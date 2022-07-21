Anglo American : Production Report for the second quarter ended 30 June 2022
Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American, said: "Our production performance started to pick up in the
second quarter of 2022, with operational momentum and our focus on asset resilience positioning us well for a stronger second half of the year. Full year production guidance is unchanged for PGMs, copper and iron ore, increased for diamonds and decreased for steelmaking coal due to longwall ramp-up timing. Overall for the second quarter, production was 9%(1) lower compared with the same quarter in 2021, primarily due to expected lower grades and water availability in Copper, ramp-up of the Aquila longwall in Steelmaking Coal and planned maintenance at the Minas-Rio iron ore operation.
"Our newly commissioned Quellaveco project in Peru delivered first copper concentrate at the start of July and will contribute to our copper production in the second half. This marks a major milestone in our delivery of this world-class long life asset, on time and on budget - testament to the incredible efforts of our workforce and wider stakeholders through the effects of a global pandemic. Quellaveco is expected to add around 10% to our global output once fully operational, central to the margin-enhancing organic growth we are delivering in future-enabling metals and minerals over the next decade.
"As we strive to further enhance Anglo American's investment case, we are committed to delivering many of the raw materials that are critical to the decarbonisation of global energy and transport systems and to do so sustainably, in line with the evolving expectations of our stakeholders. We are progressing towards our stretching sustainability targets on all fronts. During the quarter, we unveiled the world's largest hydrogen-powered haul truck, part of our nuGen(TM) Zero Emission Haulage Solution. This world-first technology at such scale is a vital step towards our commitment to carbon neutrality across our operations by 2040. Our agreement to combine nuGen(TM) with our engineering partner, First Mode, is designed to accelerate the commercialisation and deployment of this technology across the mining industry and other transport applications."
Q2 2022 highlights
Rough diamond production decreased by 4%, reflecting lower grades in Canada and Botswana. Production guidance
is increased to 32-34 million carats (previously 30-33 million carats) due to robust demand and strong year-to-date operational performance.
Metal in concentrate production from our Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) operations was broadly flat, with strong performances at Unki and Mototolo offsetting planned lower grades at Mogalakwena. Unit cost guidance is reduced to c.$950/PGM ounce (previously c.$970/PGM ounce), reflecting the weaker South African rand.
Copper production decreased by 21% due to planned lower grades and water availability.
Iron ore production decreased by 8% after a safety intervention at Kumba's Kolomela mine, as well as planned maintenance at Minas-Rio.
Steelmaking coal production decreased by 12% as the replacement Aquila longwall ramped up following the planned
end of production from Grasstree, as well as high rainfall impacting the open pit operations. Full year guidance is
revised to 15-17 million tonnes (previously 17-19 million tonnes) and unit cost revised to c.$110/tonne (previously c.$105/tonne).
Production
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
% vs. Q2 2021
H1 2022
H1 2021
% vs. H1 2021
Diamonds (Mct)(2)
7.9
8.2
(4)%
16.9
15.4
10%
Copper (kt)(3)
134
170
(21)%
273
330
(17)%
Nickel (kt)(4)
10.3
10.6
(3)%
19.6
20.7
(5)%
Platinum group metals (koz)(5)
1,032
1,058
(2)%
1,988
2,079
(4)%
Iron ore (Mt)(6)
14.4
15.7
(8)%
27.5
31.9
(14)%
Steelmaking coal (Mt)
2.6
3.0
(12)%
4.8
6.2
(22)%
Manganese ore (kt)
980
941
4%
1,783
1,845
(3)%
Copper equivalent production is normalised to reflect the demerger of the South Africa thermal coal operations and the sale of our shareholding in Cerrejon.
De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kue joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis.
Contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper operations in Chile only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit).
Reflects nickel production from the Nickel operations in Brazil only (excludes nickel production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit).
Produced ounces of metal in concentrate. 5E+Au (platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium plus gold). Reflects own mine production and purchase of concentrate.
Wet basis.
