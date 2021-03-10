Anglo American : De Beers rough diamond sales cycle 2, 2021

Log in
10 March 2021

Anglo American rough diamond sales value for De Beers' second sales cycle of 2021

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auctions) for De Beers' second sales cycle of 2021, amounting to $550 million.

Cycle 2 2021(1)

(provisional)

Cycle 1 2021(2)

(actual)

Cycle 2 2020

(actual)

Sales value(3)

$550m

$663m

$362m

(1) Cycle 2 2021 provisional sales value represents sales as at 8 March 2021

(2) Cycle 1 2021 actual sales value represents sales between the dates of 18 January and 2 February.

(3) Sales values are quoted on a consolidated accounting basis. Auction sales included in a given cycle are the sum of all sales between the end of the preceding cycle and the end of the noted cycle.

Owing to the restrictions on the movement of people and products in various jurisdictions around the globe, De Beers Group has continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the second sales cycle of 2021, with the Sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration. As a result, the provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for Cycle 2 represents the expected sales value for the period 22 February to 08 March and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: 'We saw the continuation of good rough diamond demand during our second sales cycle of 2021 on the back of positive consumer demand for diamond jewellery. Midstream buyers continued to express healthy demand following better than expected retail sales of diamond jewellery over Christmas, Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day, with the industry now set to enter what is traditionally a period of lower seasonal demand. While the year has started positively, we recognise ongoing near-term uncertainty in the pace and shape of the recovery.'

For further information, please contact:

Media

Investors

UK

James Wyatt-Tilby

james.wyatt-tilby@angloamerican.com

Marcelo Esquivel

marcelo.esquivel@angloamerican.com

Katie Ryall

katie.ryall@angloamerican.com

South Africa

Sibusiso Tshabalala

sibusiso.tshabalala@angloamerican.com

Nomonde Ndwalaza

Nomonde.ndwalaza@angloamerican.com

UK

Paul Galloway

paul.galloway@angloamerican.com

Robert Greenberg

robert.greenberg@angloamerican.com

Emma Waterworth

emma.waterworth@angloamerican.com

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, development projects and undeveloped resources, provides many of the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - and to discover new resources - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, the steelmaking ingredients of iron ore and metallurgical coal, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development and thermal coal operations planned for divestment - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock sustainable value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
