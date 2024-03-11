ANGLO AMERICAN : UBS confirms its buy recommendation on the stock

UBS confirms its Buy recommendation on the share with an unchanged target price of 2,500 pence, representing a potential upside of 35%.



' Anglo is looking to simplify its portfolio... we consider diamonds and nickel to be strategically less important. The copper price remains the main short-term catalyst... said UBS.



The mining company has stated its intention to reduce production by around 4% in 2024, then by around 3% the following year, before an expected recovery of around 4% in 2026.



'The cuts are more aggressive than expected, but we still believe the risk/reward ratio is attractive...' said the analyst firm.