Production and unit cost guidance summary
Diamonds(2)
2022 production guidance(1)
2022 unit cost guidance(1)
32-34 Mct
c.$65/ct
Copper(3)
(previously
30-33 Mct)
c.147c/lb
660-750 kt
Nickel(4)
40-42
kt
c.495c/lb
Platinum Group Metals(5)
3.9-4.3 Moz
c.$950/oz
Iron Ore(6)
60-64
Mt
(previously c.$970/PGM oz)
c.$40/t
Steelmaking Coal(7)
15-17
Mt
c.$110/t
(previously 17-19 Mt)
(previously c.$105/t)
Subject to the extent of further Covid-19 related disruption. Unit costs exclude royalties, depreciation and include direct support costs only. FX rates for H2 2022 unit costs: ~17 ZAR:USD, ~1.5 AUD:USD, ~5.5 BRL:USD, ~1,000 CLP:USD, ~4 PEN:USD (previously ~15 ZAR:USD, ~1.3 AUD:USD, ~5.0 BRL:USD, ~800 CLP:USD, ~4 PEN:USD).
Production on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kue joint venture, which is on an attributable 51% basis, subject to trading conditions. Venetia continues to transition to underground operations during 2022, with ramp-up expected from 2023. Unit cost is based on De Beers' share of production.
Copper business unit only. On a contained-metal basis. Total copper production is the sum of Chile and Peru: Chile: 560-600 kt and
Peru: 100-150 kt. Copper Chile subject to water availability. Peru subject to progress on ramp-up of operations. Unit cost total is a weighted
average based on the mid-point of production guidance. Chile: c.150c/lb, subject to the impact of water availability on production volumes.
Peru: c.135c/lb, based on progressing the ramp-up of production volumes.
Nickel operations in Brazil only. The Group also produces approximately 20 kt of nickel on an annual basis as a co-product from the PGM operations.
5E + gold produced metal in concentrate ounces. Includes own mined production (~65%) and purchased concentrate volumes (~35%). The split of metals differs for own mined and purchased concentrate, refer to FY2021 results presentation slide 38 for indicative split of own mined volumes. 2022 metal in concentrate production is expected to be 1.8-2.0 Moz of platinum, 1.2-1.3 Moz of palladium and 0.9-1.0 Moz of other PGMs and gold. 5E + gold
refined production is expected to be 4.0-4.4 Moz, subject to the potential impact of Eskom load-shedding. Unit cost is per own mined 5E + gold PGMs metal in concentrate ounce.
Wet basis. Total iron ore is the sum of operations at Minas-Rio in Brazil and Kumba in South Africa. Minas-Rio:22-24 Mt and Kumba: 38-40 Mt. Kumba is subject to the third party rail and port performance, as well as weather-related disruptions. Unit cost total is a weighted average based on the mid-point of production guidance. Minas-Rio: c.$32/t and Kumba: c.$44/t.
Production excludes thermal coal by-product from Australia. FOB unit cost comprises managed operations and excludes royalties and study costs.
Realised prices
De Beers
H1 2022
H1 2021
H1 2022 vs H1 2021
213
135
58%
Consolidated average realised price ($/ct)(1)
Average price index(2)
140
109
28%
Copper (USc/lb)(3)
401
460
(13)%
Nickel (USc/lb)
1,159
721
61%
Platinum Group Metals
964
1,170
(18)%
Platinum (US$/oz)(4)
Palladium (US$/oz)(4)
2,147
2,641
(19)%
Rhodium (US$/oz)(4)
17,131
24,377
(30)%
Basket price (US$/PGM oz)(5)
2,671
2,884
(7)%
Iron Ore - FOB prices(6)
135
210
(36)%
Kumba Export (US$/wmt)(7)
135
216
(38)%
Minas-Rio (US$/wmt)(8)
134
200
(33)%
Steelmaking Coal - HCC (US$/t)(9)
407
117
248%
Steelmaking Coal - PCI (US$/t)(9)
322
103
213%
Consolidated average realised price based on 100% selling value post-aggregation.
Average of the De Beers price index for the Sights within the 6-month period. The De Beers price index is relative to 100 as at December 2006.
The realised price for Copper excludes third party sales volumes.
The realised price excludes trading.
Price for a basket of goods per PGM oz. The dollar basket price is the net sales revenue from all metals (PGMs, base metals and other metals), excluding trading, per 5E + gold sold ounces (own mined and purchased concentrate).
Average realised total iron ore price is a weighted average of the Kumba and Minas-Rio realised prices.
