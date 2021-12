By Ian Walker



Anglo American PLC said Wednesday that it is in talks with Vale SA to jointly develop Vale's Serpentina iron-ore resource in Brazil.

The FTSE 100 mining company said the talks were preliminary in nature and that there is no certainty that any deal will be struck.

