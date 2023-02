The group said it expects the first product from the Woodsmith project in north-east England, which has the world's largest known deposit of polyhalite, entering the market in 2027, with an annual capital investment of around $1 billion.

Anglo American reported a 30% fall in underlying core profit for 2022 to $14.5 billion due to higher production costs, lower product prices and as extreme weather hit production.

