FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR
MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Anglo American plc on behalf of
Epoch Investment Holdings (RF)
Proprietary Limited
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose
Anglo American plc
relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
10 May 2024
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
practicable date prior to the disclosure
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the
NO
discloser making disclosures in respect of any
other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
- Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:
USD 0.54945 ordinary
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1)
Relevant securities owned
22,857,830
1.71
NIL
NIL
and/or controlled:
(2)
Cash-settled derivatives:
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
(3)
Stock-settled derivatives
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
(including options) and
agreements to purchase/sell:
22,857,830
1.71
NIL
NIL
TOTAL:
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
- Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
- Purchases and sales
Class of relevant
security
Purchase/sale
Number of securities
Price per unit
- Cash-settledderivative transactions
Class of
Product
Nature of dealing
Number of
Price per
relevant
description
e.g. opening/closing a
reference
unit
security
e.g. CFD
long/short position,
securities
increasing/reducing a
long/short position
- Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
- Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class
Product
Writing,
Number
Exercise
Type
Expiry
Option
of
description
purchasing,
of
price
e.g.
date
money
relevant
e.g. call
selling,
securities
per unit
American,
paid/
security
option
varying etc.
to which
European
received
option
etc.
per unit
relates
- Exercise
Class of
Product
Exercising/
Number of
Exercise price
relevant
description
exercised
securities
per unit
security
e.g. call option
against
- Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant
security
Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion
Details
Price per unit (if
applicable)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
- Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
Epoch Investment Holdings (RF) Proprietary Limited, which is owned by an independent charitable trust whose trustees are independent of the Anglo American group, has entered into agreements with Tenon Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited (Tenon), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anglo American South Africa Proprietary Limited. Under the terms of these agreements, Epoch Investment Holdings (RF) Proprietary Limited purchased Anglo American plc shares on the market and granted to Tenon the right to nominate a third party (which may include Anglo American plc but not any of its subsidiaries) to take transfer of the Anglo American plc shares each has purchased in the market. Epoch Investment Holdings (RF) Proprietary Limited retains legal title to the shares until Tenon exercises its right to nominate a transferee.
- Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
- the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
- the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which
any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(c)
Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?
NO
Date of disclosure:
10 May 2024
Contact name:
Graham Fryer CA (SA)
Telephone number*:
2711 832684433
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
