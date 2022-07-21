Anglo American : Production Report for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022

Anglo American plc (the "Company") Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street London EC1N 6RA United Kingdom Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales) Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43 ISIN: GBOOB1XZS820 JSE Share Code: AGL NSX Share Code: ANM NEWS RELEASE 21 July 2022 Production Report for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022 Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "Our production performance started to pick up in the second quarter of 2022, with operational momentum and our focus on asset resilience positioning us well for a stronger second half of the year. Full year production guidance is unchanged for PGMs, copper and iron ore, increased for diamonds and decreased for steelmaking coal due to longwall ramp-up timing. Overall for the second quarter, production was 9%(1) lower compared with the same quarter in 2021, primarily due to expected lower grades and water availability in Copper, ramp-up of the Aquila longwall in Steelmaking Coal and planned maintenance at the Minas-Rio iron ore operation. "Our newly commissioned Quellaveco project in Peru delivered first copper concentrate at the start of July and will contribute to our copper production in the second half. This marks a major milestone in our delivery of this world-class long life asset, on time and on budget - testament to the incredible efforts of our workforce and wider stakeholders through the effects of a global pandemic. Quellaveco is expected to add around 10% to our global output once fully operational, central to the margin-enhancing organic growth we are delivering in future-enabling metals and minerals over the next decade. "As we strive to further enhance Anglo American's investment case, we are committed to delivering many of the raw materials that are critical to the decarbonisation of global energy and transport systems and to do so sustainably, in line with the evolving expectations of our stakeholders. We are progressing towards our stretching sustainability targets on all fronts. During the quarter, we unveiled the world's largest hydrogen-powered haul truck, part of our nuGen(TM) Zero Emission Haulage Solution. This world-first technology at such scale is a vital step towards our commitment to carbon neutrality across our operations by 2040. Our agreement to combine nuGen(TM) with our engineering partner, First Mode, is designed to accelerate the commercialisation and deployment of this technology across the mining industry and other transport applications." Q2 2022 highlights Rough diamond production decreased by 4%, reflecting lower grades in Canada and Botswana. Production guidance

is increased to 32-34 million carats (previously 30-33 million carats) due to robust demand and strong year-to-date operational performance. Metal in concentrate production from our Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) operations was broadly flat, with strong performances at Unki and Mototolo offsetting planned lower grades at Mogalakwena. Unit cost guidance is reduced to c.$950/PGM ounce (previously c.$970/PGM ounce), reflecting the weaker South African rand.

Copper production decreased by 21% due to planned lower grades and water availability.

Iron ore production decreased by 8% after a safety intervention at Kumba's Kolomela mine, as well as planned maintenance at Minas-Rio.

Minas-Rio. Steelmaking coal production decreased by 12% as the replacement Aquila longwall ramped up following the planned

end of production from Grasstree, as well as high rainfall impacting the open pit operations. Full year guidance is

revised to 15-17 million tonnes (previously 17-19 million tonnes) and unit cost revised to c.$110/tonne (previously c.$105/tonne). Production Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % vs. Q2 2021 H1 2022 H1 2021 % vs. H1 2021 Diamonds (Mct)(2) 7.9 8.2 (4)% 16.9 15.4 10% Copper (kt)(3) 134 170 (21)% 273 330 (17)% Nickel (kt)(4) 10.3 10.6 (3)% 19.6 20.7 (5)% Platinum group metals (koz)(5) 1,032 1,058 (2)% 1,988 2,079 (4)% Iron ore (Mt)(6) 14.4 15.7 (8)% 27.5 31.9 (14)% Steelmaking coal (Mt) 2.6 3.0 (12)% 4.8 6.2 (22)% Manganese ore (kt) 980 941 4% 1,783 1,845 (3)% Copper equivalent production is normalised to reflect the demerger of the South Africa thermal coal operations and the sale of our shareholding in Cerrejon.

