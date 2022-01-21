Log in
Anglo American : TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

01/21/2022
[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc (the "Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London, EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945 each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ("Goldman Sachs") as part of its buyback programme announced on 29 July 2021 (the "Programme").

Date of purchase:

20 January 2022

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945 each

165,000

purchased:

Highest price paid per share (£):

£35.3300

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£34.5494

Volume weighted average price paid per

£35.0139

share (£):

Anglo American plc will cancel the purchased shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are

available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase- transactions.

Claire Murphy Anglo American plc 21 January 2022

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
