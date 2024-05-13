FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR

MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Anglo American plc on behalf of

Epoch Investment Holdings (RF)

Proprietary Limited

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short

positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose

Anglo American plc

relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an

offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of

offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

10 May 2024

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest

practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the

NO

discloser making disclosures in respect of any

other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

USD 0.54945 ordinary

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities owned

22,857,830

1.71

NIL

NIL

and/or controlled:

(2)

Cash-settled derivatives:

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(3)

Stock-settled derivatives

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(including options) and

agreements to purchase/sell:

22,857,830

1.71

NIL

NIL

TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant

security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of

Price per

relevant

description

e.g. opening/closing a

reference

unit

security

e.g. CFD

long/short position,

securities

increasing/reducing a

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class

Product

Writing,

Number

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option

of

description

purchasing,

of

price

e.g.

date

money

relevant

e.g. call

selling,

securities

per unit

American,

paid/

security

option

varying etc.

to which

European

received

option

etc.

per unit

relates

  1. Exercise

Class of

Product

Exercising/

Number of

Exercise price

relevant

description

exercised

securities

per unit

security

e.g. call option

against

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant

security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if

applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

Epoch Investment Holdings (RF) Proprietary Limited, which is owned by an independent charitable trust whose trustees are independent of the Anglo American group, has entered into agreements with Tenon Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited (Tenon), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anglo American South Africa Proprietary Limited. Under the terms of these agreements, Epoch Investment Holdings (RF) Proprietary Limited purchased Anglo American plc shares on the market and granted to Tenon the right to nominate a third party (which may include Anglo American plc but not any of its subsidiaries) to take transfer of the Anglo American plc shares each has purchased in the market. Epoch Investment Holdings (RF) Proprietary Limited retains legal title to the shares until Tenon exercises its right to nominate a transferee.

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which

any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c)

Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

10 May 2024

Contact name:

Graham Fryer CA (SA)

Telephone number*:

2711 832684433

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

