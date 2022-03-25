Anglo American Sells Remaining Stake in Thungela Resources for $115 Million

By Sabela Ojea

Anglo American PLC said Friday that it has sold its remaining shareholding in Thungela Resources Ltd. via a discounted accelerated bookbuild placing aimed at major financial institutions.

The multinational mining company said it received around $115 million for the remaining 8.0% stake in Thungela.

Each share was priced at 154 rand ($10.60) a share, which represents a 12% discount to the closing price as at March 24, it said.

"At the time of the demerger of Thungela to Anglo American's shareholders, which completed in June 2021, Anglo American stated its intention to dispose of its remaining interest in Thungela over time and in a responsible manner," the FTSE 100-listed company said.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 0334ET