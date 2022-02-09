Log in
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
Anglo American : TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
[OFFICIAL]

Anglo American plc (the "Company")

Registered office: 17 Charterhouse Street, London, EC1N 6RA

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Transaction in Own Shares

Anglo American plc announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.54945 each on Exchange (as defined in the Rules of the London Stock Exchange) from Goldman Sachs International ("Goldman Sachs") as part of its buyback programme announced on 29 July 2021 (the "Programme").

Date of purchase:

8 February 2022

Number of ordinary shares US$0.54945 each

168,444

purchased:

Highest price paid per share (£):

£35.0000

Lowest price paid per share (£):

£34.5945

Volume weighted average price paid per

£34.8209

share (£):

Anglo American plc will cancel the purchased shares.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), full details of the transactions, in aggregated and detailed form, are

available at www.angloamerican.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-purchase- transactions.

Claire Murphy Anglo American plc 9 February 2022

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