De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kue joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis. Contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper operations in Chile only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit). Reflects nickel production from the Nickel operations in Brazil only (excludes nickel production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit). Produced ounces of metal in concentrate. 5E+Au (platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium plus gold). Reflects own mine production and purchase of concentrate. Wet basis. Production and unit cost guidance summary Diamonds(2) 2022 production guidance(1) 2022 unit cost guidance(1) 32-34 Mct c.$65/ct Copper(3) (previously 30-33 Mct) c.147c/lb 660-750 kt Nickel(4) 40-42 kt c.495c/lb Platinum Group Metals(5) 3.9-4.3 Moz c.$950/oz Iron Ore(6) 60-64 Mt (previously c.$970/PGM oz) c.$40/t Steelmaking Coal(7) 15-17 Mt c.$110/t (previously 17-19 Mt) (previously c.$105/t) Subject to the extent of further Covid-19 related disruption. Unit costs exclude royalties, depreciation and include direct support costs only. FX rates for H2 2022 unit costs: ~17 ZAR:USD, ~1.5 AUD:USD, ~5.5 BRL:USD, ~1,000 CLP:USD, ~4 PEN:USD (previously ~15 ZAR:USD, ~1.3 AUD:USD, ~5.0 BRL:USD, ~800 CLP:USD, ~4 PEN:USD). Production on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kue joint venture, which is on an attributable 51% basis, subject to trading conditions. Venetia continues to transition to underground operations during 2022, with ramp-up expected from 2023. Unit cost is based on De Beers' share of production. Copper business unit only. On a contained-metal basis. Total copper production is the sum of Chile and Peru: Chile: 560-600 kt and

Peru: 100-150 kt. Copper Chile subject to water availability. Peru subject to progress on ramp-up of operations. Unit cost total is a weighted

average based on the mid-point of production guidance. Chile: c.150c/lb, subject to the impact of water availability on production volumes.

Peru: c.135c/lb, based on progressing the ramp-up of production volumes. Nickel operations in Brazil only. The Group also produces approximately 20 kt of nickel on an annual basis as a co-product from the PGM operations. 5E + gold produced metal in concentrate ounces. Includes own mined production (~65%) and purchased concentrate volumes (~35%). The split of metals differs for own mined and purchased concentrate, refer to FY2021 results presentation slide 38 for indicative split of own mined volumes. 2022 metal in concentrate production is expected to be 1.8-2.0 Moz of platinum, 1.2-1.3 Moz of palladium and 0.9-1.0 Moz of other PGMs and gold. 5E + gold

refined production is expected to be 4.0-4.4 Moz, subject to the potential impact of Eskom load-shedding. Unit cost is per own mined 5E + gold PGMs metal in concentrate ounce. Wet basis. Total iron ore is the sum of operations at Minas-Rio in Brazil and Kumba in South Africa. Minas-Rio:22-24 Mt and Kumba: 38-40 Mt. Kumba is subject to the third party rail and port performance, as well as weather-related disruptions. Unit cost total is a weighted average based on the mid-point of production guidance. Minas-Rio: c.$32/t and Kumba: c.$44/t. Production excludes thermal coal by-product from Australia. FOB unit cost comprises managed operations and excludes royalties and study costs. Realised prices De Beers H1 2022 H1 2021 H1 2022 vs H1 2021 213 135 58% Consolidated average realised price ($/ct)(1) Average price index(2) 140 109 28% Copper (USc/lb)(3) 401 460 (13)% Nickel (USc/lb) 1,159 721 61% Platinum Group Metals 964 1,170 (18)% Platinum (US$/oz)(4) Palladium (US$/oz)(4) 2,147 2,641 (19)% Rhodium (US$/oz)(4) 17,131 24,377 (30)% Basket price (US$/PGM oz)(5) 2,671 2,884 (7)% Iron Ore - FOB prices(6) 135 210 (36)% Kumba Export (US$/wmt)(7) 135 216 (38)% Minas-Rio (US$/wmt)(8) 134 200 (33)% Steelmaking Coal - HCC (US$/t)(9) 407 117 248% Steelmaking Coal - PCI (US$/t)(9) 322 103 213% Consolidated average realised price based on 100% selling value post-aggregation. Average of the De Beers price index for the Sights within the 6-month period. The De Beers price index is relative to 100 as at December 2006. The realised price for Copper excludes third party sales volumes.

