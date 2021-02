Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), a measure closely watched by analysts, fell 2% to $9.8 billion in the year to December, beating a consensus of $9.4 billion from nine analysts compiled by Vuma.

Anglo declared a final dividend of 72 cents per share, in line with its 40% payout policy and up 53% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Alex Richardson)