Average realised export basket price (FOB Saldanha) (wet basis as product is shipped with ~1.6% moisture). The realised prices differ to Kumba's standalone results due to sales to other Group companies. Average realised export basket price (FOB Saldanha) on a dry basis is $137/t (H1 2021: $220/t) and this was higher than the dry 62% Fe benchmark price of $120/t (FOB South Africa, adjusted for freight).
Average realised export basket price (FOB Acu) (wet basis as product is shipped with ~9% moisture).
Weighted average coal sales price achieved at managed operations. Australian thermal coal by-product is US$280/t and H1 2021 was US$87/t, resulting in a 222% increase.
De Beers
De Beers(1) (000 carats)
Q2
Q2
Q2 2022 vs.
Q1
Q2 2022 vs.
H1
H1
H1 2022 vs.
Botswana
2022
2021
Q2 2021
2022
Q1 2022
2022
2021
H1 2021
5,521
5,727
(4)%
6,184
(11)%
11,705
10,687
10%
Namibia
565
338
67%
451
25%
1,016
676
50%
South Africa
1,220
1,276
(4)%
1,696
(28)%
2,916
2,437
20%
Canada
643
899
(28)%
604
6%
1,247
1,609
(22)%
Total carats recovered
7,949
8,240
(4)%
8,935
(11)%
16,884
15,409
10%
Rough diamond production decreased by 4% to 7.9 million carats, primarily due to the treatment of lower grade ore at operations in both Canada and Botswana.
In Botswana, production decreased by 4% to 5.5 million carats due to lower grade ore being processed at both Jwaneng and Orapa.
Namibia production increased by 67% to 0.6 million carats, primarily driven by continued strong performance from the
Benguela Gem since the early delivery of the new diamond recovery vessel in Q1 2022.
South Africa production decreased by 4% to 1.2 million carats due to lower tonnes treated.
Production in Canada decreased by 28% to 0.6 million carats due to treating lower grade ore, unscheduled plant maintenance and the impact of Covid-19 related absenteeism.
Strong demand for rough diamonds continued into the second quarter, with rough diamond sales totalling 9.4 million
carats (8.3 million carats on a consolidated basis)(2) from three Sights, compared with 7.3 million carats (6.5 million carats on a consolidated basis)(2) from two Sights in Q2 2021 and 7.9 million carats (7.0 million carats on a consolidated basis)(2) from two Sights in Q1 2022, both of which benefited from strong demand recovery following the impact of
Covid-19 in 2020. While consumer demand for natural diamonds continued to be robust in the first half, a deterioration of global macro-economic conditions and reduced consumer spending could impact demand for diamond jewellery.
Despite this, the combination of ongoing sanctions against Russia, decisions from a number of US-based jewellery businesses to apply their own restrictions on purchases of Russian diamonds, and continued development of
provenance initiatives (such as the Tracr(TM) blockchain platform) has the potential to underpin continued robust demand for De Beers' rough diamonds.
The H1 2022 consolidated average realised price increased by 58% to $213/ct (H1 2021: $135/ct), driven by a larger proportion of higher value rough diamonds sold, as well as higher prices. The rough price index increased by 28% compared to H1 2021, reflecting positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery as well as tightness in inventories across the diamond value chain.
2022 Guidance
Production guidance(1) for 2022 is increased to 32-34 million carats (previously 30-33 million carats) (100% basis), subject to trading conditions and the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions.
Unit cost guidance for 2022 is unchanged at c.$65/ct.
De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kue joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis.
Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group's JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from the Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in total sales volume (100% basis).
De Beers(1)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q2 2022
Q2
2022
H1
H1
H1 2022
vs.
Q1
vs.
vs.
