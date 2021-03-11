Anglo American : Publication of Offering Circular

Anglo American plc (the 'Company')

Registered office: 20 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5AN

Registered number: 3564138 (incorporated in England and Wales)

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43

Publication of Offering Circular

The following Offering Circular has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Offering Circular dated 10 March 2021 (the 'Offering Circular') relating to the U.S.$15,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme by Anglo American plc (LEI 549300S9XF92D1X8ME43) and Anglo American Capital plc (LEI TINT358G1SSHR3L3PW36).

A copy of the Offering Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact

Clare Davage

Deputy Company Secretary

20 Carlton House Terrace

London SW1Y 5AN

Phone: +44 (0) 20 7968 8888

Fax: +44 (0) 207 968 8755

Email: cosec.admin@angloamerican.com

