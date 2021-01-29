Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anglo American : U.S. airlines, unions oppose requiring COVID-19 tests for domestic flights

01/29/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A coalition of groups representing the airline, travel and aerospace industries and union groups on Friday urged President Joe Biden not to impose new COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers on domestic U.S. flights.

The letter to the White House said requiring tests before domestic air travel "is unwarranted" and argued it would "disproportionately prevent low-income travelers and rural Americans in small communities from travel." The letter was from the International Air Transport Association, Airlines for America, U.S. Travel Association, Aerospace Industries Association, aviation union groups and others. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.31% 2414 Delayed Quote.0.89%
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. -6.02% 39.99 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
All news about ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
05:34pANGLO AMERICAN : U.S. airlines, unions oppose requiring COVID-19 tests for domes..
RE
09:44aBotswana's Debswana diamond exports fell 30% in 2020
RE
01/28LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : London's FTSE 100 drops to near one-month low as lockdow..
RE
01/28Anglo American 4Q Copper Production Rises 6%, PGMs Fall 9% -- Commodity Comme..
DJ
01/28ANGLO AMERICAN : lowers 2021 diamond output targets
RE
01/28Anglo American Platinum 2020 Production Meets Targets
DJ
01/28Anglo American Says Production Recovered to 95% of 2019 Levels in 2nd Half
DJ
01/28ANGLO AMERICAN : FY20 Diamond Production Sinks 18% On Operational Disruptions Am..
MT
01/28ANGLO AMERICAN : Q4 2020 Production Report
PU
01/27British shares drop as lockdowns strain mining stocks; AstraZeneca weighs
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 991 M - -
Net income 2020 2 477 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 753 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 32 906 M 45 133 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,42x
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 60 000
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 39,38 $
Last Close Price 24,14 $
Spread / Highest target 98,9%
Spread / Average Target 63,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.89%45 758
BHP GROUP2.66%159 861
RIO TINTO PLC3.93%129 601
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.04%34 863
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-4.75%10 389
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED6.45%10 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