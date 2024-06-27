[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc (the "Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Publication of Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2023

27 June 2024

Our report on payments to governments made by the Company and its subsidiary undertakings for the year ended 31 December 2023, as required under the UK's Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015), was filed at Companies House today. The UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive. The report also satisfies the requirements of Rule 4.3A of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK.

A readable version of this report can be found within the Mandatory Reports section at

https://www.angloamerican.com/investors/annual-reporting/reports-library/report-2024

We also continue to publish, on a voluntary basis, our annual Tax and Economic Contribution Report and our Country by Country Report. These reports are more comprehensive than the mandatory filing and includes the wider payments made by Anglo American to a wide range of stakeholders including governments in each of the main countries in which we operate and also includes information about our tax strategy and governance, international related party dealings and other disclosures including those under GRI 207. Our report for the 2023 financial year can be viewed here https://www.angloamerican.com/~/media/Files/A/Anglo-American-Group-v5/PLC/investors/annual-reporting/2023/tax-and-economic-contribution-report-2023.pdf

Clare Davage

Deputy Company Secretary

27 June 2024