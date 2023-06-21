Advanced search
    AAL   GB00B1XZS820

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:07 2023-06-20 am EDT
2384.50 GBX   -4.01%
Anglo American rough diamond sales fall amid cautious market

06/21/2023 | 02:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - Anglo American PLC on Wednesday said rough diamond sales at its De Beers arm declined due to ongoing global macroeconomic challenges.

The London-based mining company said provisional rough diamond sales value for the fifth sales cycle of 2023 was down 6.1% to USD450 million, from USD479 million in the fourth cycle. Sales slumped by nearly one third from USD657 million in the fifth cycle of last year.

The provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for cycle five represents the expected sales value from June 5 and June 20 and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales.

Cycle four actual sales value represents sales between the dates of May 1 and May 16.

"Following the JCK Show, and with ongoing global macroeconomic challenges continuing to impact end-client sentiment, the diamond industry remains cautious heading into summer," De Beers Chief Executive Al Cook said.

JCK is the jewellery industry trade event that takes place in Las Vegas.

"Reflecting this, we saw demand for De Beers rough diamonds during the fifth sales cycle of the year slightly softer than in the fourth cycle," Cook said.

Anglo American owns 85% of diamond miner and dealer De Beers.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 271 M - -
Net income 2023 4 414 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,12x
Yield 2023 4,91%
Capitalization 36 841 M 36 841 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 105 000
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Anglo American plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 30,37 $
Average target price 37,88 $
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Graham Wanblad Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen Thomas Pearce Finance Director & Executive Director
Stuart John Chambers Chairman
Matthew Daley Group Head-Mining
Ian Robert Ashby Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-26.32%36 841
BHP GROUP LIMITED1.03%159 934
RIO TINTO PLC-11.12%113 029
GLENCORE PLC-18.39%72 863
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.98%41 140
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.76%38 812
