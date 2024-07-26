ANGLO AMERICAN : UBS raises its recommendation

UBS has upgraded its recommendation on Anglo American from 'neutral' to 'buy', with the target price maintained at 2,700 pence, a target that offers a potential 19% upside for the South African mining company's shares.



The risk/reward ratio has improved following the fall in iron ore and copper prices, as well as the progress made towards decommissioning", according to the broker, for whom Anglo American is destined "either to revalue, or to be acquired..."



