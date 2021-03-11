Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Anglo American plc    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/11 06:16:32 am
2920.5 GBX   +2.22%
06:08aANGLO AMERICAN  : Publication of Offering Circular
PU
04:27aMiners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus boost
RE
03/10BHP  : FTSE 100 ends flat as weak materials, financials offset defensive gains
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anglo American : Publication of Offering Circular

03/11/2021 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

RNS PUBLICATION FORM

Publication of Offering Circular

The following Offering Circular has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Offering Circular dated 10 March 2021 (the 'Offering Circular') relating to the U.S.$15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme by Anglo American plc (LEI 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43) and Anglo American Capital plc (LEI TINT358G1SSHR3L3PW36).

To view the Offering Circular, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9436R_1-2021-3-11.pdf

This websiteis not provided for, or directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the

United States. If you are a U.S. person or are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

A copy of the Offering Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact

Clare Davage

Deputy Company Secretary

20 Carlton House Terrace

London SW1Y 5AN

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7968 8888

Fax: +44 (0) 207 968 8755

Email: cosec.admin@angloamerican.com

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Offering Circular may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Offering Circular) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Offering Circular you must ascertain from the Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 11:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
06:08aANGLO AMERICAN  : Publication of Offering Circular
PU
04:27aMiners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus boost
RE
03/10BHP  : FTSE 100 ends flat as weak materials, financials offset defensive gains
RE
03/10FACTBOX : Ethical company decisions taken by Norway wealth fund
RE
03/10FTSE 100 ends flat as weak materials, financials offset defensive gains
RE
03/10ANGLO AMERICAN  : De Beers Logs Jump in Second-Cycle Rough Diamond Sales
MT
03/10ANGLO AMERICAN  : Says De Beers Diamonds Sales Rose on Strong Demand
DJ
03/10ANGLO AMERICAN  : De Beers rough diamond sales cycle 2, 2021
PU
03/10ANGLO AMERICAN  : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' second sales cycle of ..
PU
03/09LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends higher on defensive boost, but miners weig..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 37 156 M - -
Net income 2021 6 695 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,54x
Yield 2021 5,10%
Capitalization 54 245 M 54 095 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 43,89 $
Last Close Price 39,80 $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Cutifani Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Anthony Martin O'Neill Executive Director & Group Technical Director
Anne L. Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.01%54 095
BHP GROUP12.18%175 657
RIO TINTO PLC6.38%135 437
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.03%38 625
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED16.32%11 123
SOUTH32 LIMITED11.74%10 428
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