Carats recovered (000 carats)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Q2 2021
2022
2022
2021
H1 2021
100% basis (unless stated)
3,120
3,632
2,679
3,954
3,169
(2)%
(14)%
6,752
6,260
8%
Jwaneng
Orapa(2)
2,401
2,552
2,557
2,449
2,558
(6)%
(6)%
4,953
4,427
12%
Total Botswana
5,521
6,184
5,236
6,403
5,727
(4)%
(11)%
11,705
10,687
10%
Debmarine Namibia
488
375
330
309
249
96%
30%
863
498
73%
Namdeb (land operations)
77
76
62
90
89
(13)%
1%
153
178
(14)%
Total Namibia
565
451
392
399
338
67%
25%
1,016
676
50%
Venetia
1,220
1,696
1,292
1,577
1,276
(4)%
(28)%
2,916
2,437
20%
Total South Africa
1,220
1,696
1,292
1,577
1,276
(4)%
(28)%
2,916
2,437
20%
Gahcho Kue (51% basis)
643
604
771
797
899
(28)%
6%
1,247
1,609
(22)%
Total Canada
643
604
771
797
899
(28)%
6%
1,247
1,609
(22)%
Total carats recovered
7,949
8,935
7,691
9,176
8,240
(4)%
(11)%
16,884
15,409
10%
Sales volumes
9.4(4)
7.9(4)
7.7
7.8
7.3
29%
19%
17.3
20.8
(17)%
Total sales volume (100)% (Mct)(3)
Consolidated sales volume (Mct)(3)
8.3(4)
7.0(4)
7.2
7.0
6.5
28%
19%
15.3
19.2
(20)%
Number of Sights (sales cycles)
3(4)
2(4)
3
2
2
5
5
De Beers Group production is on a 100% basis, except for the Gahcho Kue joint venture which is on an attributable 51% basis.
Orapa constitutes the Orapa Regime which includes Orapa, Letlhakane and Damtshaa.
Consolidated sales volumes exclude De Beers Group's JV partners' 50% proportionate share of sales to entities outside De Beers Group from the Diamond Trading Company Botswana and the Namibia Diamond Trading Company, which are included in total sales volume (100% basis).
Due to the completion of Sight 3 in April 2022, the sales were recognised in Q2 2022.
Copper
Copper(1) (tonnes)
Q2
Q2
Q2 2022 vs.
Q1
Q2 2022 vs.
H1
H1
H1 2022 vs.
Los Bronces
2022
2021
Q2 2021
2022
Q1 2022
2022
2021
H1 2021
64,300
84,400
(24)%
65,400
(2)%
129,700
163,200
(21)%
Collahuasi (44% share)
62,100
74,300
(16)%
65,700
(5)%
127,800
145,900
(12)%
El Soldado
7,500
11,000
(32)%
8,400
(11)%
15,900
20,900
(24)%
Total Copper
133,900
169,700
(21)%
139,500
(4)%
273,400
330,000
(17)%
Copper production shown on a contained metal basis. Reflects copper production from the Copper operations in Chile only (excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit).
Chile - Copper production decreased by 21% to 133,900 tonnes due to planned lower grades and lower water availability.
Production from Los Bronces decreased by 24% to 64,300 tonnes due to planned lower grades (0.57% vs 0.68%) as well
as lower ore processed (12.0 million tonnes vs 13.2 million tonnes) due to the impact of expected low water availability.
At Collahuasi, attributable production decreased by 16% to 62,100 tonnes driven by planned lower grades (1.10% vs 1.29%).
Production from El Soldado decreased by 32% to 7,500 tonnes due to planned lower grades (0.50% vs 0.75%).
Chile's central zone continues to face severe drought conditions, with the two years to June 2022 being the driest since records began, and the outlook continues to remain very dry. Various management initiatives to improve water efficiency and secure alternative sources of water continue to partly mitigate the impact on production.
The H1 2022 average realised price of 401c/lb, includes 145,900 tonnes of copper provisionally priced on 30 June at an average of 374 c/lb.
Peru - First production of copper concentrate from the Quellaveco project was achieved at the start of Q3 2022, marking a major milestone ahead of receiving final regulatory clearance for commercial operations to begin.
2022 Guidance
Production guidance for 2022 is unchanged at 660,000-750,000 tonnes (Chile 560,000-600,000 tonnes; Peru
100,000-150,000 tonnes). Production is subject to the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions, water availability in Chile and, in Peru, progress on ramp-up of operations.
Unit cost guidance for 2022 is unchanged at c.147c/lb (Chile c.150c/lb; Peru c.135c/lb). This guidance is subject to the impact of water availability on production volumes in Chile, and progressing the ramp-up of production volumes in Peru.
Copper(1)
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q2 2022
Q2 2022
H1
H1
H1 2022
vs.
vs.
vs.
