit cost guidance was set at c.19 ZAR:USD for Kumba and c.5.0 BRL:USD for Minas-Rio. 6

Iron Ore (000 t) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q2 2024 Q2 2024 H1 H1 H1 2024 vs. vs. vs. 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2024 2024 2023 H1 2023 Iron Ore production(1) 15,580 15,143 13,806 15,397 15,647 0 % 3 % 30,723 30,723 0 % Iron Ore sales(1) 16,508 12,997 16,413 14,748 15,781 5 % 27 % 29,505 30,327 (3)% Kumba production 9,184 9,275 7,234 9,736 9,320 (1)% (1)% 18,459 18,745 (2)% Sishen 6,644 6,563 5,958 6,680 6,442 3 % 1 % 13,207 12,783 3 % Kolomela 2,540 2,712 1,276 3,056 2,878 (12)% (6)% 5,252 5,962 (12)% Kumba sales volumes(2) 9,705 8,383 9,344 8,873 9,456 3 % 16 % 18,088 18,955 (5)% Lump(2) 5,981 5,520 6,221 5,878 6,241 (4)% 8 % 11,501 12,607 (9)% Fines(2) 3,724 2,863 3,123 2,995 3,215 16 % 30 % 6,587 6,348 4 % Minas-Rio production Pellet feed 6,396 5,868 6,572 5,661 6,327 1 % 9 % 12,264 11,978 2 % Minas-Rio sales volumes Export - pellet feed 6,803 4,614 7,069 5,875 6,325 8 % 47 % 11,417 11,372 0 % Total iron ore is the sum of Kumba and Minas-Rio and reported in wet metric tonnes. Kumba product is shipped with ~1.6% moisture and Minas-Rio product is shipped with ~9% moisture. Sales volumes could differ to Kumba's stand-alone results due to sales to other Group companies. 7

Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) PGMs (000 oz)(1) Q2 Q2 Q2 2024 vs. Q1 Q2 2024 vs. H1 H1 H1 2024 vs. 2024 2023 Q2 2023 2024 Q1 2024 2024 2023 H1 2023 Metal in concentrate production 921 943 (2)% 834 10 % 1,755 1,844 (5)% Own mined(2) 547 613 (11)% 504 9 % 1,052 1,199 (12)% Purchase of concentrate (POC)(3) 374 330 13 % 330 13 % 704 646 9 % Refined production(4) 1,154 1,074 7 % 628 84 % 1,782 1,700 5 % Ounces refer to troy ounces. PGMs consists of 5E + gold (platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium plus gold). Includes managed operations and 50% of joint operation production. Includes the other 50% of joint operation production, as well as the purchase of concentrate from third parties. Refined production excludes toll refined material. Metal in concentrate production Total PGM production decreased by 2%, reflecting expected lower volumes from Kroondal (which is reported as third- party purchase of concentrate from November 2023) and lower production at Mototolo, Mogalakwena and Unki. This was partially offset by higher production from Amandelbult. Own mined production decreased by 11% to 547,200 ounces, primarily due to the disposal of Kroondal in Q4 2023(1). Excluding Kroondal, production decreased by 3% due to lower production from Mototolo, Mogalakwena and Unki, partially offset by higher production from Amandelbult. Mogalakwena's production decreased by 4% to 232,600 ounces, due to the planned blending of low grade ore stockpiles as the new bench cut sequence progressed during the quarter, with higher waste tonnes extracted in the short term. Production at Mototolo decreased by 14% to 66,300 ounces, due to difficult ground conditions as a section of the mine reaches its end of life, as well as the impact from a shortage of specialised skills. The new 7-day mining shift cycle introduced at the end of the first quarter aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve equipment utilisation and ultimately increase production output, with stabilisation expected in the second half of 2024. Unki produced 54,700 ounces, 7% lower, due to temporarily mining through a planned lower grade section. This was partly offset by production at Amandelbult, which increased by 7% to 157,600 ounces, driven by operational efficiencies which allowed for higher grades and throughput from underground material, partially offset by metallurgical challenges which contributed to issues at the concentrator. Purchase of concentrate increased by 13% to 373,800 ounces, reflecting the transition of Kroondal to a 100% third-party purchase of concentrate arrangement. Normalising the comparative period to include 100% of Kroondal, results in a 2% decrease reflecting lower third-party receipts. On 1 July 2024, Mogalakwena North Concentrator primary mill broke down with repairs and mitigation plans under way and expected to be largely completed by end of July 2024. It is expected that this may have a c.5% impact on Mogalakwena metal in concentrate production in 2024. Refined production Refined production increased by 7% to 1,153,500 ounces, reflecting a draw down of work-in-progress inventory compared to the same period of last year. There was no Eskom load-curtailment on the operations during the quarter. Sales Sales volumes increased by 14% to 1,266,100 ounces, higher than refined production, due to a draw down of finished goods compared to the same period of last year. The H1 2024 average realised basket price of $1,442/PGM ounce was 24% lower, mainly due to a 49% decrease in rhodium prices and a 34% decrease in palladium prices. The H1 2024 unit cost is expected to be c.$975/PGM ounce, which is higher than the c.$920/PGM ounce full year unit cost guidance as the benefits of the cost-out programme will largely be realised in the second half of the year, as planned. 2024 Guidance Production guidance for 2024 for metal in concentrate(2) and refined production is unchanged at 3.3-3.7 million ounces. Production remains subject to the impact of Eskom load-curtailment. Unit cost guidance for 2024 is unchanged at c.$920/PGM ounce(3). The disposal of our 50% interest in Kroondal was completed and effective on 1 November 2023, resulting in Kroondal moving to a 100% third-party purchase of concentrate arrangement. Kroondal is expected to transition to a toll arrangement in H2 2024. Metal in concentrate (M&C) production by source is expected to be own mined of 2.1-2.3 million ounces and purchase of concentrate of 1.2-1.4 million ounces. The average M&C split by metal is Platinum: c.45%, Palladium: c.35% and Other: c.20%. Unit cost is per own mined 5E + gold PGMs metal in concentrate ounce. 2024 unit cost guidance was set at c.19 ZAR:USD. 8

Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q2 2024 Q2 2024 H1 H1 H1 2024 vs. vs. vs. 2024 2024 2023 2023 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2024 2024 2023 H1 2023 M&C PGMs production (000 oz)(1) 921.0 834.1 932.2 1,029.6 943.1 (2)% 10 % 1,755.1 1,844.3 (5)% Own mined 547.2 504.3 595.7 665.8 612.7 (11)% 9 % 1,051.5 1,198.7 (12)% Mogalakwena 232.6 219.5 265.3 246.8 242.4 (4)% 6 % 452.1 461.4 (2)% Amandelbult 157.6 127.1 149.9 184.9 147.9 7 % 24 % 284.7 299.4 (5)% Mototolo 66.3 61.9 66.5 76.1 77.4 (14)% 7 % 128.2 146.1 (12)% Unki 54.7 62.8 61.8 60.5 59.0 (7)% (13)% 117.5 121.5 (3)% Modikwa - joint operation(2) 36.0 33.0 36.3 39.6 35.1 3 % 9 % 69.0 69.5 (1)% (3) - - 15.9 57.9 50.9 n/a n/a - 100.8 n/a Kroondal - joint operation Purchase of concentrate 373.8 329.8 336.5 363.8 330.4 13 % 13 % 703.6 645.6 9 % (2) 36.0 33.0 36.3 39.6 35.1 3 % 9 % 69.0 69.5 (1)% Modikwa - joint operation Kroondal - joint operation(3) - - 15.9 57.9 50.9 n/a n/a - 100.8 n/a Third parties (3) 337.8 296.8 284.3 266.3 244.4 38 % 14 % 634.6 475.3 34 % Refined PGMs production (000 oz)(1)(4) 1,153.5 628.0 1,191.1 909.7 1,073.8 7 % 84 % 1,781.5 1,699.8 5 % By metal: Platinum 554.0 272.7 565.2 428.5 489.4 13 % 103 % 826.7 755.4 9 % Palladium 372.5 206.4 400.0 285.5 352.6 6 % 80 % 578.9 583.1 (1)% Rhodium 70.8 39.6 61.3 57.1 68.4 4 % 79 % 110.4 107.2 3 % Other PGMs and gold 156.2 109.3 164.6 138.6 163.4 (4)% 43 % 265.5 254.1 4 % Nickel (tonnes) 7,300 4,700 7,000 5,400 6,100 20 % 55 % 12,000 9,400 28 % Tolled material (000 oz)(5) 132.9 160.2 175.1 159.8 139.6 (5)% (17)% 293.1 285.7 3 % PGMs sales from production (000 oz)(1) 1,266.1 707.5 1,166.2 951.8 1,108.7 14 % 79 % 1,973.6 1,807.3 9 % Third-party PGMs sales (000 oz)(1)(6) 2,092.4 1,200.1 1,050.3 1,220.9 1,153.0 81 % 74 % 3,292.5 2,065.2 59 % 4E head grade (g/t milled)(7) 3.17 3.05 3.35 3.29 3.15 1 % 4 % 3.11 3.11 0 % M&C refers to metal in concentrate. Ounces refer to troy ounces. PGMs consists of 5E + gold (platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium plus gold). Modikwa is a 50% joint operation. The 50% equity share of production is presented under 'Own mined' production. Anglo American Platinum purchases the remaining 50% of production, which is presented under 'Purchase of concentrate'. Kroondal was a 50% joint operation until 1 November 2023. Up until this date, the 50% equity share of production was presented under 'Own mined' production and the remaining 50% of production, that Anglo American Platinum purchased, was presented under 'Purchase of concentrate'. Upon the disposal of our 50% interest, Kroondal transitioned to a 100% third-party POC arrangement, whereby 100% of production will be presented under 'Purchase of concentrate: Third parties' until it transitions to a toll arrangement, expected in H2 2024. Refined production excludes toll material. Tolled volume measured as the combined content of: platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, reflecting the tolling agreements in place. Relates to sales of metal not produced by Anglo American operations, and includes metal lending and borrowing activity. 4E: the grade measured as the combined content of: platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold, excludes tolled material. Minor metals are excluded due to variability. 9