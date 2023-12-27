-- Anglo American could be preparing to sell a minority stake in the Woodsmith fertilizer mine, in North Yorkshire, as it seeks to share the $9 billion development cost, The Times of London reported.

-- The FTSE 100 diversified mining company is seeking to identify potential investors--which could be infrastructure investors, sovereign wealth funds or distribution companies--before starting a formal offer of up to 49% stake of the project, The Times reported.

-- Anglo American declined to comment on the news, but said that the company would consider a minority stake sale for the right value with the right partner, at the right time.

