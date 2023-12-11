ANGLO AMERICAN : UBS remains Buy

UBS reaffirms its 'buy' recommendation and 2,500 pence price target on Anglo American, representing a 23% upside potential for the stock, following the mining company's update to investors last Friday.



'We upgraded Anglo last week on the expectation that forecasts would be cut', the broker recalls. The cuts are more aggressive than expected BUT we still think the risk/reward ratio is attractive...'