The realised price excludes trading. Price for a basket of goods per PGM oz. The dollar basket price is the net sales revenue from all metals (PGMs, base metals and other metals), excluding trading, per 5E + gold sold ounces (own mined and purchased concentrate). Average realised total iron ore price is a weighted average of the Kumba and Minas-Rio realised prices. Average realised export basket price (FOB Saldanha) (wet basis as product is shipped with ~1.6% moisture). The realised prices differ to Kumba's standalone results due to sales to other Group companies. Average realised export basket price (FOB Saldanha) on a dry basis is $137/t (H1 2021: $220/t) and this was higher than the dry 62% Fe benchmark price of $120/t (FOB South Africa, adjusted for freight). Average realised export basket price (FOB Acu) (wet basis as product is shipped with ~9% moisture). Weighted average coal sales price achieved at managed operations. Australian thermal coal by-product is US$280/t and H1 2021 was US$87/t, resulting in a 222% increase. De Beers De Beers(1) (000 carats) Q2 Q2 Q2 2022 vs. Q1 Q2 2022 vs. H1 H1 H1 2022 vs. Botswana 2022 2021 Q2 2021 2022 Q1 2022 2022 2021 H1 2021 5,521 5,727 (4)% 6,184 (11)% 11,705 10,687 10% Namibia 565 338 67% 451 25% 1,016 676 50% South Africa 1,220 1,276 (4)% 1,696 (28)% 2,916 2,437 20% Canada 643 899 (28)% 604 6% 1,247 1,609 (22)% Total carats recovered 7,949 8,240 (4)% 8,935 (11)% 16,884 15,409 10% Rough diamond production decreased by 4% to 7.9 million carats, primarily due to the treatment of lower grade ore at operations in both Canada and Botswana. In Botswana, production decreased by 4% to 5.5 million carats due to lower grade ore being processed at both Jwaneng and Orapa. Namibia production increased by 67% to 0.6 million carats, primarily driven by continued strong performance from the Benguela Gem since the early delivery of the new diamond recovery vessel in Q1 2022. South Africa production decreased by 4% to 1.2 million carats due to lower tonnes treated. Production in Canada decreased by 28% to 0.6 million carats due to treating lower grade ore, unscheduled plant maintenance and the impact of Covid-19 related absenteeism. Strong demand for rough diamonds continued into the second quarter, with rough diamond sales totalling 9.4 million carats (8.3 million carats on a consolidated basis)(2) from three Sights, compared with 7.3 million carats (6.5 million carats on a consolidated basis)(2) from two Sights in Q2 2021 and 7.9 million carats (7.0 million carats on a consolidated basis)(2) from two Sights in Q1 2022, both of which benefited from strong demand recovery following the impact of Covid-19 in 2020. While consumer demand for natural diamonds continued to be robust in the first half, a deterioration of global macro-economic conditions and reduced consumer spending could impact demand for diamond jewellery. Despite this, the combination of ongoing sanctions against Russia, decisions from a number of US-based jewellery businesses to apply their own restrictions on purchases of Russian diamonds, and continued development of provenance initiatives (such as the Tracr(TM) blockchain platform) has the potential to underpin continued robust demand for De Beers' rough diamonds. The H1 2022 consolidated average realised price increased by 58% to $213/ct (H1 2021: $135/ct), driven by a larger proportion of higher value rough diamonds sold, as well as higher prices. The rough price index increased by 28% compared to H1 2021, reflecting positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery as well as tightness in inventories across the diamond value chain. 2022 Guidance Production guidance(1) for 2022 is increased to 32-34 million carats (previously 30-33 million carats) (100% basis), subject to trading conditions and the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions. Unit cost guidance for 2022 is unchanged at c.$65/ct. De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kue joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis. Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group's JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from the Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in total sales volume (100% basis).

