  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Anglo American plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:21:04 2023-04-04 am EDT
2675.00 GBX   -0.11%
03:52aAnglo American and H2 Green Steel partner up in low carbon steelmaking
AN
03:39aAnglo American, H2 Green Steel Partner to Test Low-carbon Steelmaking
MT
03:01aH2 Green Steel to work with Anglo American on low carbon steel making
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Anglo American and H2 Green Steel partner up in low carbon steelmaking

04/04/2023 | 03:52am EDT
(Alliance News) - Anglo American PLC said on Tuesday it signed a memorandum of understanding with Swedish hydrogen and steel producer, H2 Green Steel.

The London-based miner of diamonds, copper, nickel and iron ore said it is collaborating with H2 Green Steel to advance the process of low carbon steelmaking.

The agreement includes studying and trialling the use of premium quality iron ore products from Anglo American's South African Kumba mine and its Minas Rio mine in Brazil.

The iron ore would be used as feedstock for H2 Green Steel's direct reduced iron production process at its Boden plant in Sweden, Anglo American said.

The plant, which produces green steel, reduces carbon emissions by up to 95% compared to traditional steelmaking.

This agreement is part of Anglo American's attempt to cut its carbon emissions in half by 2040.

Chief Executive Officer Peter Whitcutt of Anglo American's marketing business said: "Collaboration with industry leaders who share a vision for decarbonised steelmaking is central to our commitment to reduce emissions in our value chains."

Shares in Anglo American were down 0.2% at 2,674.00 pence in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -0.45% 2665 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.03% 5.535 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 36 557 M - -
Net income 2023 4 991 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,00x
Yield 2023 5,22%
Capitalization 40 227 M 40 227 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,16 $
Average target price 39,48 $
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Matthew Daley Group Head-Mining
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-17.26%40 227
BHP GROUP LIMITED3.51%160 393
RIO TINTO PLC-6.78%114 576
GLENCORE PLC-18.08%72 134
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)0.46%41 966
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.73%36 822
