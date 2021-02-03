Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
Summary 
Summary

Anglo American : Says De Beers Diamond Sales Boosted by Restocking After Strong Christmas

02/03/2021 | 02:40am EST
By Ian Walker

Anglo American PLC said Wednesday that rough-diamond sales by its majority-owned De Beers Group were 44% higher in the first sales cycle of 2021 compared with the previous cycle, as customers restocked after a strong holiday period.

The diversified mining company said diamond sales are being supported by an expected demand ahead of the Chinese New Year and Valentines Day.

"While risks to recovery as a result of ongoing restrictions on the movement of both people and goods persist, we have been encouraged by demand conditions," De Beers Chief Executive Bruce Cleaver said.

De Beers sold $650 million of diamonds in the first cycle of the year compared with $452 million in the 10th last year, and $551 million in the first cycle of 2020. There are 10 sales cycles each year.

Anglo American said sales for the first cycle are provisional figures due to a change in the company's approach to diamond sales because of pandemic-related movement restrictions around the globe. The figures are based on expected sales between Jan. 18 and Feb. 2.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 0240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -2.71% 2424 Delayed Quote.0.19%
PLATINUM 0.22% 1093.562 Delayed Quote.4.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28 264 M - -
Net income 2020 2 499 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 061 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 2,68%
Capitalization 45 226 M 45 178 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 39,80 $
Last Close Price 33,18 $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.19%45 178
BHP GROUP6.29%158 259
RIO TINTO PLC2.71%128 147
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.42%33 569
FRESNILLO PLC-9.34%10 843
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-1.40%10 723
