(Alliance News) - Miners Antofagasta PLC and Anglo American Platinum Ltd on Friday highlighted their strides toward environmental responsibility.

Antofagasta, a London listing that mines copper and gold in Chile, said its board has approved new greenhouse gas emissions targets, having met its previous target ahead of schedule back in 2022.

Anto said it now is targetting a 50% reduction in absolute emissions by 2023, compared to 2020 and accounting for the company's planned increase in copper production. This is for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions, meaning emissions a company causes directly and indirectly with its operations and products.

Anto is targeting a 10% reduction in scope 3 emissions - meaning those caused by its suppliers - by 2030.

Anto noted that diesel consumption accounts for 90% of its scope 1 emissions, so it is looking to electrify its mining haulage fleet.

"We understand the importance of producing copper in a safe and responsible manner, which is aligned with our purpose of developing mining for a better future," said Chief Executive Officer Ivan Arriagada.

Meanwhile, Anglo American Platinum Ltd said its Mototolo and Amandelbult mines in South Africa were assessed against the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance's mining standard for the first time, gaining IRMA 75 and IRMA 50 scores, respectively. AmPlats said its pair are the first two platinum mines in South Africa to submit to an IRMA audit.

At the same time, its Unki mine in Zimbabwe retained a IRMA 75 score, having been first assessed at that level in 2021.

IRMA 50 means a mine met at least 50% of the requirements in each of four sections of the Standard for Responsible Mining. IRMA 75 means it met 75%, and IRMA 100 means it met 100% of the requirements.

"Aligned to our strategy to be a leader in ESG, and adding value to the products that we mine, we are helping our customers to meet increasing expectations for responsibly sourced mined materials in an efficient and credible way," said AmPlats CEO Craig Miller, referring to environmental, social and governance standards.

Anglo America PLC owns 80% of Anglo American Platinum.

Antofagasta shares were up 3.2% to 1,744.00 pence in London on Friday, while Anglo American was up 3.2% at 1,824.08p. Amplats was up 2.5% in Johannesburg at ZAR742.50.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