Los Bronces mine(2)
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
2022
2021
H1 2021
13,256,600
8,976,100
11,056,800
10,512,600
11,403,100
16%
48%
22,232,700
22,215,500
0%
Ore mined
Ore processed - Sulphide
11,992,800
11,142,600
13,293,500
12,715,400
13,168,200
(9)%
8%
23,135,400
24,688,600
(6)%
Ore grade processed -
0.57
0.62
0.70
0.70
0.68
(16)%
(8)%
0.59
0.70
(15)%
Sulphide (% TCu)(3)
Production - Copper cathode
8,600
10,100
10,400
9,800
9,800
(12)%
(15)%
18,700
19,700
(5)%
Production - Copper in
55,700
55,300
74,500
69,800
74,600
(25)%
1%
111,000
143,500
(23)%
concentrate
Total production
64,300
65,400
84,900
79,600
84,400
(24)%
(2)%
129,700
163,200
(21)%
(Anglo American share 44%)
22,025,700
22,004,800
23,940,600
30,327,200
26,943,000
(18)%
0%
44,030,500
48,163,300
(9)%
Ore mined
Ore processed - Sulphide
14,337,800
13,841,700
13,979,000
12,926,400
14,334,300
0%
4%
28,179,500
28,775,900
(2)%
Ore grade processed -
1.10
1.18
1.18
1.28
1.29
(14)%
(6)%
1.14
1.27
(10)%
Sulphide (% TCu)(3)
Production - Copper in
141,000
149,400
150,100
148,300
168,800
(16)%
(6)%
290,400
331,600
(12)%
concentrate
Anglo American's 44% share of
62,100
65,700
66,000
65,300
74,300
(16)%
(5)%
127,800
145,900
(12)%
copper production for Collahuasi
El Soldado mine(2)
948,700
611,100
975,500
1,697,800
1,796,600
(47)%
55%
1,559,800
3,505,200
(56)%
Ore mined
Ore processed - Sulphide
1,914,100
1,809,700
1,909,400
1,952,000
1,834,800
4%
6%
3,723,800
3,589,900
4%
Ore grade processed -
0.50
0.57
0.63
0.73
0.75
(33)%
(12)%
0.54
0.73
(27)%
Sulphide (% TCu)(3)
Production - Copper in
7,500
8,400
9,800
11,600
11,000
(32)%
(11)%
15,900
20,900
(24)%
concentrate
Chagres Smelter(2)
20,600
30,900
29,200
30,200
25,400
(19)%
(33)%
51,500
48,600
6%
Ore smelted(4)
Production
24,900
25,100
28,400
29,200
24,600
1%
(1)%
50,000
47,200
6%
Total copper production(5)
133,900
139,500
160,700
156,500
169,700
(21)%
(4)%
273,400
330,000
(17)%
Total payable copper production
128,500
134,100
154,100
150,100
162,600
(21)%
(4)%
262,600
316,900
(17)%
Total sales volumes
132,800
132,100
173,400
162,300
157,700
(16)%
1%
264,900
305,400
(13)%
Total payable sales volumes
127,500
126,900
166,200
153,900
149,200
(15)%
0%
254,400
292,400
(13)%
Third party sales(6)
150,900
65,300
138,500
136,200
82,800
82%
131%
216,200
156,800
38%
Excludes copper production from the Platinum Group Metals business unit. Units shown are tonnes unless stated otherwise.
Anglo American ownership interest of Los Bronces, El Soldado and the Chagres Smelter is 50.1%. Production is stated at 100% as Anglo American consolidates these operations.
TCu = total copper.
Copper contained basis.
Total copper production includes Anglo American's 44% interest in Collahuasi.
Relates to sales of copper not produced by Anglo American operations.
Nickel
Nickel (tonnes)
Q2
Q2
Q2 2022 vs.
Q1
Q2 2022 vs.
H1
H1
H1 2022 vs.
Nickel
2022
2021
Q2 2021
2022
Q1 2022
2022
2021
H1 2021
10,300
10,600
(3)%
9,300
11%
19,600
20,700
(5)%
Nickel production decreased by 3% to 10,300 tonnes, primarily due to expected lower ore grades, as a result of licensing delays that are now resolved.
2022 Guidance
Production guidance for 2022 is unchanged at 40,000-42,000 tonnes, subject to the extent of further Covid-19 related disruptions.
2022 unit cost guidance is unchanged at c.495c/lb.