De Beers(1) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q2 2022 Q2 2022 H1 H1 H1 2022 vs. Q1 vs. vs. Carats recovered (000 carats) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Q2 2021 2022 2022 2021 H1 2021 100% basis (unless stated) 3,120 3,632 2,679 3,954 3,169 (2)% (14)% 6,752 6,260 8% Jwaneng Orapa(2) 2,401 2,552 2,557 2,449 2,558 (6)% (6)% 4,953 4,427 12% Total Botswana 5,521 6,184 5,236 6,403 5,727 (4)% (11)% 11,705 10,687 10% Debmarine Namibia 488 375 330 309 249 96% 30% 863 498 73% Namdeb (land operations) 77 76 62 90 89 (13)% 1% 153 178 (14)% Total Namibia 565 451 392 399 338 67% 25% 1,016 676 50% Venetia 1,220 1,696 1,292 1,577 1,276 (4)% (28)% 2,916 2,437 20% Total South Africa 1,220 1,696 1,292 1,577 1,276 (4)% (28)% 2,916 2,437 20% Gahcho Kue (51% basis) 643 604 771 797 899 (28)% 6% 1,247 1,609 (22)% Total Canada 643 604 771 797 899 (28)% 6% 1,247 1,609 (22)% Total carats recovered 7,949 8,935 7,691 9,176 8,240 (4)% (11)% 16,884 15,409 10% Sales volumes 9.4(4) 7.9(4) 7.7 7.8 7.3 29% 19% 17.3 20.8 (17)% Total sales volume (100)% (Mct)(3) Consolidated sales volume (Mct)(3) 8.3(4) 7.0(4) 7.2 7.0 6.5 28% 19% 15.3 19.2 (20)% Number of Sights (sales cycles) 3(4) 2(4) 3 2 2 5 5 De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kue joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis. Orapa constitutes the Orapa Regime which includes Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa. Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group's JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from the Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in total sales volume (100% basis). Due to the completion of Sight 3 in April 2022, the sales were recognised in Q2 2022. Copper Copper(1) (tonnes) Q2 Q2 Q2 2022 vs. Q1 Q2 2022 vs. H1 H1 H1 2022 vs. Los Bronces 2022 2021 Q2 2021 2022 Q1 2022 2022 2021 H1 2021 64,300 84,400 (24)% 65,400 (2)% 129,700 163,200 (21)% Collahuasi (44% share) 62,100 74,300 (16)% 65,700 (5)% 127,800 145,900 (12)% El Soldado 7,500 11,000 (32)% 8,400 (11)% 15,900 20,900 (24)% Total Copper 133,900 169,700 (21)% 139,500 (4)% 273,400 330,000 (17)% Copper production shown on a contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper operations in Chile only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit). Chile - Copper production decreased by 21% to 133,900 tonnes due to planned lower grades and lower water availability. Production from Los Bronces decreased by 24% to 64,300 tonnes due to planned lower grades (0.57% vs 0.68%) as well as lower ore processed (12.0 million tonnes vs 13.2 million tonnes) due to the impact of expected low water availability. At Collahuasi, attributable production decreased by 16% to 62,100 tonnes driven by planned lower grades (1.10% vs 1.29%). Production from El Soldado decreased by 32% to 7,500 tonnes due to planned lower grades (0.50% vs 0.75%). Chile's central zone continues to face severe drought conditions, with the two years to June 2022 being the driest since records began, and the outlook continues to remain very dry. Various management initiatives to improve water efficiency and secure alternative sources of water continue to partly mitigate the impact on production. The H1 2022 average realised price of 401c/lb, includes 145,900 tonnes of copper provisionally priced on 30 June at an average of 374 c/lb. Peru - First production of copper concentrate from the Quellaveco project was achieved at the start of Q3 2022, marking a major milestone ahead of receiving final regulatory clearance for commercial operations to begin. 2022 Guidance Production guidance for 2022 is unchanged at 660,000-750,000 tonnes (Chile 560,000-600,000 tonnes; Peru 100,000-150,000 tonnes). Production is subject to the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions, water availability in Chile and, in Peru, progress on ramp-up of operations.