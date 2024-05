By Christian Moess Laursen

Anglo American has rebuffed an improved 39.24 billion pound ($49.87 billion) takeover proposal from rival BHP Group, following two prior rejections over the last month, in what would have been the largest-ever mining deal.

Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-22-24 0936ET