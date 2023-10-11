(Alliance News) - Anglo American PLC on Wednesday agreed to collaborate with Mitsubishi Materials Corp on the creation of a copper product offering that responds to growing demand for metals with demonstrably strong provenance credentials.

The London-based multinational mining firm said the focus will be on driving traceability across copper's fragmented value chain, with the aim of identifying and measuring sustainability indicators that industry stakeholders and end customers deem most relevant and valuable.

Anglo, the world's largest producer of platinum, said by using technology-driven traceability solutions, the two companies will work together to provide such stakeholders with secure access to relevant product provenance information.

Anglo American and Mitsubishi Materials will also explore decarbonisation opportunities to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the metal provided to customers, it said.

Mitsubishi Materials is a global manufacturer of copper and other non-ferrous metal materials, cemented carbide tools, and electronic components.

Shares in Anglo American closed down 0.9% at 2,248.50 pence in London on Wednesday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.