UBS remains bullish on the stock with a target price of 2,750 pence, representing 20% upside potential.
After being targeted over the past 18 months, Anglo has agreed to merge with Teck. We view this merger as a win-win for both companies, given the synergies and upside potential, UBS says.
Anglo American has signed an agreement with Teck Resources to merge as equals to form Anglo Teck.
The merger would create one of the world's five largest copper producers. The merger is expected to generate annual pre-tax synergies of approximately $800m (USD) by the end of the fourth year.
Anglo American: UBS still a buyer before merger with Teck
Published on 09/10/2025 at 05:03 am EDT
