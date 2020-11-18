Log in
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

ANGLO AMERICAN PLC

(AAL)
Anglo American : rough diamond sales value for De Beers' ninth sales cycle of 2020

11/18/2020 | 02:05am EST
skip to main content

18 November, 2020

Anglo American plc announces the value of rough diamond sales (Global Sightholder Sales and Auctions) for De Beers' ninth sales cycle of 2020, amounting to $450 million.

Cycle 9 2020(1)
(provisional) 		Cycle 8 2020(2)
(actual) 		Cycle 9 2019
(actual)
Sales value(3) $450m $467m $400m

(1) Cycle 9 2020 provisional sales value represents sales as at 16 November 2020
(2) Cycle 8 2020 actual sales value represents sales between the dates of 21 September and 9 October.
(3) Sales values are quoted on a consolidated accounting basis. Auction sales included in a given cycle are the sum of all sales between the end of the preceding cycle and the end of the noted cycle.

Owing to the restrictions on the movement of people and products in various jurisdictions around the globe, De Beers Group has continued to implement a more flexible approach to rough diamond sales during the ninth sales cycle of 2020, with the Sight event extended beyond its normal week-long duration. As a result, the provisional rough diamond sales figure quoted for Cycle 9 represents the expected sales value for the period 2 November to 16 November and remains subject to adjustment based on final completed sales.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: 'Steady demand for De Beers Group's rough diamonds continued in the ninth sales cycle of the year, reflecting stable consumer demand for diamond jewellery at the retail level in the US and China, and expectations for reasonable demand to continue throughout the holiday season. However, the resurgence of Covid-19 infections in several consumer markets presents ongoing risks.'

For further information, please contact:
Media Investors
UK UK
James Wyatt-Tilby Paul Galloway
Email: james.wyatt-tilby@angloamerican.com Email: paul.galloway@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8759 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8718
Marcelo Esquivel Robert Greenberg
Email: marcelo.esquivel@angloamerican.com Email: robert.greenberg@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8891 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 2124
Katie Ryall Emma Waterworth
Email: katie.ryall@angloamerican.com Email: emma.waterworth@angloamerican.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 7988 8935 Tel: +44 (0)20 7968 8574
South Africa
Sibusiso Tshabalala
Email: sibusiso.tshabalala@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 2175
Nomonde Ndwalaza
Email: nomonde.ndwalaza@angloamerican.com
Tel: +27 (0)11 638 0228

Notes to editors:

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, development projects and undeveloped resources, provides many of the metals and minerals that enable a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing consumer-driven demands of developed and maturing economies. With our people at the heart of our business, we use innovative practices and the latest technologies to mine, process, move and market our products to our customers - and to discover new resources - safely and sustainably.

As a responsible producer of diamonds (through De Beers), copper, platinum group metals, the steelmaking ingredients of iron ore and metallurgical coal, and nickel - with crop nutrients in development and thermal coal operations planned for divestment - we are committed to being carbon neutral across our operations by 2040. We work together with our business partners and diverse stakeholders to unlock sustainable value from precious natural resources for the benefit of the communities and countries in which we operate, for society as a whole, and for our shareholders. Anglo American is re-imagining mining to improve people's lives.

www.angloamerican.com

Disclaimer

Anglo American plc published this content on 18 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2020 07:04:03 UTC
