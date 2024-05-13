4. OTHER INFORMATION

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

Epoch Investment Holdings (RF) Proprietary Limited, which is owned by an independent charitable trust whose trustees are independent of the Anglo American group, has entered into agreements with Tenon Investment Holdings Proprietary Limited (Tenon), a wholly owned subsidiary of Anglo American South Africa Proprietary Limited. Under the terms of these agreements, Epoch Investment Holdings (RF) Proprietary Limited purchased Anglo American plc shares on the market and granted to Tenon the right to nominate a third party (which may include Anglo American plc but not any of its subsidiaries) to take transfer of the Anglo American plc shares each has purchased in the market. Epoch Investment Holdings (RF) Proprietary Limited retains legal title to the shares until Tenon exercises its right to nominate a transferee.

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which

any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 10 May 2024 Contact name: Graham Fryer CA (SA) Telephone number*: 2711 832684433

