    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
Anglo American Sells Remaining Stake in Thungela Resources for $115 Million

03/25/2022 | 03:34am EDT
By Sabela Ojea


Anglo American PLC said Friday that it has sold its remaining shareholding in Thungela Resources Ltd. via a discounted accelerated bookbuild placing aimed at major financial institutions.

The multinational mining company said it received around $115 million for the remaining 8.0% stake in Thungela.

Each share was priced at 154 rand ($10.60) a share, which represents a 12% discount to the closing price as at March 24, it said.

"At the time of the demerger of Thungela to Anglo American's shareholders, which completed in June 2021, Anglo American stated its intention to dispose of its remaining interest in Thungela over time and in a responsible manner," the FTSE 100-listed company said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-25-22 0334ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 0.09% 7467.38 Delayed Quote.1.03%
PLATINUM 0.00% 1025.5 Delayed Quote.5.32%
THUNGELA RESOURCES LIMITED 8.88% 175 End-of-day quote.107.00%
