  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Anglo American plc
  News
  Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:19 2022-12-09 am EST
3251.25 GBX   -1.46%
04:13aAnglo american ceo says at kumba, our primary constraint is tra…
RE
04:12aAnglo American Platinum Expects to Meet 2022 Refined, Metal-In-Concentrate Production Guidance
DJ
03:33a2022 Investor Update : Presentation
PU
Anglo American Platinum Expects to Meet 2022 Refined, Metal-In-Concentrate Production Guidance

12/09/2022 | 04:12am EST
By Kyle Morris


Anglo American Platinum Ltd. said Friday that 2022 refined production and metal-in-concentrate production are expected to be within the guided range despite several headwinds encountered during the year.

The South African precious-metals miner--which is majority-owned by Anglo American PLC--said that metal-in-concentrate production for 2022 should be around 4.0 million ounces with refined production at around 3.8 million ounces.

Inflationary cost pressures persist, resulting in a unit cost of around 15,300 South African rand ($891.28) per ounce of platinum group metals and a strong focus on cost mitigation and containment will be maintained in 2023, Chief Executive Natascha Viljoen said.

For 2023, the company has lowered its metal-in-concentrate production forecast to 3.6 million-4.0 million ounces from 4.1 million-4.5 million ounces previously. Refined production is now seen at 3.6 million-4.0 million ounces compared with the 3.8 million-4.2 million ounces previously forecast. Unit cost for 2023 is seen at ZAR16,800-ZAR17,800.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-09-22 0411ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED 3.31% 1714.69 End-of-day quote.-5.62%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.24% 3253.54 Delayed Quote.9.40%
PLATINUM -0.30% 1000.9 Delayed Quote.4.11%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX 0.13% 2361.6 Real-time Quote.-2.69%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 37 067 M - -
Net income 2022 5 740 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,52x
Yield 2022 5,09%
Capitalization 48 963 M 48 963 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 106 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.40%48 963
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.88%158 250
RIO TINTO PLC18.15%116 916
GLENCORE PLC46.31%88 573
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%44 896
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.62%31 572