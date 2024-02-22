LONDON (Reuters) -Anglo American said on Thursday it will review its assets after posting a 94% plunge in annual profit hurt by weak prices and higher costs in diamonds, platinum and iron ore.

The miner announced a $1.6 billion impairment charge on its De Beers diamond business owing to faltering demand.

"We are in the process of systematically going through all of our assets to assess their role in our portfolio," CEO Duncan Wanblad said, adding that nothing is off the table.

The London-listed miner's 2023 profit attributable to shareholders fell to $283 million from $4.5 billion a year earlier.

Anglo declared a full-year shareholder payout of $0.96 per share, down from $1.98.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Felix Njini; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

By Clara Denina and Felix Njini