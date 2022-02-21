Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN : Platinum annual results 2021
PU
ANGLO AMERICAN : Director declaration
PU
Activist Bluebell Capital charts plan for Glencore coal spin-off
RE
Anglo American : Platinum annual results 2021

02/21/2022 | 01:31am EST
21 February, 2022

Anglo American plc notes the announcement of Anglo American Platinum's annual results for the year ended 31 December 2021, released this morning to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and available via http://www.angloamericanplatinum.com/investors/financial-results-centre.aspx

For further information, please contact:

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to discover new resources and to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, premium quality iron ore and metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. More broadly, our Sustainable Mining Plan commits us to a series of stretching goals to ensure we work towards a healthy environment, creating thriving communities and building trust as a corporate leader. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock enduring value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
