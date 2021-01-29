Anglo American : U.S. airlines, unions oppose requiring COVID-19 tests for domestic flights

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A coalition of groups
representing the airline, travel and aerospace industries and
union groups on Friday urged President Joe Biden not to impose
new COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers on domestic U.S.
flights.
The letter to the White House said requiring tests before
domestic air travel "is unwarranted" and argued it would
"disproportionately prevent low-income travelers and rural
Americans in small communities from travel." The letter was from
the International Air Transport Association, Airlines for
America, U.S. Travel Association, Aerospace Industries
Association, aviation union groups and others.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by
Leslie Adler)