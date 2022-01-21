Anglo American : TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

[OFFICIAL]
Anglo American plc (the "Company")
Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London, EC1N 6RA
Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43
Transaction in Own Shares
Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945 each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ("Goldman Sachs") as part of its buyback programme announced on 29 July 2021 (the "Programme").
Date of purchase:
20 January 2022
Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945 each
165,000
purchased:
Highest price paid per share (£):
£35.3300
Lowest price paid per share (£):
£34.5494
Volume weighted average price paid per
£35.0139
share (£):
Anglo American plc will cancel the purchased shares.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are
available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase- transactions.
Claire Murphy Anglo American plc 21 January 2022
