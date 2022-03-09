Anglo American : operations in Chile awarded the Copper Mark for responsible production

The Copper Mark framework is built on a genuine commitment of the copper industry to responsible production. The organisation was initiated by the International Copper Association (ICA) and operates as an independent body. The Copper Mark was developed following a consultation process with more than 100 different individuals and organisations, including mining companies, customers and the ultimate downstream users of mined products as well as NGOs. The Copper Mark aims to increase transparency in copper supply chains, allowing customers to be confident that their copper was produced responsibly and enabling them to track a copper product throughout the supply chain.

Michèle Brülhart, Executive Director of the Copper Mark, said: "We are pleased to have awarded the Copper Mark to Anglo American's three managed operations in Chile as we continue to build on the momentum of the Copper Mark in promoting responsible production practices across the global copper industry. The Copper Mark is on a strong growth trajectory, and we expect our number of participants to increase further in 2022 as more producers and copper users focus on the sustainability of their supply chains."

Aaron Puna, CEO of Anglo American in Chile, said: "The Copper Mark assurance process has provided us with a valuable opportunity to measure our performance at our operations in Chile against international best practice on a wide range of environmental and societal factors. We are immensely proud of the work our team has been doing across the board to ensure we meet our stakeholders' expectations of Anglo American as a responsible mining company."

Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American's Marketing business, said: "Consumers around the world are understandably expecting the products they buy to be made from metals and minerals that are responsibly sourced, meeting the highest ethical and sustainability standards. As an established sustainability leader, Anglo American's alignment with the Copper Mark framework is part of our Sustainable Mining Plan commitment to assure all our operations against a recognised responsible mining standard by 2025."

