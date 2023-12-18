Anglo American PLC - London-based mining company - Notes dismissal of class action certification application by High Court of South Africa. Class action was brought against Anglo America South Africa Ltd on behalf of children and women of childbearing age from Kabwe, Zambia, regarding the effects of lead pollution there. According to Human Rights Watch, zinc and lead mined at Kabwe from 1904 to 1994 produced extremely high toxic lead levels which continue to affect the health of local residents. Various British colonial companies owned the mine before its nationalisation, including Anglo American. Anglo American said the High Court recognised "multiple legal and factual flaws in the claim".

Richard Price, Anglo American's legal & corporate affairs director, says: "As we have stated throughout, Anglo American has every sympathy for the situation in Kabwe, but we are not responsible for it. We welcome the clarity and force of the court's decision to dismiss this claim as untenable."

Current London stock price: 1,834.80 pence, up 0.6% on Monday

12-month change: down 41%

Current Johannesburg stock price: ZAR428.06, up 1.8%

12-month change: down 35%

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.